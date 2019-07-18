Parliament LIVE updates: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad moves two arbitration-related bills in Rajya Sabha

Parliament LATEST updates: Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad moved The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. He also simultaneously moved the motion for The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Prasad says the government is very keen that India becomes a "hub of arbitration".
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Finance Bill (No.2) which allows several amendments to the already operational legislations and policies of the central government. Meanwhile, NK Premachandran of RSP said that powers given to the RBI under the Finance Bill, should not come under the purview of the Bill.
In Rajya Sbaha, Anand Sharma raised the issue of Wednesday's Supreme Court order on rebel Karnataka MLAs. Sharma said the verdict was in conflict with the Parliament's sovereignty. The Chair objected saying the matter is not before the House.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav raised the issue of killings of 10 adivasis. He targets the Uttar Pradesh government. His party members join the protests and troop the well of the House. Following which the House was adjourned till noon.
Earlier in the day, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a statement in Rajya Sabha on the Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict by ICJ saying that the International Court of Justice by a vote of 15-1 upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in violation of Vienna Convention on several counts.
In a major win for India, the ICJ on Wednesday continued its stay on the execution of the Indian national, held in a Pakistani jail on allegations of spying, and called for an effective review and reconsideration of the conviction. India put intense diplomatic pressure on Pakistan through numerous diplomatic notes and demarches and letter by the External Affairs Minister (EAM) over a sustained period of time for consular access and release of Jadhav, as per government sources.
India put up a formidable legal team led by Harish Salve. The ICJ agreed to India's viewpoint by issuing a binding order to Pakistan to prevent the execution of Jadhav. The court also granted him consular access holding Pakistan guilty of violating the Vienna Convention. Reacting to the ICJ verdict, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it is yet another manifestation of the Narendra Modi government's diplomatic efforts. "A great day at the ICJ! The verdict is a victory of truth and protects human dignity. It is yet another manifestation of Modi Government's diplomatic efforts and commitment to protecting all Indians. I congratulate Harish Salve ji for his stupendous efforts through the case," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce The Finance (No.2) Bill, 2019. Whereas, in the Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will introduce The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019. On the other hand, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. Prasad will also move The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Both the Lower and Upper House will convene at 11.00 am on Thursday.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 14:29:07 IST
Highlights
'Congress has Stockholm Syndrome,' says BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in LS
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey speaks on the finance bill as the Lower House reconvenes. He says that Congress is suffering from "Stockholm Syndrome".
Ravi Shankar Prasad moves two bills in Rajya Sabha
Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad moved The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. He also simultaneously moved the motion for The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Prasad says the government is very keen that India becomes a "hub of arbitration".
S Jaishankar answers query on India-China nuclear disarmament
In Rajya Sabha, MP Shanta Chhetri asked if India and China are going to reduce their nuclear stockpiles, to which — giving his first reply after his election to the House — EAM S Jaishankar said that talks are on for disarmament and non-proliferation, and India wants it to be a "fair settlement".
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury objects to finance bill, says earlier amendments pending with SC
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to queries on the finance bill saying that the bill will look into the taxation process keeping in mind the agenda of 'Make in India'. However, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury objected saying earlier amendments to the Finance Bill 2017 are in the Supreme Court for testing of the constitutional validity of those amendments.
Nirmala Sitharaman presents Finance Bill in LS
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Finance Bill (No.2) which allows several amendments to the already operational legislations and policies of the central government. Meanwhile, NK Premachandran of RSP said that powers given to the RBI under the Finance Bill, should not come under the purview of the Bill. He said that these are permanent changes being made using a Money Bill. "The Bill amends several Acts, which do not come within the ambit of the Finance Bill. These are added to the Finance Bill to avoid discussion on these amendments," he said while raising an objection to the bill along with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
S Jaishankar makes a statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict in Lok Sabha
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the ICJ judgement is not only a vindication for India and Kulbhushan Jadhav but for all those who believe in the rule of law and sanctity of international conventions. "The House, I am sure, will join me in this landmark judgement. The sentiments, I express in this matter, are those of the entire House and indeed of the entire nation," he asserted. Hailing the verdict, he called upon Pakistan to release and repatriate Jadhav.
Questions over solar street lights, flight connectivity raised in Zero Hour in Lok Sabha
BJP's Harish Dwivedi raises a question over the state of solar street lights. He said a private firm was asked to install and maintain solar lights in his constituency Basti. The minister said the lights are installed by contractors and they come with five years guarantee. "If the firm is found not maintaining them, the contractor would be blacklisted." Meanwhile, MoS Hardeep Singh Puri answered questions pertaining to civil aviation ministry.
