Parliament LIVE updates: Congress walks out of Lok Sabha after Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demands Narendra Modi's statement on Trump's Kashmir claim

Amit Shah replies to a question on witness protection in Muzzaffarnagar riots incident

Mos Home Affairs Kishan Reddy while answering a question on mob lynching said that lynching takes place in West Bengal and Kerala too and the government takes them up on a case-by-case basis.

Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha asked about communal riots in Muzzaffarnagar and that 40 accused have been acquitted. he questioned what is being done for witness protection. To this, Home Minister Amit Shah replied saying that the minister will respond when he has the information on the specified time period. He said that the question was on the Muzzaffarnagar incident which doesn't fall in the three-year ambit on which the question was raised.