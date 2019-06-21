Parliament LIVE Updates: Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Ravi Shankar Prasad rises to move triple talaq bill; Shashi Tharoor opposes draft law

Parliament Latest Updates: Opposition members started loud protests as soon as Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stood up to table the triple talaq bill. Prasad replied shouting above the din that he should be allowed to table the bill and thereafter the government will be open for discussion and debate on the matter.
Members discuss the impact of US tariffs and its move to drop India as its preferred trade partner. CPI leader D Raja quoted newspaper reports and data to state that she
M Venkaiah Naidu praised the former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who retired from Rajya Sabha on 14 June. "This House will miss an able parliamentarian and a distinguished economist," he says. Singh represented Assam five consecutive times. The House also remembers the contribution of Santiuse Kujur, who retired last week
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has allowed a discussion on the Bihar encephalitis deaths during the Zero Hour. Brain fever has afflicted more than 600 children across 16 districts of Bihar of which 136 have lost their lives since the beginning of this month, according to the state health department.
Making his intentions clear on dealing with disruptions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Thursday said he will hold discussions with all parties to address the issue. He also said that members should not hold placards and come to the well of the house.
"Members should not hold placards and come to the well of the house... Such actions have dealt a blow to Parliament's dignity. It should not be done. There are various other ways for members to convey their message," Birla, who was on Wednesday elected as speaker of the Lok Sabha unanimously, told PTI.
"I will talk to all parties and discuss with them that what action can be taken against those who repeatedly show placards in the house and come to the well. Such actions of the members show Lok Sabha in poor light," he said.
On the issue of disruptions, he said he will hold deliberations with all parties to decide what action can be taken against those members who indulge in such act.
Birla held his first all-party meeting on Thursday after assuming charge and sought their suggestions on smooth functioning of the house.
Underlining that every member of the house should be heard, Birla said, "Every party will be given opportunity irrespective of their strength even if it has one member. He or she should be heard and the government respond whenever required."
As a custodian of the house, Birla said he is fully aware of his responsibilities but added, "Members should also understand they have been elected by lakhs of people. They should raise issues which matter to the last person standing in the row."
In his first address to the house on Wednesday after being elected, Birla said he will run the House in an impartial manner by taking everyone along, while asserting that the chair should not be biased.
He had also assured the Lok Sabha members that he will remain fair and unbiased.
12:35 (IST)
The Triple Talaq Bill has been introduced by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, which has been listed in the Lok Sabha's agenda for Friday, will replace an ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led NDA government.
12:31 (IST)
12:09 (IST)
12:01 (IST)
BJP MP Maneka Gandhi catechize environment ministry on deforestation during question hour
Former minister and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi grilled the environment ministry on the first day the Lok Sabha formally started transacting business. Catechizing the minister, Maneka said that the one percent in green cover could include sugarcane as well as the satelite images are taken at the time the crop as standing at its full height, which could be misleading.
She then questioned the government about replacing trees cut during expansion of highways. She also asked if the forest ministry has sufficient tree saplings.
Javadekar, while responding, noted in a lighter vein that the MP had indeed asked at least four questions in just one question. He said that for every one tree cut, five saplings are planted and the green cover. Maneka was seen nodding disapprovingly to this. The minister, however, continued his reply and said that the claim about satellite images was incorrect. he said that these images don't include sugarcane plantation as the footage comes in every month and the data is duly analysed.
11:42 (IST)
11:10 (IST)
What is Question Hour?
Question Hour is the first hour of a sitting session of India's Lok Sabha devoted to questions that Members of Parliament raise about any aspect of administrative activity. The concerned Minister is obliged to answer to the Parliament, either orally or in writing, depending on the type of question raised.
11:10 (IST)
10:56 (IST)
10:56 (IST)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla leads yoga day celebrations at Parliament
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, dressed in a white track suit, led yoga day celebrations at Parliament premises on Friday. Along with staffers, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, BJP MPs Locket Chatterjee, Poonamben Maadam and Bhupendra Yadav, and former aviation minister Suresh Prabhu were among those who participated in the celebrations at the Parliament premises.
10:54 (IST)
10:51 (IST)
10:50 (IST)
10:42 (IST)
