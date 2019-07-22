Parliament LIVE updates: DMK, TMC and BJD oppose Right to Information (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, claim govt is trying to dilute RTI Act

Parliament LATEST updates: The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 proposes to give the Centre the power to set the tenure and salaries of state and central Information Commissioners. The opposition has protested that such a move could dilute the effectiveness of the RTI Act, thereby threatening the autonomy of the Information Commissions.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu announces to the House the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-2 and gets the house to congratulate ISRO scientists for the remarkable feat which, he said, has made the entire country proud. The Chairman further explained to the members that he had heard the grievances of the Opposition members and those who had to move an amendment motion have already done so, therefore, discussion on the human rights bill should proceed.
In Lok Sabha, the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is being discussed. The bill seeks to remove the fixed tenure of CICs and ICs. Currently, the tenure is fixed for five years. The bill also seeks to change the Central Information Commissioner's salary which was ht same as the CEC and will allow the government to fix his salary.
Rajya Sabha is currently discussing the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill. However, the Opposition is disrupting the House by shouting slogans such as 'Dalit virodhi ye sarkaar, nahin chelegi nahin chalegi' (This government is against he minorities, we won't let it run).
The Deputy Chairman of the Upper House Harivansh Narayan Singh urged the protesting members to return to their seats however, a few members threw papers at his Chair, prompting him to stand up and appeal to the members to maintain the order of the House.
The Upper House was adjourned again as Opposition members raised slogans against the central government over the Sonbhadra incident and disrupted the proceedings of the Upper House during the Question Hour.
The Upper House was adjourned till noon following an uproar over the Karnataka crisis by several legislators. Meanwhile, the Lower House was adjourned till 2 pm as a mark of respect for late MP Ramchandra Paswan.
Six Congress MPs have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'Political leaders being prevented from meeting people in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra'. This comes after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped from meeting the kin of those killed in the 17 July firing incident which killed 10 people.
The last five working days of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha are going to be jam-packed with pending legislation as government plans to introduce 13 bills and take up the triple talaq ordinance amid speculation about extending the session that ends on 26 July to 2 August.
Union ministers are in touch with opposition parties to bring them on board for the extension. Though some opposition leaders said they are not in favour of such a proposal but the sources asserted that a decision on this session's schedule is the prerogative of the ruling dispensation.
Last week, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan told the Rajya Sabha that the government planned to move 13 bills in the Lok Sabha, which will come to the Upper House. Other than these, there are pending ordinances such as the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019 that needed to be taken up. The Upper House also has to debate and pass the Union Budget, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Opposition alleged that none of the legislations had passed the scrutiny of standing committees as the panels had not been formed yet. “Except the Motor Vehicles Bill, none of the Bills has been scrutinised,” Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O’ Brien said.
The ongoing first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, which started on 17 June, has so far been the most productive in the last 20 years, with the Lower House registering 128 percent productivity till Tuesday, according to think tank PRS Legislative Research. The Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time and has sat till midnight on two occasions to complete its legislative business.
"This session, the Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time. Till 16 July, 2019, the Lok Sabha's productivity is at 128 percent which is the highest for any session in the past 20 years," the PRS Legislative Research said.
Similarly, the productivity of the Rajya Sabha, where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led dispensation lacks a majority, unlike the Lok Sabha, is also relatively high. The productivity of the Upper House was 98 percent till Tuesday, according to the non-profit organisation.
What are the amendments being proposed to the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019?
The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks to amend the Act to allow the appointment of a judge of the Supreme Court to be the chairperson of the NHRC. Currently, only a retired CJI can head the commission. Similarly, a Judge of High Court can be the head of SHRC. The Bill also seeks to increases the number of members to three and makes it mandatory to have a woman member, along with including the chairpersons of the National Commission for Backward Classes, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, and the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities.
The bill also empowers the Secretary-General (NHRC) and Secretary (SHRC) to exercise all administrative and financial powers, (except judicial functions), subject to the respective chairperson’s control.
BJD also opposes RTI bill, says govt diluting important Act
Meanwhile, discussion is underway on the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha. BJD's Bhartruhari Mahtab said that RTI is an important act, and yet both past and the present governments have sought amendments to dilute the law, including the current attempt by the ruling dispensation. He also highlighted that a whistleblowers protection bill is pending before the House.
Opposition asks for more time to be given to members to discuss human rights bill; Chairman clarifies that few MPs have already moved motions for amendment
The Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad says that according to the rules, there need to be at least two days time to go through the bill presented before the House. The rule gives discretionary power to the Chair. But since there is no urgency in passing the bill, members should be given time to present motions for amendment. However, BJP's Bhupendra Yadav says that it was decided before the Chair that the amendments can be accepted till 11.00 am.
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair. He announces to the House the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-2 and gets the house to congratulate ISRO scientists for the remarkable feat which, he said, has made the entire country proud. The Chairman further explained to the members that he had heard the grievances of the Opposition members and those who had to move an amendment motion have already done so therefore discussion on the human rights bill should proceed.
DMK, TMC oppose RTI bill
DMK MP A Raja dismissed the government's argument that CIC cannot be equated with the CEC since the former is a statutory body, while the latter is a constitutional body saying that "democracy is a continuous process and doesn't end with elections". Meanwhile, TMC leader Sougata Roy said that the government has brought the amendment to curtail the powers of information commissioners and also pointed out the killings of RTI activists.
