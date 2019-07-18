Parliament LIVE updates: ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case to dominate both Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha today; EAM Jaishankar to issue statement

Call upon Pakistan to release and repatriate Kulbhushan Jadhav: S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha

External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar briefed Rajya Sabha on the Kulbushan Jadhav judgment by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). He said that Pakistan had illegally detained Jadhav and awarded him death sentence and therefore India took the issue to ICJ. He informed the Upper House that the sole dissenting judge was from Pakistan. By 15 by 1, the verdict was in favour of India. "Jadhav is innocent of the charges levelled against him... we once again call upon on Pakistan to release and repatriate him... and stand in strongest solidarity with his family," Jaishankar said.

The ICJ has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with Vienna Convention, he added.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu also made an observation after Jaishankar's statement stating that he was happy that the entire house has welcomed the ICJ judgment and also congratulated the efforts of India's counsel Harish Salve who worked on the case for a nominal fee.