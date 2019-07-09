Parliament LIVE updates: Build dams on rivers in Nashik district to boost agriculture in north Maharashtra, BJP's Subhash Bhamre urges govt

Parliament LATEST updates: Congress MP Preneet Kaur slams govt over defence budget. Stating that the 10 percent increase in defence budget will be meaningless due to inflation, Kaur said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has failed to address the needs of India's defence forces.
BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship initiative of the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. “Naamdar log (dynasts) don't know the value of the toilets (made under Swachch Bharat Abhiyan).
"When a woman is newly married, she is only worried about where she can use the toilet. Modi has given such women the opportunity to live with dignity," he said.
The Rajya Sabha stands adjourned till 11 am on Wednesday as protests from Opposition MPs refused to let the debate proceedings in the House continue after repeated adjournments. The Upper House was meant to debate on the Union Budget which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Chairman made repeated attempts to bring order to the House, but to no avail. “I urge you to go back to your seats, the Budget is a very important topic," he said, adding that Congress leader Chidambaram was going to weigh in on the topic in the session. "Chidambaramji has been the finance minister in the past, he will have very important inputs on the topic, I urge you to let him speak," he said to the protesting MPs.
He added, "What message are you sending out by protesting like this in the well of the Rajya Sabha, when we are supposed to debate on the Budget?”
The political crisis surrounding the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka continues to unfold as the parties struggle to resolve the issues, however, ruckus caused by the main Opposition party, Congress, in the Rajya Sabha disrupted proceedings of the House resulting in almost no business being conducted on Tuesday.
The House was adjourned till 2 pm immediately after the MPs assembled at 12 pm due to continued sloganeering against the ruling BJP, as the Congress blamed the saffron party for "poaching politics" in Karnataka. The Congress MPs also trooped into the well during the protest.
"We are completing our responsibility as the Opposition by questioning the government, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, after being admonished by Speaker Om Birla on sloganeering. “Arun Jaitley used to say that disruption is a legitimate weapon,” he said.
He also brings up the political crisis unfolding in Karnataka and says that “elected governments” in states are being “threatened”. “Poaching politics should be stopped!,” Chowdhury said.
Congress MPs then staged a walk-out from the Lower House.
Supriya Sule asks how the government will reduce the cost of cultivation for farmers and reduce farmers' suicides. "Though it is a State subject, what intervention is the Centre planning," she asks. A member asks about the waiving off farm loans. Minister says that it is not necessary to politicise farmers' suicides.
In Rajya Sabha, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan moves a motion for election to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in several cities across the country.
A member of the House tries to raise a matter for discussion, which was already brought up. "We are scheduled to discuss the budget today, you cannot bring this up without permission," says Chairman Venkaiah Naidu." Members troop into the Well of the House. Naidu adjourns the House for an hour.
Parliament session will commence at 11 am today. In Rajya Sabha, Prahalad Singh Patel of Ministry of Culture; Raj Kumar Singh of Ministry of Power; ashwini kumar choubey for Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Anurag Singh Thakur for Ministry of Finance, will be laying papers on the table.
In Lok Sabha, Question Hour will pertain to the following ministries: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries; Chemicals and Fertilizers; Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Food Processing Industries; Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; Home Affairs; Panchayati Raj; Rural Development; Social Justice and Empowerment.
On Monday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Aadhaar Amendment Bill which allows the voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity to open bank accounts and get mobile phone connection.
The Bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote, also provides for a Rs 1 crore penalty and a jail term for private entities violating provisions on Aadhaar data. The amendments provide for use of Aadhaar number for KYC authentication on a voluntary basis under the Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by the Lok Sabha on 4 July.
Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, a Bill seeking an amendment to the existing Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to allow an individual suspected to have terror links to be designated as a 'terrorist' was introduced and termed draconian by the Opposition. As of now, only organisations are designated as 'terrorist organisations'.
Opposing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, NK Premchandran (RSP) claimed that in the name of tackling terror, fundamental rights of an individual cannot be foregone, while Shashi Tharoor called the bill “hastily brought”.
Another Bill seeking to further strengthen the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by giving it powers to probe terror attacks targeting Indians and Indian interests on foreign soil was also introduced in the Lower House. The legislation will also allow the NIA probe cyber crimes and cases of human trafficking. Tharoor alleged that the Bill was "not based on logic", was "piecemeal" legislation and does not insulate the NIA from political interference, he said.
BJP’s Sushil Kumar Singh demands maximum fund allocation to river-linking projects
Pointing out the water crisis in the country, BJP’s Sushil Kumar Singh said that the Centre should make the maximum funds possible available for the river-linking project that was started during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
He also suggested development of roads in Naxal-impacted areas.
Gaurav Gogoi questions disparity in GDP numbers
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned the disparity in GDP numbers and said, "It seems that the left hand does not know what the right hand is doing."
