Parliament LIVE Updates: I'll be the last person to fail to uphold integrity of medical profession, Harsh Vardhan tells doctors protesting NMA Bill

Parliament LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moves The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for debate and passing in the Lok Sabha.

After hearing out the members, Speaker Om Birla said that although the government was acting as per rules in changing the List of Business, he will still take into consideration the members' concerns. He said he will personally ensure that at least a day's notice is given before a new bill is tabled.

The Opposition on Thursday fired fresh salvos at the government in Lok Sabha for its constant habit of revising the list of businesses at the last moment, leaving many members to be taken by surprise when they find an entirely new agenda for the Parliament, the next day.

Expect an intense session in Rajya Sabha as emboldened by its victory on the triple talaq bill, the government plans to table two more contentious bills in the House of Elders today. First is the The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill 2019, or the UAPA draft law, which ostensibly will strengthen the system against terrorism. However, the Opposition argues the bill is rife with inconsistencies and loophole making it possible for the State or authorities to misuse the new found powers under the law. Second is the National Medical Commission Bill, which has the entire medical fraternity up in arm against the legislation. Key all India doctors' bodies, including the Indian Medical Association and the Resident Doctors' Association have announced a 24-hour strike to protest against the bill.

Replying to the Opposition's concerns that the provisions in the UAPA amended bill could be misused by the state, Home Minister Amit Shah defended the bill saying, "The law is just to finish terrorism in the country and not to misuse it. I assure the house that it will not be misused. The toughest laws are needed to weed out terror from its roots. I have merely brought in amendments."

On Wednesday, the Opposition hit out at the government both inside and outside Parliament and accused it of not keeping its word on sending some bills, including the triple talaq bill, to select committees as suggested by them.

Referring to the triple talaq bill, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the allegation was not on the Chair, but none of the opposition parties got a chance to issue a whip, while all the members of the BJP and the NDA were present.