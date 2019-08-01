Parliament LIVE Updates: Govt will put a cap on fees of MBBS courses, says Harsh Vardhan during discussion on NMC Bill

Parliament LIVE Updates: Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) says blatant privatisation is not a panacea. Don't celebrate quackery as a kind of contribution, he says. This is an omission Bill, not a Commission Bill.
"There are some people, some doctors who have some concerns about the bill, but I would like to tell them that myself being a long time campaigner for the medical association, I will be the last person to fail to uphold the integrity of the medical profession," Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who is also a qualified doctor, said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moves The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for debate and passing in the Lok Sabha.
After hearing out the members, Speaker Om Birla said that although the government was acting as per rules in changing the List of Business, he will still take into consideration the members' concerns. He said he will personally ensure that at least a day's notice is given before a new bill is tabled.
The Opposition on Thursday fired fresh salvos at the government in Lok Sabha for its constant habit of revising the list of businesses at the last moment, leaving many members to be taken by surprise when they find an entirely new agenda for the Parliament, the next day.
Expect an intense session in Rajya Sabha as emboldened by its victory on the triple talaq bill, the government plans to table two more contentious bills in the House of Elders today. First is the The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill 2019, or the UAPA draft law, which ostensibly will strengthen the system against terrorism. However, the Opposition argues the bill is rife with inconsistencies and loophole making it possible for the State or authorities to misuse the new found powers under the law. Second is the National Medical Commission Bill, which has the entire medical fraternity up in arm against the legislation. Key all India doctors' bodies, including the Indian Medical Association and the Resident Doctors' Association have announced a 24-hour strike to protest against the bill.
Replying to the Opposition's concerns that the provisions in the UAPA amended bill could be misused by the state, Home Minister Amit Shah defended the bill saying, "The law is just to finish terrorism in the country and not to misuse it. I assure the house that it will not be misused. The toughest laws are needed to weed out terror from its roots. I have merely brought in amendments."
On Wednesday, the Opposition hit out at the government both inside and outside Parliament and accused it of not keeping its word on sending some bills, including the triple talaq bill, to select committees as suggested by them.
Referring to the triple talaq bill, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the allegation was not on the Chair, but none of the opposition parties got a chance to issue a whip, while all the members of the BJP and the NDA were present.
NCP's Supriya Sule says a sexual offender registry should be maintained
Stressing on the need for a sexual offender registry, NCP's Supriya Sule said in the Lok Sabha said that offenders keep moving from one place to another. She added that while she understands the concerns around the death penalty, it is awarded in the rarest of rare cases.
BJD's Sarmistha Sethi said there is a need to provide proper compensation to a victim in order to provide for their treatment, education, etc. She also said that stringent punishment should be given in case of specially-abled victims.
Govt will put a cap on fees of MBBS courses, says Union Minister Harsh Vardhan
While responding to MPs doubts and questions on the NMC Bill in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said that community health providers is a concept which has been adopted by even developed nations. "21 of the 25 members of the NMC are doctors and they will decide what will be the minimum qualification required to be a community health providers. This is a WHO-approved practice," he said.
Harsh Vardhan continues speech amid uproar. 40,000 of 80,000 of MBBS seats are under government institutions and there will be a cap on fees too. "MPs said the representation of states is less in the NMC. Of the 25 members of the council, 11 are state representatives," he said.
NEET has been accepted by aspiring doctors, says Union Minister Harsh Vardhan
NEET is already an institutionalised mechanism, Health Minister HarshVardhan told Rajya Rabha during the discussion on NMC Bill. He said that the examination has been successfully accepted by aspiring doctors and is in 13 languages. "Syllabus takes into consideration the syllabus of various boards," he said, listing out details of the examination sought by MPs.
Kerala Congress (M)'s Jose K Mani asks details about national MBBS test
Raising issues with the NMC Bill in Rajya Sabha, Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani said that it is not specified who will conduct the examination, what will be the mode of examination and whether the exam will be theory or MCQ. "Nothing has been specified," he said.
DMK's Kanimozhi urges Smriti Irani to send POCSO Bill to Standing Committee, reconsider death penalty
Appreciating that the POCSO Bill rules out the discrimination of gender, DMK's Kanimozhi said that sensitivity in cases of crimes against children increased after bill was first introduced.
