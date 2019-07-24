Parliament LIVE updates: In Lok Sabha, Opposition again raises issue of Narendra Modi's silence over Donald Trump's Kashmir remarks

Parliament LATEST updates: There is a ruckus in Lok Sabha as Opposition MPs continue to protest in the Lower Huse seeking a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the statement of US President Donald Trump on Kashmir.
A day after the Lok Sabha passed amendments to the Right to Information (RTI) Act, social activist Anna Hazare accused the Union government of betraying Indian citizens through the move. "It is expected that while drafting legislation, the government take the opinion of citizens. If the draft and the Act are both made only by the government, then it is not a democracy but a dictatorship," Hazare said.
Rajya Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday gave Zero Hour notices in the Upper House of the Parliament over various issues. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given the notice in Rajya Sabha over "delay in the production of Vande Bharat Express".
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway gave Zero Hour Notice in the Upper House over "problems of Jammu and Kashmir migrants" while Congres MP Ripun Bora gave the notice over the revival of Jagiroad and Panchgram Paper Mill under Hindustan paper corporation.
The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.
The first session of Rajya Sabha after the formation of the new government in May commenced on 20 June and will culminate on 26 July.
Jul 24, 2019
In the Lok Sabha today:
The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019; The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 and The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 will be taken up for consideration and passing in the Lower House on Wednesday.
In the Rajya Sabha today:
After the Question Hour, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Apart from that, The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be taken up for consideration and passing.