Rajya Sabha adjourned following uprorar by Congress, SP
In Rajya Sbaha, Anand Sharma raised the issue of Wednesday's Supreme Court order on rebel Karnataka MLAs. Sharma said the verdict was in conflict with the Parliament's sovereignty. The Chair objects saying the matter is not before the House.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav raised the issue of killings of 10 adivasis. He targets the Uttar Pradesh government. His party members join the protests and troop the well of the House. Following which the House was adjourned till noon.
Rajya Sabha welcomes ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "I am very happy that the entire House is together in welcoming the ICJ judgement."
S Jaishankar lauds Kulbhushan Jadhav's family for their courage
Kulbhushan Jadhav's family has shown exemplary courage in difficult circumstances. I can assure the govt will vigorously continue its efforts to ensure his safety and well being, as well as his early return to India, he said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Govt has made 'untiring efforts' in seeking Jadhav's release: S Jaishankar
EAM S Jaishankar gave a statement in Rajya Sabha on the Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict by ICJ saying that the International Court of Justice by a vote of 15-1 upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in violation of Vienna Convention on several counts.
Call upon Pakistan to release and repatriate Kulbhushan Jadhav: S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha
External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar briefed Rajya Sabha on the Kulbushan Jadhav judgment by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). He said that Pakistan had illegally detained Jadhav and awarded him death sentence and therefore India took the issue to ICJ. He informed the Upper House that the sole dissenting judge was from Pakistan. By 15 by 1, the verdict was in favour of India. "Jadhav is innocent of the charges levelled against him... we once again call upon on Pakistan to release and repatriate him... and stand in strongest solidarity with his family," Jaishankar said.
The ICJ has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with Vienna Convention, he added.
"Yesterday's judgment was not just a vindication for India, but for all those who believe in the rule of law, Jaishankar said. "Mr. Jadhav is innocent and no forced confession will change this fact," he remarked in Rajya Sabha.
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu also made an observation after Jaishankar's statement stating that he was happy that the entire house has welcomed the ICJ judgment and also congratulated the efforts of India's counsel Harish Salve who worked on the case for a nominal fee.
Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS over rising crime in Delhi
Congress Party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over "alarming situation due to a spurt in crime in Delhi".
Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha
— Congress leader Selja Kumari has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "need for social integration through inter-caste marriages".
— Congress lawmaker Viplove Thakur has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "need for new laws in view of frequent building collapses in the country".
— Samajwadi Party lawmaker Vishambhar Prasad Nishad has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "desperation in youths due to unemployment".
S Jaishankar to make a statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict regarding the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in Parliament today. In a major win for India, the ICJ on Wednesday continued its stay on the execution of the Indian national, held in a Pakistani jail on allegations of spying, and called for an effective review and reconsideration of the conviction.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
14:19 (IST)
'Congress has Stockholm Syndrome,' says BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in LS
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey speaks on the finance bill as the Lower House reconvenes. He says that Congress is suffering from "Stockholm Syndrome".
14:13 (IST)
Ravi Shankar Prasad moves two bills in Rajya Sabha
Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad moved The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. He also simultaneously moved the motion for The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Prasad says the government is very keen that India becomes a "hub of arbitration".
13:21 (IST)
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.10 pm
13:09 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
13:09 (IST)
S Jaishankar answers query on India-China nuclear disarmament
In Rajya Sabha, MP Shanta Chhetri asked if India and China are going to reduce their nuclear stockpiles, to which — giving his first reply after his election to the House — EAM S Jaishankar said that talks are on for disarmament and non-proliferation, and India wants it to be a "fair settlement".
12:56 (IST)
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury objects to finance bill, says earlier amendments pending with SC
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to queries on the finance bill saying that the bill will look into the taxation process keeping in mind the agenda of 'Make in India'. However, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury objected saying earlier amendments to the Finance Bill 2017 are in the Supreme Court for testing of the constitutional validity of those amendments.
12:40 (IST)
Question Hour in Rajya Sabha
In Rajya Sabha, Ravi Shankar Prasad answered a question on saving livestock during natural disasters and MP Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao answered a question on the performance of BSNL network during the Question Hour.