Centre has ensured dignity for all, says Aonla MP
Aonla MP Dharmendra Kashyap said, "Along with basic necessities like roti, kapda and makaan, this government has attempted to ensure dignity for every person — whether through gas connections or through toilets."
'Am sure govt will ensure water supply,' says Mukesh Rajput
BJP MP from Farrukhabad Mukesh Rajput drew attention to water crisis. "People travel for long distances in order to secure. But, now, I am sure that the government will ensure water supply to every home."
Urge government to look at better connectivity of north-east with the rest of India, says NPP’s Agatha Sangma
Appreciating that the Budget focusses on sustainability, NPP’s Agatha Sangma highlighted various schemes of the government which focus on e-vehicles, water conservation, energy efficiency and improving the quality of life.
Sangma took up the issue of reduction in allocation for NEC in the Budget and the reduction in central pool of resources for north east and Sikkim. “I urge the government to increase funds for development of the north east and improve connectivity, both through air and road,” she concluded.
Locket Chatterjee blames TMC government for blocking govt’s schemes in West Bengal
BJP’s Locket Chatterjee praises Budget for introducing measures in support of women and to fight corruption and black money. She also listed schemes relating to farmers, health and housing and how the state government in West Bengal is proving to be a roadblock in the implementation of these projects.
Budget has no scheme to benefit farmers except ensuring MSP, says YSRCP’s Talari Rangaiah
YSRCP MP Talari Rangaiah appreciated pro-women measures in the Union Budget, including an increase in Nirbhaya Fund and working women’s hostels. However, he criticised the Budget for not factoring in the needs of farmers, by only ensuring MSP. He also talked about the lack of sufficient funding allocated to irrigation projects.
Anupriya Patel questions reduction in fund allocation to Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, MGNREGA
Voicing her support for the Budget, Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel said the government has focussed on women, poor and youth. She urged Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to come up with a scheme that looks after the bataai kissan or sharecroppers. She also asked about the measures planned to conduct agricultural research.
Focussing on the water crisis and the agricultural need of water supply, she said the government has to ensure that farmers begin sowing crops that are not water-intensive.
She concluded her speech with three questions: Why has the fund allocation under MGNREGA reduced? Why has Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan funding been cut? What is the roadmap towards the $5 trillion dollar economy target?
BJD’s Anubhav Mohanty says Budget ignored Odisha's demand for additional funds to deal with natural calamities
While welcoming the Union budget, BJD’s Anubhav Mohanty that many of Odisha’s long-standing demands have been ignored. “We demanded more funds for Odisha since we are prone to natural calamities. While allocation for railway projects may have come, the progress on these projects is lacking,” he said.
He also talked of ‘unfair’ taxes imposed on the newspaper industry. “The government should come up with special packages for print media. The country may be heading towards digitalisation, but every household wakes up and reads the newspaper,” Mohanty said.
BSP's Girish Chandra criticises the Budget's ignorance of the SCs and STs
Girish Chandra of BSP says the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes constitute 25% of the Indian population but the budget doesn't reflect anything for the upliftment of these people.
Lok Sabha proceedings extended till 9 pm
Andhra Pradesh has been betrayed, says TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu
TDP’s Ram Mohan Naidu points out discrepancies in the Budget, concerning the sanctioned amounts, fiscal deficit and GDP figures. “Andhra Pradesh has been betrayed with respect to the Special Category Status, railway corridor, among other projects and promises,” Naidu said.
TDP is not in a crisis, but we respect YSRCP since it has come with a thumping mandate. “Make in India and Mudra loans are a failure, 50% of these loans are now NPA,” he said.
What will the govt do to bring more gold medals in 2020 Olympics, questions YSRCP MP
Bharat welcomed the vision of one nation, one grid for electricity, gas and roads, Bharatmala and corporate tax legislations. However, he questioned if the government has a roadmap for winning gold medals in 2020 Olympics and coming in the top 10 rankings worldwide?
“Andhra Pradesh is in crisis. I urge the PM to take care of wounded Andhra Pradesh. Do not see people through prism of Chandrababu Naidu. I request PM to give Special Category Status without any further delay and implement provisions of AP Reorganisation Act. We also request for the timely release of funds to state and the sanction 13 major industries in 13 districts of AP. NDA government should not ignore Andhra Pradesh when it follows the slogan of ‘sabka saath, sabka vishwas, sabka vikas’.
Lok Sabha | LJSP Bihar MP says Narendra Modi govt brought electricity, gas to constituency
Ramchandra Paswan of the LJSP praised various initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ujwala sheme and the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. "NDA has brought electricity and gas to every house in my village. My mother and grandmother are grateful to Narendra Modi for not having to use a chulha anymore. No one in the village had thought that the toilets the government is building under the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, would be possible for us.
Vinod Sonkar lauds construction of toilets under Swachch Bharat Abhiyan
MP Vinod Shonkar says 'I will not say 'Budget', I will say 'bahi khata'
BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi praised the Centre's terminology for the Union Budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, ahead of presenting the Budget on 5 July, had posed with a 'bahi khata' outside the Parliament instead of the traditional briefcase.
