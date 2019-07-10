Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned after hearing on public matters, both Houses to resume proceedings at 2 pm

Parliament LIVE updates: Amid sloganeering, Speaker Om Birla allowed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to submit his point in the House. However, Birla also admonished him for "bringing up the same issue again and again in the House."
In response, Chowdhury said that he didn't want to speak about Karnataka, but Maharashtra and proceeded to describe the events of Wednesday morning, when Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar attempted to meet the rebel Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai. He said that the BJP was hatching a "conspiracy" to topple the government.
BJP minister Prahlad Joshi brought up the letter submitted by the rebel MLAs to the Mumbai Police, in which they said they feared for their lives due to Shivakumar's visit. While Joshi was speaking, the Congress MPs walked out of the Lower House.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu after continued protests from Opposition members.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday reply to the debate on the Union Budget which she presented in Parliament on 5 July. Opposition leaders have criticised the Budget which aims to make India a $5 trillion economy in the next five years.
Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have called the Budget disappointing. "There is nothing new, it is a repetition of old promises. They are talking about new India but the Budget is the same old wine in a new bottle. There is no plan for employment generation, no new initiatives," Chowdhury had said.
Tharoor had express unhappiness over the government's decision to hike fuel prices. "We are already paying the highest petrol rates in the world and they now want us to pay Rs 2 more for every litre. This will affect the 'aam aadmi' (common man) as prices of all items of consumption will become expensive with the rise in petrol price," Tharoor had said.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had described the Budget as "anti-people, anti-youth, anti-poor and farmers".
"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji's new government is against people, youth, poor and farmers. The Finance Minister not even once mentioned about the plight of farmers. She did not mention as to how the income of farmers will be doubled or how employment will be generated?" Surjewala had said.
Updated Date: Jul 10, 2019
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to resume proceedings shortly
Lok Sabha | Ravi Shankar Prasad says Centre has 'no role' in reservation for judges
Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha on Wednesday was asked if there was a proposal possible for reservations in judicial services. "Under Article 235, the administrative control over the members of district and subordinate judiciary in the states vest with the concerned High Court," He said.
"Initiation of a proposal for appointment of judges in high courts vests with the Chief Justice of India. Further, the state, in consultation with the high court, frames rules and regulations regarding the appointment, promotion, and reservations of judicial officers in the state. Therefore, the Centre has no role in this."
Lok Sabha | Ravi Shankar Prasad says 403 vacancies for High Court judges
Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday raised the issue of the shortage of judges in the high courts across the country. He said, "There is no shortage of judges in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has reached its full strength of 31 judges for the first time since 2009. However, as on 1 July, there are 403 vacancies in the high courts."
"Appointment of judges in the high courts is a continuous collaborative process between the Executive and the Judiciary, as it requires consultation and approval from various constitutional authorities," he added.
Lok Sabha | House adjourned till 2 pm
Lok Sabha | Doctors should be given directive to use generic medicines as far as possible, says BJP Ahmedabad MP
BJP MP Kirit Solanki from West Ahmedabad appealed to the Centre and doctors around the country to use generic medicines as far as possible, so that poor people can also have better access to good standard of medical treatment.
Lok Sabha | BJP Balurghat MP brings up lack of connectivity in district
Sukanta Majumdar, who is the BJP MP from Balurghat in West Bengal, spoke about the lack of connectivity in the Balurghat district of the state. "There are no regular trains to the major cities in the state. Connectivity must be made a priority by the government," the minister said.
Lok Sabha | Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury brings up drama surrounding DK Shivakumar's visit to Mumbai
Amid sloganeering, Speaker Om Birla allowed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to submit his point in the House. However, Birla also admonished him for "bringing up the same issue again and again in the House."
In response, Chowdhury said that he didn't want to speak about Karnataka, but Maharashtra and proceeded to describe the events of Wednesday morning, when Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar attempted to meet the rebel Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai. He said that the BJP was hatching a "conspiracy" to topple the government.
BJP minister Prahlad Joshi brought up the letter submitted by the rebel MLAs to the Mumbai Police, in which they said they feared for their lives due to Shivakumar's visit. While Joshi was speaking, the Congress MPs walked out of the Lower House.
Lok Sabha | Opposition begins protest during hearing of matters of urgent public importance
Congress leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the ruling BJP party of "conspiring" to "topple" the Karnataka government. After BJP's Kolar MP S Muniswamy gave a response over the issue, Opposition members raised slogans.
Lok Sabha | BJP MP speaks about condition of aanganwadis in Jharkhand
The BJP MP from Palamu in Jharkhand Vishnu Dayal Ram appealed to the government to improve the condition of aanganwadis in the state.
Lok Sabha | 'Sarkaar girana bandh karo, police misuse bandh karo', Opposition protests continue
The Opposition continues to protest in the Lok Sabha over the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka. "Sarkaar girana bandh karo (Stop pulling down elected governments)," the Opposition shouted.
Lok Sabha | Opposition raises slogans as Question Hour ends; Tejasvi Surya asks for NRC in Karnataka
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya speaks about illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh in Karnataka. He requests Home Minister Amit Shah to take steps to curb illegal immigrants who are "security threats".
"They are changing the demography of the state, and there is a real economic danger because they are taking away jobs from the locals. I call on the Centre to extend the NRC to Karnataka and Bengaluru. Since the NRC has been extended in the North East, the immigration workers are moving to other parts of the country. They are trying to procure Aadhaar cards and PAN cards," he says.
A sovereign state must "protect the interests of its citizens" by protecting its borders, he added. The Opposition continued to raise slogans of 'We want justice' in the background, as other MPs made their submissions.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu after continued protests from Opposition members.
Rajya Sabha agenda for today
Lok Sabha | Om Birla extends birthday greetings to Rajnath Singh
At the end of the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla extends birthday greetings to Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday.
Opposition members give notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha
Rajeev Gowda (INC), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Ravi Prakash Verma (SP), D Raja (CPI) and TK Rangarajan (CPM) have given Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss on the issue of "defections being engineered to dislodge elected Governments".
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after disruption from Opposition
As both the Houses reconvened on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned due to disruptions caused by sloganeering by members of the Opposition. They raised slogans in protest against the Karnataka crisis. The House is to resume at 12 pm.