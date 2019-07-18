Parliament LIVE updates: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad moves two arbitration-related bills in Rajya Sabha

Parliament LATEST updates: Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad moved The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. He also simultaneously moved the motion for The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Prasad says the government is very keen that India becomes a "hub of arbitration".

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Finance Bill (No.2) which allows several amendments to the already operational legislations and policies of the central government. Meanwhile, NK Premachandran of RSP said that powers given to the RBI under the Finance Bill, should not come under the purview of the Bill.

In Rajya Sbaha, Anand Sharma raised the issue of Wednesday's Supreme Court order on rebel Karnataka MLAs. Sharma said the verdict was in conflict with the Parliament's sovereignty. The Chair objected saying the matter is not before the House.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav raised the issue of killings of 10 adivasis. He targets the Uttar Pradesh government. His party members join the protests and troop the well of the House. Following which the House was adjourned till noon.

Earlier in the day, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a statement in Rajya Sabha on the Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict by ICJ saying that the International Court of Justice by a vote of 15-1 upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in violation of Vienna Convention on several counts.

In a major win for India, the ICJ on Wednesday continued its stay on the execution of the Indian national, held in a Pakistani jail on allegations of spying, and called for an effective review and reconsideration of the conviction. India put intense diplomatic pressure on Pakistan through numerous diplomatic notes and demarches and letter by the External Affairs Minister (EAM) over a sustained period of time for consular access and release of Jadhav, as per government sources.

India put up a formidable legal team led by Harish Salve. The ICJ agreed to India's viewpoint by issuing a binding order to Pakistan to prevent the execution of Jadhav. The court also granted him consular access holding Pakistan guilty of violating the Vienna Convention. Reacting to the ICJ verdict, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it is yet another manifestation of the Narendra Modi government's diplomatic efforts. "A great day at the ICJ! The verdict is a victory of truth and protects human dignity. It is yet another manifestation of Modi Government's diplomatic efforts and commitment to protecting all Indians. I congratulate Harish Salve ji for his stupendous efforts through the case," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce The Finance (No.2) Bill, 2019. Whereas, in the Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will introduce The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019. On the other hand, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. Prasad will also move The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Both the Lower and Upper House will convene at 11.00 am on Thursday.

