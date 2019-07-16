Parliament LIVE Updates: Day after Vaiko's anti-Hindi comment, MHA reveals it spent around 70 cr to promote Hindi as official language

Parliament Latest Updates: Just a day after MDMK leader Vaiko's comment against Hindi raged a controversy, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Home Affairs revealed, it has spent 69.13 crore rupees on promoting Hindi as the official language.
NDTV reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is upset over the absence of ministers on parliament duty from the House. The TV channel reported that the prime minister expressed his displeasure at today's meeting of party lawmakers in the Parliament House. He has asked for the names of all absentee ministers by evening.
TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Parliament is supposed to scrutinise bills. Now, in the first two weeks on this Lok Sabha session, zero per cent of bills have been scrutinised. We have to scrutinise the bills, otherwise, what are we doing in Parliament."
"Being a responsible Opposition party, we will hold the government responsible and save the democracy," he added,
After a stormy Session on Monday, the Parliament is set to debate some key issues on Wednesday from the security situation in North East to the reports of tensions of the India-China border
The Congress party has given a notice for Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha today over the alleged reports of "tension at Indo-China border." Apart from this, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Zero Hour Notice for discussion on the UN report on violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Lok Sabha was scheduled to discuss the security situation in the Northeastern States of India with Minister of States, Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy expected to make a statement over the issue. Discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministries of Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is also expected to come up today.
The Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, will concentrate on Bill further to provide for the establishment and incorporation of the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre. The Bill further to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009 will also come up for discussion in the upper House today.
Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 12:26:14 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
12:26 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned twice within moments of convening due to protests related to language
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned barely 10 minutes after it Assembled as AIADMK MPs protested seeking to include Tamil as a language to write postal examinations.
As the House reconvened at 12 pm, Members were again on their feet and in the Well. Deputy chairman Harivansh asked the Members to go back to their seats, but loud sloganeering continued. The House was adjourned till 12.20 pm.
12:20 (IST)
Day after Vaiko's anti-Hindi comment, MHA reveals it spent around 70 cr to promote Hindi as official language
The Ministry of Home Affairs has told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that 69.13 crore rupees were spent on promoting Hindi as the official language.
12:11 (IST)
Language war rages in Parliament
The war over perceived lingual supremacy, and the differences that thus arise in a diverse society such as India were reflective within the Parliament in three related but separate developments.
On Monday, Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Naidu Vaiko stirred the hornet's nest by stating that the Hindi-speaking MPs, and in effect the language, was responsible for degrading the level of debate in the Parliament. Vaiko, reportedly, also said that Hindi apparently is a language devoid of any literary base. The statement, although made outside the House, not only evoked strong reactions from politicos, the debate over language further raged on in Rajya Sabha. On Tuesday, the Upper House had to be adjourned twice within minutes of convening as AIADMK MPs protested holding of postal department's recruitment exam in Hindi and English.
On the other hand, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Home Affairs revealed, it has spent 69.13 crore rupees on promoting Hindi as the official language.
11:50 (IST)
PM miffed at absentee ministers, members in Parliament, say reports
NDTV reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is upset over the absence of ministers on parliament duty from the House. The TV channel reported that the prime minister expressed his displeasure at today's meeting of party lawmakers in the Parliament House. He has asked for the names of all absentee ministers by evening.
11:46 (IST)
Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar resigns from Rajya Sabha
Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, on Tuesday resigned as Rajya Sabha member. He was spotted with Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur, in the Parliament premises. The Chairman has accepted his resignation.
11:42 (IST)
Derek O'Brien says review of Bills by standing commities at all-time low, vows to protect democracy
TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Parliament is supposed to scrutinise bills. Now, in the first two weeks on this Lok Sabha session, zero per cent of bills have been scrutinised. We have to scrutinise the bills, otherwise, what are we doing in Parliament."
"Being a responsible Opposition party, we will hold the government responsible and save the democracy," he added,
11:25 (IST)
Lok Sabha takes up Qestion Hour
Hibi Eden of the Congress party asks if the government plans to build houses for fishermen. Eden uses the opportunity to highlight the problems faced by the community.
Agriculture Minister Giriraj Singh says that Rs 1.20 lakh is given for the community to build houses. NK Premachandran says Kerala is giving a special package of Rs 10 lakh. Will the Union government aid the State?
Another JD(U) MP also questioned the need to ensure transparency in allotment of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.
11:17 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourns within minutes of convening
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm within moments after convening as the members rose in protest over postal department's exams, held in English and Hindi. AIADMK MPs were demanding that the exams also be held in regional languages as well.
10:46 (IST)
Congress gives Adjournment Motion notice over tension at Indo-China border
Congress MP and leader of the party, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha on "Chinese incursion into Indian territory."