Right to Information (Amendment) Bill won't dilute RTI provisions: BJP
BJP member Jagadambika Pal speaks in favour of the RTI Act amendments. He says the RTI bill is simple legislation seeking to change the tenure and salary of the CIC. "The role of RTI is not being diluted as Opposition claims," he stated. Pal further said that the government has taken several steps to strengthen RTI including launching an online portal, fine for officials who delay giving details, among others.
Shashi Tharoor objects to RTI bill; asks why is govt not putting legislations to scrutiny
Shashi Tharoor objects to the RTI bill and seeks its withdrawal. "Are you bringing this amendment because an information commissioner asked the PMO to reveal the PM's educational details?" he asks. Tharoor also asked that what was the hurry in bulldozing every bill without scrutiny and why is the government delaying constituting the parliamentary standing committees.
Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 being discussed in Lok Sabha
In Lok Sabha, the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is being discussed. The bill seeks to remove the fixed tenure of CICs and ICs. Currently, the tenure is fixed for five years. The bill also seeks to change the Central Information Commissioner's salary which was ht same as the CEC and will allow the government to fix his salary.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm amid ruckus over human rights bill
Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh asks the Left members to move statutory resolution opposing the Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019. But Opposition members continue to protest. The House is adjourned till 3 pm.
Anand Sharma raises point of order in Rajya Sabha
Senior Congress leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma raises a point of order, saying that in absence of a standing committee, it is unfair on the members to proceed with the consideration of amendments in such a short notice. He claims that the government is in a hurry to pass the Bills.
Prabhat Jha and other BJP leaders say that the protesting members are obstructing human rights by not letting the Bills being discussed.
Derek O'Brien argues with RS deputy chairman
Trinamool Congress' Derek O Brien argues with the Harivansh Narayan Singh about discussion of the protection of Dalit rights through a notice. Harivansh proceeds with The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019, asking it to be moved. Protesting members continue to chant slogans and throw papers in the air. 'Dalit-opposing government won't do,' the protesters chant.
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over human rights bill
Rajya Sabha is currently discussing the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill. However, the Opposition is disrupting the House by shouting slogans such as 'Dalit virodhi ye sarkaar, nahin chelegi nahin chalegi' (This government is against he minorities, we won't let it run).
The Deputy Chairman of the Upper House Harivansh Narayan Singh urged the protesting members to return to their seats however, a few members threw papers at his chair, prompting him to stand up and appeal to the members to maintain the order of the House.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
The Upper House has adjourned again as Opposition members raised slogans against the central government over the Sonbhadra incident and disrupted the proceedings of the Upper House during the Question Hour.
Question Hour commences in Rajya Sabha amid sloganeering by Opposition
BJP MPs Babul Supriyo, Anil Baluni and and Rakesh Sinha participate in the Question Hour in the Upper House. Supriyo, who is MoS environment, forest and climate change answered several questions over fund allocation.
Meanwhile, the Opposition members stormed the Well of the House and raised slogans against politicians being stopped from meeting kin of Sonbhadra firing incident.
Parliament adjourned
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12.00 pm. Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
The Upper House was adjourned till noon following an uproar over the Karnataka crisis by several legislators. Meanwhile, the Lower House was adjourned till 2 pm as a mark of respect for late MP Ramchandra Paswan.
Six MPs give adjournment motion in LS over politicians being stopped from meeting people in Sonbhadra
Six Congress MPs have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'Political leaders being prevented from meeting people in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra'. This comes after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped from meeting the kin of those killed in the 17 July firing incident which killed 10 people.
BK Hariprasad gives notice for suspension of business in RS over K'taka crisis
Congress MP BK Hariprasad has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, for suspension of business for discussion over 'Constitutional crisis in Karnataka'.
Bills in Rajya Sabha today
The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill will be discussed in the Upper House on Monday.
Bills in Lok Sabha today
The bills that will be introduced in the Lok Sabha today include — The National Medical Commission Bill. Moreover, other bills will be discussed in the Lower House including The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill.
Most productive Parliament session in 20 years
The ongoing first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, which started on 17 June, has so far been the most productive in the last 20 years, with the Lower House registering 128 percent productivity till Tuesday, according to think tank PRS Legislative Research. "This session, the Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time. Till 16 July, 2019, the Lok Sabha's productivity is at 128 percent which is the highest for any session in the past 20 years," the PRS Legislative Research said.
Similarly, the productivity of the Rajya Sabha, where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led dispensation lacks a majority, unlike the Lok Sabha, is also relatively high. The productivity of the Upper House was 98 percent till Tuesday, according to the non-profit organisation.
Opposition alleges non-scrutiny of legislations
Meanwhile, the Opposition alleged that none of the legislations had passed the scrutiny of standing committees as the panels had not been formed yet. “Except the Motor Vehicles Bill, none of the Bills has been scrutinised,” Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O’ Brien said.
Govt mulling extending session till 2 August
Union ministers are in touch with opposition parties to bring them on board for the extension of the session that ends on 26 July to 2 August. Though some opposition leaders said they are not in favour of such a proposal but the sources asserted that a decision on this session's schedule is the prerogative of the ruling dispensation.
13 bills to be introduced by govt in last five days of Parliament's Monsoon Session
The last five working days of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha are going to be jam-packed with pending legislation as government plans to introduce 13 bills and take up the triple talaq ordinance. Last week, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan told the Rajya Sabha that the government planned to move 13 bills in the Lok Sabha, which will come to the Upper House.
Other than these, there are pending ordinances such as the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019 that needed to be taken up. The Upper House also has to debate and pass the Union Budget, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
