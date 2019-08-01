Parliament LIVE Updates: 'House can't function on whims of govt'; TMC's Saugata Roy fumes after Centre lists new bills in LS on short notice

House can't function on whims of govt, Opposition fumes after new bills listed in LS on short notice

The Opposition on Thursday fired fresh salvos at the government in Lok Sabha for its constant habit of revising the list of businesses at the last moment, leaving many members to be taken by surprise when they find an entirely new agenda for the Parliament, the next day.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "This House cannot function on the government's whims and fancies. They are deliberately not giving us sufficient time to read up on key bills."

DMK MP Kanimozhi said that what should have been an exception, has become a norm. She said, "Speaker sir, everyday we have to wait till 9,10, 11 pm to understand what bills will be listed in Lok Sabha the next day. We do not get sufficient time to prepare."

Another TMC MP said. "Sir we are not challenging yours, or the government's power. But there are two things, the existance of power and the execution of power. We are questioning the whimsical and arbitrary exercise of this power."

Congress' Shashi Tharoor quoted Lok Sabha handbook to claim that the government is duty bound to give at least two-day prior notice before bringing new bills.