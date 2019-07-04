Parliament LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2019 in Lok Sabha; report states global trade uncertainty may hit exports

Union Budget Special Coverage tomorrow | Parliament Latest Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2019 in Lok Sabha.
The economic survey has predicated 7 percent GDP growth in FY20 on stable macro economic conditions. It is notable here that India needs to grow at 8 percent per annum to become a $5 trillion economy by FY25.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey in the Rajya Sabha. The economic survey has predicated 7 percent GDP growth in FY20 on stable macro economic conditions.
Narendra Modi-led BJP government is set to present its first Economic Survey and Union Budget after re-election in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Economic Survey is expected to be presented on Thursday, a day ahead of the Union Budget, which is an outlook of developments in the economy
Minister of Communications, Electronics & IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday is to introduce a bill to further amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 and further to amend the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, which is to be taken into consideration. Prasad will also introduce a motion for the bill to be passed.
The new bill additionally allows 'offline verification' of an individual’s identity, without authentication, through modes specified by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) by regulations.
Under the previous act, usage of Aadhaar number for establishing the identity of an individual, by the State or a body corporate under any law, is permitted. The new bill removes this provision. An entity may be allowed to perform authentication through Aadhaar, if the UIDAI is satisfied that it is: compliant with certain standards of privacy and security, or permitted by law, or seeks authentication for a purpose specified by the Central government in the interest of the State.
Furthermore, Narendra Modi-led BJP government is set to present its first Economic Survey and Union Budget after re-election in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Economic Survey is expected to be presented on Thursday, a day ahead of the Union Budget, which is an outlook of developments in the economy.
The purpose of tabling the Economic Survey in Parliament is to summarise the performance of major development programmes, reveal prospects of the economy of India in the short to medium term and also highlight the policy initiatives of the Central government. The Economic Survey consists of detailed statistical data that covers macro and sectoral aspects of the Indian economy.
The Economic Survey is to be presented to both Houses of Parliament: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session. It is expected to be presented at 12:00 pm.
Some of the key issues that are expected to feature in the economic survey are pointers on the slowdown in economic growth, agricultural distress, banking woes and a sharp fall in demand and investments.
Subramanian is also expected to offer solutions that can help the government work towards resolving the issues and boost economic growth. He is likely to discuss the slowdown in GDP growth at length.
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 12:17:11 IST
Highlights
Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2019 in Lok Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2019 in Lok Sabha.
Increased uncertainty over trade tension may hit exports, says Economic Survey
Economic Survey 2019 says lower global growth and increased uncertainty over trade tension may hit exports, reported Reuters quoting sources
Economic Survey says stressed NBFC's partlyresponsible for low growth in FY18
Stress in the Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) sector was also a reason for FY19 growth slowdown. However, now positive signs in investment activity seem to be taking hold.
Economic Survey predicts 7% GDP Growth
The economic survey has predicated 7 percent GDP growth in FY20 on stable macro economic conditions. It is notable here that India needs to grow at 8 percent per annum to become a $5 trillion economy by FY25.
Govt tables Economic Survey in Parliament, survey pegs fiscal deficit at 5.8% in FY19 against 6.4% in FY18
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey in the Rajya Sabha. The survey pegs the fiscal deficit around 5.8 percent in FY19 against 6.4 percent in FY18.
What to Expect in Economic Survey
CNBC-TV18 sources have indicated that the survey will lay out a strategy for 8 percent average growth in the next five years. The survey is also likely to stress on better savings, investments and growth through changes in changes in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
Rajya Sabha to take up Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill today
Health Minister Harsh Vardan will move The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019, for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha today. D Raja, Binoy Visham and Elamaram Kareem will move a resolution seeking the House’s disapproval of the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Second Ordinance, 2019 (No.5 of 2019) promulgated by the President of India on 21 February.
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian to table the first Economic Survey, ahead of Union Budget
Narendra Modi-led BJP government is set to present its first Economic Survey and Union Budget after re-election in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Economic Survey is expected to be presented on Thursday, a day ahead of the Union Budget, which is an outlook of developments in the economy.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
12:17 (IST)
What is the Economic Survey?
The annual Economic Survey is usually presented a day before the presentation of the annual budget. It serves as the official report of the economy. Some of the key issues that are expected to feature in the economic survey are pointers on the slowdown in economic growth, agricultural distress, banking woes and a sharp fall in demand and investments. Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian will lay on the table of both Houses this year's Economic Survey.
12:14 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2019 in Lok Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2019 in Lok Sabha.
12:04 (IST)
Increased uncertainty over trade tension may hit exports, says Economic Survey
Economic Survey 2019 says lower global growth and increased uncertainty over trade tension may hit exports, reported Reuters quoting sources
11:57 (IST)
Economic Survey says stressed NBFC's partlyresponsible for low growth in FY18
Stress in the Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) sector was also a reason for FY19 growth slowdown. However, now positive signs in investment activity seem to be taking hold.
11:48 (IST)
Economic Survey predicts 7% GDP Growth
The economic survey has predicated 7 percent GDP growth in FY20 on stable macro economic conditions. It is notable here that India needs to grow at 8 percent per annum to become a $5 trillion economy by FY25.
11:42 (IST)
Govt tables Economic Survey in Parliament, survey pegs fiscal deficit at 5.8% in FY19 against 6.4% in FY18
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey in the Rajya Sabha. The survey pegs the fiscal deficit around 5.8 percent in FY19 against 6.4 percent in FY18.
11:38 (IST)
What to Expect in Economic Survey
CNBC-TV18 sources have indicated that the survey will lay out a strategy for 8 percent average growth in the next five years. The survey is also likely to stress on better savings, investments and growth through changes in changes in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
11:31 (IST)
What is the Economic Survey?
The annual Economic Survey is usually presented a day before the presentation of the annual budget. It serves as the official report of the economy. Some of the key issues that are expected to feature in the economic survey are pointers on the slowdown in economic growth, agricultural distress, banking woes and a sharp fall in demand and investments. Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian will lay on the table of both Houses this year's Economic Survey.
11:26 (IST)
Union Budget 2019: From tax cuts to lowering of AFT pricing, Corporate India presents its wish list to Nirmala Sitharaman
Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget, companies in the financial sector are seeking measures like increased funding for startups and incentive-based credit facilities to help the manufacturing sector.
11:13 (IST)
Rajya Sabha to take up Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill today
Health Minister Harsh Vardan will move The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019, for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha today. D Raja, Binoy Visham and Elamaram Kareem will move a resolution seeking the House’s disapproval of the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Second Ordinance, 2019 (No.5 of 2019) promulgated by the President of India on 21 February.
11:05 (IST)
Economic Survey 2019: When and where to watch
Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will table the Economic Survey in Parliament on July 4 in the afternoon session around 12 pm. The tabling of the economic survey and discussion on it, if any, will be broadcast live on Rajya Sabha TV's YouTube channel and on the official live streaming website of Lok Sabha TV.
You can also follow live updates here.
10:32 (IST)
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian to table the first Economic Survey, ahead of Union Budget
Narendra Modi-led BJP government is set to present its first Economic Survey and Union Budget after re-election in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Economic Survey is expected to be presented on Thursday, a day ahead of the Union Budget, which is an outlook of developments in the economy.