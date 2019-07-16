Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress gives Adjournment Motion notice over tension at Indo-China border

Parliament Latest Updates: After a stormy Session on Monday, the Parliament is set to debate some key issues on Wednesday from the security situation in North East to the reports of tensions of the India-China border

The Congress party has given a notice for Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha today over the alleged reports of "tension at Indo-China border." Apart from this, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Zero Hour Notice for discussion on the UN report on violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lok Sabha was scheduled to discuss the security situation in the Northeastern States of India with Minister of States, Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy expected to make a statement over the issue. Discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministries of Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is also expected to come up today.

The Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, will concentrate on Bill further to provide for the establishment and incorporation of the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre. The Bill further to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009 will also come up for discussion in the upper House today.

