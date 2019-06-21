Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha discusses Bihar encephalitis deaths; Rudy sees conspiracy in blaming 'humble' lychee, Congress slams govt



Parliament Latest Updates: The Treasury benches have won the division vote on triple talaq bill. The final tally was 184 for ayes and 71 for noes.

Lok Sabha prepares for division on introduction of triple talaq Bill. The lobbies have been cleared. Secretary General says since the division rolls have not been alloted yet. So division will be taken up through slips.

Opposition members started loud protests as soon as Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stood up to table the triple talaq bill. Prasad replied shouting above the din that he should be allowed to table the bill and thereafter the government will be open for discussion and debate on the matter.

M Venkaiah Naidu praised the former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who retired from Rajya Sabha on 14 June. "This House will miss an able parliamentarian and a distinguished economist," he says. Singh represented Assam five consecutive times. The House also remembers the contribution of Santiuse Kujur, who retired last week

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has allowed a discussion on the Bihar encephalitis deaths during the Zero Hour. Brain fever has afflicted more than 600 children across 16 districts of Bihar of which 136 have lost their lives since the beginning of this month, according to the state health department.

Making his intentions clear on dealing with disruptions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Thursday said he will hold discussions with all parties to address the issue. He also said that members should not hold placards and come to the well of the house.

"Members should not hold placards and come to the well of the house... Such actions have dealt a blow to Parliament's dignity. It should not be done. There are various other ways for members to convey their message," Birla, who was on Wednesday elected as speaker of the Lok Sabha unanimously, told PTI.

"I will talk to all parties and discuss with them that what action can be taken against those who repeatedly show placards in the house and come to the well. Such actions of the members show Lok Sabha in poor light," he said.

On the issue of disruptions, he said he will hold deliberations with all parties to decide what action can be taken against those members who indulge in such act.

Birla held his first all-party meeting on Thursday after assuming charge and sought their suggestions on smooth functioning of the house.

Underlining that every member of the house should be heard, Birla said, "Every party will be given opportunity irrespective of their strength even if it has one member. He or she should be heard and the government respond whenever required."

As a custodian of the house, Birla said he is fully aware of his responsibilities but added, "Members should also understand they have been elected by lakhs of people. They should raise issues which matter to the last person standing in the row."

In his first address to the house on Wednesday after being elected, Birla said he will run the House in an impartial manner by taking everyone along, while asserting that the chair should not be biased.

He had also assured the Lok Sabha members that he will remain fair and unbiased.

