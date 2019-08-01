Parliament LIVE Updates: 'House can't function on whims of govt'; TMC's Saugata Roy fumes after Centre lists new bills in LS on short notice

Parliament LIVE Updates: Expect an intense session in Rajya Sabha as emboldened by its victory on the triple talaq bill, the government plans to table two more contentious bills in the House of Elders today. First is the The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill 2019, or the UAPA draft law, which ostensibly will strengthen the system against terrorism. However, the Opposition argues the bill is rife with inconsistencies and loophole making it possible for the State or authorities to misuse the new found powers under the law. Second is the National Medical Commission Bill, which has the entire medical fraternity up in arm against the legislation. Key all India doctors' bodies, including the Indian Medical Association and the Resident Doctors' Association have announced a 24-hour strike to protest against the bill.
Replying to the Opposition's concerns that the provisions in the UAPA amended bill could be misused by the state, Home Minister Amit Shah defended the bill saying, "The law is just to finish terrorism in the country and not to misuse it. I assure the house that it will not be misused. The toughest laws are needed to weed out terror from its roots. I have merely brought in amendments."
On Wednesday, the Opposition hit out at the government both inside and outside Parliament and accused it of not keeping its word on sending some bills, including the triple talaq bill, to select committees as suggested by them.
Referring to the triple talaq bill, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the allegation was not on the Chair, but none of the opposition parties got a chance to issue a whip, while all the members of the BJP and the NDA were present.
Delhi’s resident doctors to protest introduction of NMC Bill in RS, decide to withdraw all services, including emergency
Healthcare services at government hospitals, including AIIMS, Safdarjung and RML in Delhi, are likely to be severely hit with resident doctors deciding to withdraw all kind of services, including that of emergency department, on Thursday to protest the introduction of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill in the Rajya Sabha.
The Bill, which seeks to replace the graft-tainted Medical Council of India (MCI), drew flak from doctors who allege it is anti-poor, anti-student and undemocratic".
Stormy session in Rajya Sabha today as contentious NMA Bill, UAPA Amendment Bill set to be tabled
11:28 (IST)
House can't function on whims of govt, Opposition fumes after new bills listed in LS on short notice
The Opposition on Thursday fired fresh salvos at the government in Lok Sabha for its constant habit of revising the list of businesses at the last moment, leaving many members to be taken by surprise when they find an entirely new agenda for the Parliament, the next day.
TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "This House cannot function on the government's whims and fancies. They are deliberately not giving us sufficient time to read up on key bills."
DMK MP Kanimozhi said that what should have been an exception, has become a norm. She said, "Speaker sir, everyday we have to wait till 9,10, 11 pm to understand what bills will be listed in Lok Sabha the next day. We do not get sufficient time to prepare."
Another TMC MP said. "Sir we are not challenging yours, or the government's power. But there are two things, the existance of power and the execution of power. We are questioning the whimsical and arbitrary exercise of this power."
Congress' Shashi Tharoor quoted Lok Sabha handbook to claim that the government is duty bound to give at least two-day prior notice before bringing new bills.
11:03 (IST)
Congress issues whip to MPs to remain present in Rajya Sabha
10:44 (IST)
What is the UAPA bill?
The UAPA Act is a detailed Central legislation that seeks to provide rules and procedures to deal with terrorist and other unlawful activities that affect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India. The new amendment bill proposes to make four changes to the existing act:
10:37 (IST)
10:15 (IST)
Stormy session in Rajya Sabha today as contentious NMA Bill, UAPA Amendment Bill set to be tabled
