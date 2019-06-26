Parliament LIVE updates: Difference between what Modi says and does, says Asaduddin Owaisi, slams PM for comments on Shah Bano case

Parliament Latest updates: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi slammed PM Narendra Modi over his Lok Sabha speech. He asked, "If someone is making the 'gutter' comment, then why do you not give Muslims reservation?"
Member of Parliament from Malappuram Constituency, PK Kunhalikutty, has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over an incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand. This is the second adjournment motion notice that has been given in the Lok Sabha today.
A day after a fiery debate on the Motion of Thanks to President's Address, the Lok Sabha is set to carry out important legislative business in the House. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move a bill to amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 and further to amend the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, be taken into consideration.
The Lower House will also discuss the The Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, further discussions on the Motion of Thanks to President's Address, moved by Jagat Prakash Nadda on the 24th June, 2019 and the amendments moved
thereto that an Address be presented to the President in the following terms ––– 'That the Members of the Rajya Sabha assembled in this Session are deeply grateful to the President for the Address which he has been pleased to deliver to both Houses of Parliament assembled together on 20 June, 2019.'"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate once all members have concluded their speeches. Modi, on Tuesday, slammed the Congress party and Nehru Gandhi family for 'alienating Muslims' and using them as a vote bank.
"In the 50s, the Congress had option to introduce legislation on 'Uniform Civil Code but they didn't. They had another opportunity in the form of the Shah Bano case. It was a classic case of gender equality but they frittered away that opportunity," Modi said.
He added that the Congress had another opportunity 35 years later, i.e. in the current session. "There is no need to look at it from any community particular's point of view," he said.
With inputs from agencies
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 11:58:23 IST
Highlights
7 ministries, departments haven't allocated funds for tribal welfare schemes: Officials
Seven central ministries and departments have not earmarked funds for tribal welfare schemes in their budget for 2019-20 and 12 have "kept the provision below the level stipulated by the Niti Aayog", officials said Wednesday.
Lok Sabha takes up question hour on the ailing public-sector telecom companies
MPs discussed the poor condition of state-run BSNL and MTNL telecom companies. BJP MP from Bihar's Sheohar, Rama Devi suggested that the government sets up an expert committee to look into the root causes of the bleeding resources of the company and to formulate a resurrection mechanism if possible.
MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah sought to know whether the government was planning to do infrastructural improvements to ensure better connectivity in border areas.
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad responded to members and said he will work towards improving the health of the public sector companies
Rajya Sabha debates on Motion of Thanks
A discussion on the motion of thanks for the president's address is being held in Rajya Sabha. Accordingly, rules 14 to 21 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha make provisions for the discussion of the Address. Under rule 15, discussion on the matters referred to in the President's Address takes place on a Motion of Thanks moved by a member and seconded by another member.
The scope of the discussion on the Address is very wide and members are at liberty to speak on every matter of national or international importance and other issues. Generally, three days are allotted for the discussion on the Motion of Thanks.
Modi likely to reply on the motion of thanks on President’s address in Rajya Sabha today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply on the Motion of the Thanks to the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the last day of the Parliament before it is adjourned sine die. The Parliament will meet again next week. The Economic Survey will be tabled on 4 July and the Union Bidget will be presented on 5 July.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
11:49 (IST)
7 ministries, departments haven't allocated funds for tribal welfare schemes: Officials
Seven central ministries and departments have not earmarked funds for tribal welfare schemes in their budget for 2019-20 and 12 have "kept the provision below the level stipulated by the Niti Aayog", officials said Wednesday.
11:45 (IST)
Tabrez Ansari lynching case likely to be debated in Lok Sabha as two MPs give adjournment motion notice
Member of Parliament from Malappuram Constituency, PK Kunhalikutty, has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over an incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand. This is the second adjournment motion notice that has been given in the Lok Sabha today.
11:44 (IST)
'Difference between words and ideology of Modi': Owaisi slams Modi over Shah Bano comment
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi slammed PM Narendra Modi over his Lok Sabha speech. He asked, "If someone is making the 'gutter' comment, then why do you not give Muslims reservation?"
AIMIM MP Owaisi said that there is difference between words and ideology of the Prime Minister. "No Muslim MP from your party comes. Who is keeping them behind? You. There's a difference between their words and ideology. Narasimha Rao was responsible for Babri Masjid demolition, despite being PM he couldn't do anything. Now there's PM Modi who wants to work on his ideology," he said.
11:38 (IST)
Lok Sabha takes up question hour on the ailing public-sector telecom companies
MPs discussed the poor condition of state-run BSNL and MTNL telecom companies. BJP MP from Bihar's Sheohar, Rama Devi suggested that the government sets up an expert committee to look into the root causes of the bleeding resources of the company and to formulate a resurrection mechanism if possible.
MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah sought to know whether the government was planning to do infrastructural improvements to ensure better connectivity in border areas.
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad responded to members and said he will work towards improving the health of the public sector companies
11:12 (IST)
Rajya Sabha debates on Motion of Thanks
A discussion on the motion of thanks for the president's address is being held in Rajya Sabha. Accordingly, rules 14 to 21 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha make provisions for the discussion of the Address. Under rule 15, discussion on the matters referred to in the President's Address takes place on a Motion of Thanks moved by a member and seconded by another member.
The scope of the discussion on the Address is very wide and members are at liberty to speak on every matter of national or international importance and other issues. Generally, three days are allotted for the discussion on the Motion of Thanks.
10:59 (IST)
Modi likely to reply on the motion of thanks on President’s address in Rajya Sabha today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply on the Motion of the Thanks to the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the last day of the Parliament before it is adjourned sine die. The Parliament will meet again next week. The Economic Survey will be tabled on 4 July and the Union Bidget will be presented on 5 July.