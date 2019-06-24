Parliament LIVE updates: Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to be introduced in Lok Sabha today

Parliament LATEST updates: Both the Houses of Parliament on Monday will take up the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint sitting of both Houses on Friday.

In Rajya Sabha, the newly appointed BJP working president JP Nadda will open the debate, meanwhile, Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi will lead the charge in Lok Sabha.

Among the important bills, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Whereas, the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is also likely to be introduced.

Home minister Amit Shah will table the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill, which had earlier been enforced as an ordinance. On 28 February, the Cabinet had approved 'The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019' and it was cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind.

It provides for amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to bring people living in the areas along the border within the ambit of reservation at par with people living in areas near the Actual Line of Control. The bill is aimed at replacing the ordinance to provide 10 percent reservation for economically weaker sections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 10 percent reservation for economically weaker sections was introduced in rest of the country through the 103rd Constitution Amendment in January 2019.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will end on 26 July.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.