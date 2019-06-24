Parliament LIVE updates: JP Nadda asks Opposition to shed 'arrogance'; Ghulam Nabi Azad says ready to sit out but won't take to 'BJP's ways'

Parliament LATEST updates: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in response to JP Nadda's address asking for Opposition's cooperation said that the ruling party's policies have 'hurt' the nation. Referring to the leaked NSSO report that pegged the country's unemployment at a 45-year high, Azad said not only were jobs scarce, but BJP was also practicing hate politics and violence against minorities.

BJP ​Working President JP Nadda asked the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha to do a rethink on its stance on various issues in the light of the massive mandate it has got in the Lok Sabha elections. He said that the rivals are still arrogant even after losing all their strength.

TMC MP Saugata Roy while opposing the Motion of Thanks to the President's address said that the party will "resist" BJP and "protect" secularism even if there is violence in West Bengal, or party members move to move to BJP. "We will resist you with all our might," Roy said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury replied to Motion of Thanks on President's Address in Lok Sabha. Chowdhury made stinging remarks at the BJP government and Pratap Singh Sarangi's accusations at the Opposition, following which there was chaos in the Parliament and his comments were expunged from the record.

Seconding Pratap Singh Sarangi's Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, BJP MP Heena V Gavit ​said that till now, governments were formed on anti-incumbency wave but it is for the first time, a government has been formed on a pro-incumbency sweep.

BJP MP from Odisha Pratap Chandra Sarangi praised the Narendra Modi's skill development and poor upliftment schemes, saying that prime minister brought it to the backward areas of Odisha that he belongs from. He also criticised the Opposition for never praising Modi's work and the schemes implemented by the BJP government.

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tabled the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha on Monday. It will replace an ordinance issued in March and proposes stiff penalties for violation of norms. The Bill also proposes giving a child an option to exit from the biometric ID programme on attaining 18 years of age.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal introduced The Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He lay on table an explanatory statement showing reasons for immediate legislation by promulgation of the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday gave a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the spurt in crime rate in the city-state. This is the second time that the AAP leader has given a zero hour notice in the Upper House of Parliament in connection with the crime scene in the national capital.

To raise the issue of “NO to EVMs, YES to paper ballots”, Trinamool Congress MPs staged a dharna in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament compound.

Both the Houses of Parliament on Monday will take up the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint sitting of both Houses on Friday.

In Rajya Sabha, the newly appointed BJP working president JP Nadda will open the debate, meanwhile, Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi will lead the charge in Lok Sabha.

Among the important bills, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Whereas, the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is also likely to be introduced.

Home minister Amit Shah will table the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill, which had earlier been enforced as an ordinance. On 28 February, the Cabinet had approved 'The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019' and it was cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind.

It provides for amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to bring people living in the areas along the border within the ambit of reservation at par with people living in areas near the Actual Line of Control. The bill is aimed at replacing the ordinance to provide 10 percent reservation for economically weaker sections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 10 percent reservation for economically weaker sections was introduced in rest of the country through the 103rd Constitution Amendment in January 2019.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will end on 26 July.

