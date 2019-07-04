Parliament LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2019 in Lok Sabha; report states global trade uncertainty may hit exports

Union Budget Special Coverage tomorrow | Parliament Latest Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2019 in Lok Sabha.

The economic survey has predicated 7 percent GDP growth in FY20 on stable macro economic conditions. It is notable here that India needs to grow at 8 percent per annum to become a $5 trillion economy by FY25.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey in the Rajya Sabha. The economic survey has predicated 7 percent GDP growth in FY20 on stable macro economic conditions.

Narendra Modi-led BJP government is set to present its first Economic Survey and Union Budget after re-election in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Economic Survey is expected to be presented on Thursday, a day ahead of the Union Budget, which is an outlook of developments in the economy

Minister of Communications, Electronics & IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday is to introduce a bill to further amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 and further to amend the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, which is to be taken into consideration. Prasad will also introduce a motion for the bill to be passed.

The new bill additionally allows 'offline verification' of an individual’s identity, without authentication, through modes specified by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) by regulations.

Under the previous act, usage of Aadhaar number for establishing the identity of an individual, by the State or a body corporate under any law, is permitted. The new bill removes this provision. An entity may be allowed to perform authentication through Aadhaar, if the UIDAI is satisfied that it is: compliant with certain standards of privacy and security, or permitted by law, or seeks authentication for a purpose specified by the Central government in the interest of the State.

The purpose of tabling the Economic Survey in Parliament is to summarise the performance of major development programmes, reveal prospects of the economy of India in the short to medium term and also highlight the policy initiatives of the Central government. The Economic Survey consists of detailed statistical data that covers macro and sectoral aspects of the Indian economy.

The Economic Survey is to be presented to both Houses of Parliament: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session. It is expected to be presented at 12:00 pm.

Some of the key issues that are expected to feature in the economic survey are pointers on the slowdown in economic growth, agricultural distress, banking woes and a sharp fall in demand and investments.

Subramanian is also expected to offer solutions that can help the government work towards resolving the issues and boost economic growth. He is likely to discuss the slowdown in GDP growth at length.