12:39 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman presents Finance Bill in LS
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Finance Bill (No.2) which allows several amendments to the already operational legislations and policies of the central government. Meanwhile, NK Premachandran of RSP said that powers given to the RBI under the Finance Bill, should not come under the purview of the Bill. He said that these are permanent changes being made using a Money Bill. "The Bill amends several Acts, which do not come within the ambit of the Finance Bill. These are added to the Finance Bill to avoid discussion on these amendments," he said while raising an objection to the bill along with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
12:17 (IST)
S Jaishankar makes a statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict in Lok Sabha
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the ICJ judgement is not only a vindication for India and Kulbhushan Jadhav but for all those who believe in the rule of law and sanctity of international conventions. "The House, I am sure, will join me in this landmark judgement. The sentiments, I express in this matter, are those of the entire House and indeed of the entire nation," he asserted. Hailing the verdict, he called upon Pakistan to release and repatriate Jadhav.
12:03 (IST)
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat speaks on tackling water scarcity problem
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh spoke on the issue of linking rivers to solve drinking water scarcity problem across the country.
11:59 (IST)
Questions over solar street lights, flight connectivity raised in Zero Hour in Lok Sabha
BJP's Harish Dwivedi raises a question over the state of solar street lights. He said a private firm was asked to install and maintain solar lights in his constituency Basti. The minister said the lights are installed by contractors and they come with five years guarantee. "If the firm is found not maintaining them, the contractor would be blacklisted." Meanwhile, MoS Hardeep Singh Puri answered questions pertaining to civil aviation ministry.
11:40 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned following uprorar by Congress, SP
In Rajya Sbaha, Anand Sharma raised the issue of Wednesday's Supreme Court order on rebel Karnataka MLAs. Sharma said the verdict was in conflict with the Parliament's sovereignty. The Chair objects saying the matter is not before the House.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav raised the issue of killings of 10 adivasis. He targets the Uttar Pradesh government. His party members join the protests and troop the well of the House. Following which the House was adjourned till noon.
11:29 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon. Question Hour begins in the Lok Sabha.
11:28 (IST)
Rajya Sabha welcomes ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "I am very happy that the entire House is together in welcoming the ICJ judgement."
11:24 (IST)
S Jaishankar lauds Kulbhushan Jadhav's family for their courage
Kulbhushan Jadhav's family has shown exemplary courage in difficult circumstances. I can assure the govt will vigorously continue its efforts to ensure his safety and well being, as well as his early return to India, he said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
11:20 (IST)
Govt has made 'untiring efforts' in seeking Jadhav's release: S Jaishankar
EAM S Jaishankar gave a statement in Rajya Sabha on the Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict by ICJ saying that the International Court of Justice by a vote of 15-1 upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in violation of Vienna Convention on several counts.
11:14 (IST)
Call upon Pakistan to release and repatriate Kulbhushan Jadhav: S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha
External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar briefed Rajya Sabha on the Kulbushan Jadhav judgment by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). He said that Pakistan had illegally detained Jadhav and awarded him death sentence and therefore India took the issue to ICJ. He informed the Upper House that the sole dissenting judge was from Pakistan. By 15 by 1, the verdict was in favour of India. "Jadhav is innocent of the charges levelled against him... we once again call upon on Pakistan to release and repatriate him... and stand in strongest solidarity with his family," Jaishankar said.
The ICJ has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with Vienna Convention, he added.
"Yesterday's judgment was not just a vindication for India, but for all those who believe in the rule of law, Jaishankar said. "Mr. Jadhav is innocent and no forced confession will change this fact," he remarked in Rajya Sabha.
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu also made an observation after Jaishankar's statement stating that he was happy that the entire house has welcomed the ICJ judgment and also congratulated the efforts of India's counsel Harish Salve who worked on the case for a nominal fee.
10:58 (IST)
Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS over rising crime in Delhi
Congress Party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over "alarming situation due to a spurt in crime in Delhi".
10:56 (IST)
Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha
— Congress leader Selja Kumari has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "need for social integration through inter-caste marriages".
— Congress lawmaker Viplove Thakur has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "need for new laws in view of frequent building collapses in the country".
— Samajwadi Party lawmaker Vishambhar Prasad Nishad has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "desperation in youths due to unemployment".
09:41 (IST)
S Jaishankar to make a statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict regarding the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in Parliament today. In a major win for India, the ICJ on Wednesday continued its stay on the execution of the Indian national, held in a Pakistani jail on allegations of spying, and called for an effective review and reconsideration of the conviction.