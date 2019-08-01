Parliament LIVE Updates: I'll be the last person to fail to uphold integrity of medical profession, Harsh Vardhan tells doctors protesting NMA Bill

Parliament LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moves The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for debate and passing in the Lok Sabha.
After hearing out the members, Speaker Om Birla said that although the government was acting as per rules in changing the List of Business, he will still take into consideration the members' concerns. He said he will personally ensure that at least a day's notice is given before a new bill is tabled.
The Opposition on Thursday fired fresh salvos at the government in Lok Sabha for its constant habit of revising the list of businesses at the last moment, leaving many members to be taken by surprise when they find an entirely new agenda for the Parliament, the next day.
Expect an intense session in Rajya Sabha as emboldened by its victory on the triple talaq bill, the government plans to table two more contentious bills in the House of Elders today. First is the The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill 2019, or the UAPA draft law, which ostensibly will strengthen the system against terrorism. However, the Opposition argues the bill is rife with inconsistencies and loophole making it possible for the State or authorities to misuse the new found powers under the law. Second is the National Medical Commission Bill, which has the entire medical fraternity up in arm against the legislation. Key all India doctors' bodies, including the Indian Medical Association and the Resident Doctors' Association have announced a 24-hour strike to protest against the bill.
Replying to the Opposition's concerns that the provisions in the UAPA amended bill could be misused by the state, Home Minister Amit Shah defended the bill saying, "The law is just to finish terrorism in the country and not to misuse it. I assure the house that it will not be misused. The toughest laws are needed to weed out terror from its roots. I have merely brought in amendments."
On Wednesday, the Opposition hit out at the government both inside and outside Parliament and accused it of not keeping its word on sending some bills, including the triple talaq bill, to select committees as suggested by them.
Referring to the triple talaq bill, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the allegation was not on the Chair, but none of the opposition parties got a chance to issue a whip, while all the members of the BJP and the NDA were present.
Will be the last person to fail to uphold integrity of medical profession, Harsh Vardhan tells doctors protesting NMA Bill
"There are some people, some doctors who have some concerns about the bill, but I would like to tell them that myself being a long time campaigner for the medical association, I will be the last person to fail to uphold the integrity of the medical profession," Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who is also a qualified doctor, said.
Accepted 40 out of 56 suggestions by parliamentary standing committee, Health Minister tells RS on NMA bill
"I would like to say this on record that 40 out of the 56 recommendations made by the Parliamentary Standing Committee has been fully accepted, seven have been partially accepted and nine have not been accepted," Harsh Vardhan said.
Jairam Ramesh says NMA Bill will open floodgates of privatisation in medical education
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who moved two amendments to the National Medical Association Bill as passed by Lok Sabha, said that the current provisions of the bill will open floodgates of privatisation of medical education. He said, "I am not against privatisation. I want Air India to be privatised, I want development to take place, but I am against privatising the medical education. It should be a basic right."
Nirmala Sitharaman tables Insolvency and Bankrupcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moves The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for debate and passing in the Lok Sabha.
Mahua Moitra demands information about panel drafting data protection bill be made public
Speaking in the Zero Hour, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that the government had prommised a comprehensive data protection bill and the Supreme Court had also put the onus of drafting a new policy on them. Howeverm she questioned the delay in tabling the Bill and asked who were the private firms and individuals empanelled to draft the law. "Please make public that who are the empanelled GR firms and who are the private lawyers drafting the law. We should also know who are the clients of these firms and advocate so that we can be sure that no vested interests of these private individuals are being weaved into these bills.
Speaker assures LS of one-day notice before bills are table after Oppn fumes on regular revisions to day's agenda
After hearing out the members, Speaker Om Birla said that although the government was acting as per rules in changing the List of Business, he will still take into consideration the members' concerns. He said he will personally ensure that at least a day's notice is given before a new bill is tabled.
Delhi’s resident doctors to protest introduction of NMC Bill in RS, decide to withdraw all services, including emergency
Healthcare services at government hospitals, including AIIMS, Safdarjung and RML in Delhi, are likely to be severely hit with resident doctors deciding to withdraw all kind of services, including that of emergency department, on Thursday to protest the introduction of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill in the Rajya Sabha.
The Bill, which seeks to replace the graft-tainted Medical Council of India (MCI), drew flak from doctors who allege it is anti-poor, anti-student and undemocratic".
Stormy session in Rajya Sabha today as contentious NMA Bill, UAPA Amendment Bill set to be tabled
Expect an intense session in Rajya Sabha as emboldened by its victory on the triple talaq bill, the government plans to table two more contentious bills in the House of Elders today. First is the The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill 2019, or the UAPA draft law, which ostensibly will strengthen the system against terrorism. However, the Opposition argues the bill is rife with inconsistencies and loophole making it possible for the State or authorities to misuse the new found powers under the law. Second is the National Medical Commission Bill, which has the entire medical fraternity up in arm against the legislation. Key all India doctors' bodies, including the Indian Medical Association and the Resident Doctors' Association have announced a 24-hour strike to protest against the bill.
12:57 (IST)
12:43 (IST)
12:34 (IST)
12:25 (IST)
The National Medical Commission Bill and the UAPA (Amendment) Bill tabled in Rajya Sabha
12:14 (IST)
12:07 (IST)
11:50 (IST)
Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary says govt handed over 5 of the only 15 profit making airports to Adani
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary raised the issue of privatisation of the very few profit-making airports India has. Chowdhary said that India has only 14 profit-making airports while 109 are in loss. He said that of these 14, five have been handed over to the Adani group to upgrade and operate these airports.
He claimed that the NITI Aayog too had advised against privatisation of these ports, stating that the AAI should have been allowed to make profits out of the few channels of income available.
11:35 (IST)
11:28 (IST)
TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "This House cannot function on the government's whims and fancies. They are deliberately not giving us sufficient time to read up on key bills."
DMK MP Kanimozhi said that what should have been an exception, has become a norm. She said, "Speaker sir, everyday we have to wait till 9,10, 11 pm to understand what bills will be listed in Lok Sabha the next day. We do not get sufficient time to prepare."
Another TMC MP said. "Sir we are not challenging yours, or the government's power. But there are two things, the existance of power and the execution of power. We are questioning the whimsical and arbitrary exercise of this power."
Congress' Shashi Tharoor quoted Lok Sabha handbook to claim that the government is duty bound to give at least two-day prior notice before bringing new bills.
11:03 (IST)
Congress issues whip to MPs to remain present in Rajya Sabha
10:44 (IST)
What is the UAPA bill?
The UAPA Act is a detailed Central legislation that seeks to provide rules and procedures to deal with terrorist and other unlawful activities that affect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India. The new amendment bill proposes to make four changes to the existing act:
10:37 (IST)
10:15 (IST)
