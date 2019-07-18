Parliament LIVE updates: ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case to dominate both Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha today; EAM Jaishankar to issue statement

Parliament LATEST updates: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict regarding the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in Parliament today.
In a major win for India, the ICJ on Wednesday continued its stay on the execution of the Indian national, held in a Pakistani jail on allegations of spying, and called for an effective review and reconsideration of the conviction. India put intense diplomatic pressure on Pakistan through numerous diplomatic notes and demarches and letter by the External Affairs Minister (EAM) over a sustained period of time for consular access and release of Jadhav, as per government sources.
India put up a formidable legal team led by Harish Salve. The ICJ agreed to India's viewpoint by issuing a binding order to Pakistan to prevent the execution of Jadhav. The court also granted him consular access holding Pakistan guilty of violating the Vienna Convention. Reacting to the ICJ verdict, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it is yet another manifestation of the Narendra Modi government's diplomatic efforts. "A great day at the ICJ! The verdict is a victory of truth and protects human dignity. It is yet another manifestation of Modi Government's diplomatic efforts and commitment to protecting all Indians. I congratulate Harish Salve ji for his stupendous efforts through the case," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce The Finance (No.2) Bill, 2019. Whereas, in the Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will introduce The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019. On the other hand, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. Prasad will also move The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Both the Lower and Upper House will convene at 11.00 am on Thursday.
Call upon Pakistan to release and repatriate Kulbhushan Jadhav: S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha
External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar briefed Rajya Sabha on the Kulbushan Jadhav judgment by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). He said that Pakistan had illegally detained Jadhav and awarded him death sentence and therefore India took the issue to ICJ. He informed the Upper House that the sole dissenting judge was from Pakistan. By 15 by 1, the verdict was in favour of India. "Jadhav is innocent of the charges levelled against him... we once again call upon on Pakistan to release and repatriate him... and stand in strongest solidarity with his family," Jaishankar said.
The ICJ has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with Vienna Convention, he added.
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu also made an observation after Jaishankar's statement stating that he was happy that the entire house has welcomed the ICJ judgment and also congratulated the efforts of India's counsel Harish Salve who worked on the case for a nominal fee.
Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS over rising crime in Delhi
Congress Party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over "alarming situation due to a spurt in crime in Delhi".
Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha
— Congress leader Selja Kumari has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "need for social integration through inter-caste marriages".
— Congress lawmaker Viplove Thakur has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "need for new laws in view of frequent building collapses in the country".
— Samajwadi Party lawmaker Vishambhar Prasad Nishad has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "desperation in youths due to unemployment".
S Jaishankar to make a statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict regarding the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in Parliament today. In a major win for India, the ICJ on Wednesday continued its stay on the execution of the Indian national, held in a Pakistani jail on allegations of spying, and called for an effective review and reconsideration of the conviction.