"But with the death penalty in the bill, the judge will have to follow stricter questioning, which will have an adverse impact on the child, who will be forced to relive the trauma," she said. She urged Union Minister Smriti Irani to reconsider the death penalty, something many nations are moving away from. She requested ehr to send the Bill to the Stnading Committee.
Lok Sabha passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2019
Bill may not be perfect but disbanding MCI need of the hour, says Gopal Narayan Singh of BJP
Gopal Narayan Singh, while supporting the bill raised the issue of MCI's monopoly on the management and regulation of medical education. Pointing to the dearth of doctors and the MCI's failure to address the issue, Singh said that a new body that will specifically address the country's growing need for medical practitioners is the need of the hour.
He said that the government was merely trying to appoint a body that will take steps to approach the problems dictated by the country's needs.
He said that if certain sections of the bill have some inadequacies then they can be fixed in time, but an amendment at a later stage was certainly better than the status quo.
Manoj Kumar Jha dums NMC bill national ommission bill
Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) says blatant privatisation is not a panacea. Don't celebrate quackery as a kind of contribution, he says. This is an omission Bill, not a Commission Bill.
Santanu Sen, Rajya Sabha MP and IMA president opposes NMA bill
Santany Sen, a doctor by profession and a Rajya Sabha MP, raised three main contentions to the bill.
AIADMK 'totally rejects' NMC Bill over NEET, NEXT exams
AIADMK raised the matter of the NEET and NEXT exams envisioned in the NMC bill, of which the NEET exam has already been institutionalised. The party said that the Tamil Nadu students are tested on the CBSE syllabus in a combined entrance test for all medical colleges instead of the state board's syllabus. The party MP said that the government should first introduce a standard education policy and system across the country and only then can they impose a common entrance test across the country.
Rajya Sabha adjourned for 10 minutes as Opposition creates ruckus over empty Treasury benches, absence of health minister
Shiv Sena MP asks govt if production of Train-18 stopped
A Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP today sought to know from the government if production of indigenous 'Train-18' has been stopped.
Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, Sanjay Raut (SS) said the semi-high speed train, popularly known as Train-18, is considered as a game-changer for the Indian Railways and is one of the most successful experiments of Make-In-India.
He said the first rake of Train-18 or 'Vande Bharat Express' was flagged off by the Prime Minister on New Delhi- Varanasi route and people are appreciating the train. "Now there are reports that production of Train-18 has been stopped," he said
Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah join Narendra Modi in front row seats in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi retains seat in second row
Prime minister Narendra Modi will be joined by his cabinet colleagues Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani- all three first time Lok Sabha members- in the front row of the lower house, with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav retaining their front seats meant for opposition leaders.
While Home Minister Shah and Law Minister Prasad had front row seats in Rajya Sabha before the general elections, it is for the first time Irani will have a front-row seat in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi retains his seat in the second row in the Lower House in the seat allocation by Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday.
National Medical Commission Bill heavily lopsided, excessively centralises health subject, says SP's Ram Gopal Yadav
Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party said that the young MPs will be left without an answer if this bill is passed today in its current form, because they have been sent here to protect the states' rights. So they will not be able to reply why they were quiet when the states' rights were being snatched away.
Jairam Ramesh moves amendment to change composition of NMC for better representation to states
Jairam Ramesh, who was also the part of the standing committee that reviewed the bill said that by partially accepting the Standing Committee recommendations the government have compromised constitutionality of scheme of things. Moving an amendment, he said that the government wants 14 central representatives, six representatives from states and five representatives elected from the profession. This means that it will be 15 years before some of the state get a chance at representation.
Ramesh proposed that the state's representation be increased to 12 members so that the states can get a chance at representation every four years.
Will be the last person to fail to uphold integrity of medical profession, Harsh Vardhan tells doctors protesting NMC Bill
"There are some people, some doctors who have some concerns about the bill, but I would like to tell them that myself being a long time campaigner for the medical association, I will be the last person to fail to uphold the integrity of the medical profession," Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who is also a qualified doctor, said.
Accepted 40 out of 56 suggestions by parliamentary standing committee, Health Minister tells RS on NMC bill
"I would like to say this on record that 40 out of the 56 recommendations made by the Parliamentary Standing Committee has been fully accepted, seven have been partially accepted and nine have not been accepted," Harsh Vardhan said.
