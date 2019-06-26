Parliament LIVE updates: Day after slamming Congress in Lok Sabha for not 'being rooted', Narendra Modi to speak in Rajya Sabha today

Parliament Latest updates: A day after a fiery debate on the Motion of Thanks to President's Address, the Lok Sabha is set to carry out important legislative business in the House. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move a bill to amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 and further to amend the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, be taken into consideration.

The Lower House will also discuss the The Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, further discussions on the Motion of Thanks to President's Address, moved by Jagat Prakash Nadda on the 24th June, 2019 and the amendments moved

thereto that an Address be presented to the President in the following terms ––– 'That the Members of the Rajya Sabha assembled in this Session are deeply grateful to the President for the Address which he has been pleased to deliver to both Houses of Parliament assembled together on 20 June, 2019.'"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate once all members have concluded their speeches. Modi, on Tuesday, slammed the Congress party and Nehru Gandhi family for 'alienating Muslims' and using them as a vote bank.

"In the 50s, the Congress had option to introduce legislation on 'Uniform Civil Code but they didn't. They had another opportunity in the form of the Shah Bano case. It was a classic case of gender equality but they frittered away that opportunity," Modi said.

He added that the Congress had another opportunity 35 years later, i.e. in the current session. "There is no need to look at it from any community particular's point of view," he said.

With inputs from agencies

