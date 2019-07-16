Parliament LIVE Updates: Day after Vaiko's anti-Hindi comment, MHA reveals it spent around 70 cr to promote Hindi as official language

Parliament Latest Updates: Just a day after MDMK leader Vaiko's comment against Hindi raged a controversy, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Home Affairs revealed, it has spent 69.13 crore rupees on promoting Hindi as the official language.

NDTV reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is upset over the absence of ministers on parliament duty from the House. The TV channel reported that the prime minister expressed his displeasure at today's meeting of party lawmakers in the Parliament House. He has asked for the names of all absentee ministers by evening.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Parliament is supposed to scrutinise bills. Now, in the first two weeks on this Lok Sabha session, zero per cent of bills have been scrutinised. We have to scrutinise the bills, otherwise, what are we doing in Parliament."

"Being a responsible Opposition party, we will hold the government responsible and save the democracy," he added,

After a stormy Session on Monday, the Parliament is set to debate some key issues on Wednesday from the security situation in North East to the reports of tensions of the India-China border

The Congress party has given a notice for Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha today over the alleged reports of "tension at Indo-China border." Apart from this, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Zero Hour Notice for discussion on the UN report on violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lok Sabha was scheduled to discuss the security situation in the Northeastern States of India with Minister of States, Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy expected to make a statement over the issue. Discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministries of Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is also expected to come up today.

The Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, will concentrate on Bill further to provide for the establishment and incorporation of the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre. The Bill further to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009 will also come up for discussion in the upper House today.