Jairam Ramesh says NMC Bill will open floodgates of privatisation in medical education
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who moved two amendments to the National Medical Commission Bill as passed by Lok Sabha, said that the current provisions of the bill will open floodgates of privatisation of medical education. He said, "I am not against privatisation. I want Air India to be privatised, I want development to take place, but I am against privatising the medical education. It should be a basic right."
The National Medical Commission Bill and the UAPA (Amendment) Bill tabled in Rajya Sabha
Nirmala Sitharaman tables Insolvency and Bankrupcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moves The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for debate and passing in the Lok Sabha.
Mahua Moitra demands information about panel drafting data protection bill be made public
Speaking in the Zero Hour, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that the government had prommised a comprehensive data protection bill and the Supreme Court had also put the onus of drafting a new policy on them. Howeverm she questioned the delay in tabling the Bill and asked who were the private firms and individuals empanelled to draft the law. "Please make public that who are the empanelled GR firms and who are the private lawyers drafting the law. We should also know who are the clients of these firms and advocate so that we can be sure that no vested interests of these private individuals are being weaved into these bills.
Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary says govt handed over 5 of the only 15 profit making airports to Adani
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary raised the issue of privatisation of the very few profit-making airports India has. Chowdhary said that India has only 14 profit-making airports while 109 are in loss. He said that of these 14, five have been handed over to the Adani group to upgrade and operate these airports.
He claimed that the NITI Aayog too had advised against privatisation of these ports, stating that the AAI should have been allowed to make profits out of the few channels of income available.
Speaker assures LS of one-day notice before bills are table after Oppn fumes on regular revisions to day's agenda
After hearing out the members, Speaker Om Birla said that although the government was acting as per rules in changing the List of Business, he will still take into consideration the members' concerns. He said he will personally ensure that at least a day's notice is given before a new bill is tabled.
House can't function on whims of govt, Opposition fumes after new bills listed in LS on short notice
The Opposition on Thursday fired fresh salvos at the government in Lok Sabha for its constant habit of revising the list of businesses at the last moment, leaving many members to be taken by surprise when they find an entirely new agenda for the Parliament, the next day.
TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "This House cannot function on the government's whims and fancies. They are deliberately not giving us sufficient time to read up on key bills."
DMK MP Kanimozhi said that what should have been an exception, has become a norm. She said, "Speaker sir, everyday we have to wait till 9,10, 11 pm to understand what bills will be listed in Lok Sabha the next day. We do not get sufficient time to prepare."
Another TMC MP said. "Sir we are not challenging yours, or the government's power. But there are two things, the existance of power and the execution of power. We are questioning the whimsical and arbitrary exercise of this power."
Congress' Shashi Tharoor quoted Lok Sabha handbook to claim that the government is duty bound to give at least two-day prior notice before bringing new bills.
Congress issues whip to MPs to remain present in Rajya Sabha
What is the UAPA bill?
The UAPA Act is a detailed Central legislation that seeks to provide rules and procedures to deal with terrorist and other unlawful activities that affect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India. The new amendment bill proposes to make four changes to the existing act:
Delhi’s resident doctors to protest introduction of NMC Bill in RS, decide to withdraw all services, including emergency
Healthcare services at government hospitals, including AIIMS, Safdarjung and RML in Delhi, are likely to be severely hit with resident doctors deciding to withdraw all kind of services, including that of emergency department, on Thursday to protest the introduction of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill in the Rajya Sabha.
The Bill, which seeks to replace the graft-tainted Medical Council of India (MCI), drew flak from doctors who allege it is anti-poor, anti-student and undemocratic".
Stormy session in Rajya Sabha today as contentious NMC Bill, UAPA Amendment Bill set to be tabled
Expect an intense session in Rajya Sabha as emboldened by its victory on the triple talaq bill, the government plans to table two more contentious bills in the House of Elders today. First is the The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill 2019, or the UAPA draft law, which ostensibly will strengthen the system against terrorism. However, the Opposition argues the bill is rife with inconsistencies and loophole making it possible for the State or authorities to misuse the new found powers under the law. Second is the National Medical Commission Bill, which has the entire medical fraternity up in arm against the legislation. Key all India doctors' bodies, including the Indian Medical Association and the Resident Doctors' Association have announced a 24-hour strike to protest against the bill.