"I will not refer to it as the 'Budget', I will call it the 'bahi khata'," he said.
Lok Sabha | Nama Nageswara Rao slams the Centre over non-fulfilment of promises to Telangana
Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao of the TRS brought up the 'Har ghar jal' initiative promised under the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He said that Telangana had introduced a similar programme.
Lok Sabha | A Raja presides over Lower House
Lok Sabha | General discussion on Union Budget begins
BJP MP Virendra Singh begins the discussion on the Union Budget in the Lower House. He praised the Narendra Modi government and Finance Minister Nirmala SItharaman on the Budget. "Those who haven’t given even a paisa to farmers are saying that allocation in the Budget for agriculture is less," he said.
Rajya Sabha | House adjourned till Wednesday amid protests from Opposition MPs
Rajya Sabha disrupted by ruckus caused by Congress over Karnataka political crisis
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till 2 pm at the end of the Zero Hour. The Lower House saw some disruptions from the Opposition MPs who raised slogans against the BJP over the ongoing political crisis in Kerala. However, even though some Congress MPs walked out of the proceedings, the Zero Hour was conducted in a civil manner.
Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume at 2 pm.
Lok Sabha | Bolangr BJP MP demands kendriya vidyalaya in constituency
BJP MP from Odisha's Bolangir, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo raised the issue of the lack of "quality education" in her parliamentary constituency and said that "poor people" were facing "immense difficulties" in providing quality education for their children.
She said, "This subdivision has only one govt aided school, because of which the poor people of the area are facing immense difficulty to provide quality education. I request the HRD ministry to open a kendriya vidyalaya in this parliamentary constituency."
Lok Sabha | Uttam Kumar Reddy says promises made to people Telangana should be kept
Opposition MP Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the people of Telangana "were disappointed" with the lack of fulfilment of promises made to them at the time of creation of the state. During the Zero Hour in the Lower House, Reddy mentioned facilities that were promised and said that neither of these were addressed by the President or Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget.
"Rs 2 crore was sanctioned for a new tribal ministry, but how can a tribal university be set up in Rs 2 crore? I appeal to the Centre to honour the assurances given to the state of Telangana when it was created," he said.
Zero Hour in Lok Sabha | Kerala MPs raise issues like sea erosion, man-animal conflict in state
ET Mohammad Basheer spoke about the issue sea erosion in Kerala during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha. He also asked for financial help from the central government. Rekha Arun Kumar spoke about the linking of the Gomati and Sarada rivers.
Another MP also brought up the issue of the man-animal conflict in Kerala.
Lok Sabha | Nityanand Rai says Centre has adopted zero tolerance policy on cross-border infiltration
Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai said that the government has adopted a "policy of zero tolerance" towards cross-border infiltration. "Due to concerted and synergized efforts of security forces, the security situation in the State has witnessed an improvement in tje first half of this year in comparison to the same period in 2018."
He added, "Net infiltration has reduced by 43 percent. The electric fence on the LoC along India-Pakistan border has proved to be a potent tool to guard against infiltration."
Congress raises slogans over Karnataka political crisis, walks out
Lok Sabha | Speaker tells MPs to maintain the dignity of the House
Speaker Om Birla warns MPs not to bring placards into the House. A member responds that it is their right, but Speaker says it is against the rules. Pralhad Joshi, Minister, Parliamentary Affairs, reads out from the rulebook. He says the Centre does not have any role in what is happening in Karnataka.
Speaker says that the dignity of the House should be held.
Opposition raises slogans against Narendra Modi govt after Speaker denies adjournment notice
Om Birla addresses Opposition MPs protesting for an adjournment notice and says that sloganeering will not be allowed “under any circumstances” in the Parliament. “No matter how many issues you want to discuss, even if you are speaking out of turn, I will allow you. But I request that you don’t make the Parliament a place of chaos. Please stop raising slogans.”
BSP MP asks will Modi govt formulate law against mob lynching
Kunwar Danish Ali, BSP's Amroha MP rises to speak in Lok Sabha. He talks about the rising cases of mob lynching. Members try to disrupt the House with loud sloganeering. Speaker Om Birla tells the House to maintain the status quo and tells MP to ask his question. "You should be happy that the House is quiet," quips Ali, and asks, "Will the government make any law against mob lynching cases which have been condoned even by the Supreme Court?"
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Rajya Sabha reconvenes. Members immediately troop to the Well. Deputy Spekaer Harivansh adjourns the house till 2 pm.
Lok Sabha discusses cold chain infrastructure
Minster of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal answers questions regarding cold chain infrastructure.
Heena Gavit from Nadurbar talks about how the farmers in her constituency are unable to store perishable items and end up selling them at a less-than-optimal prices. She asks if there will be any assistance from her ministry regarding this.
"My ministry is involved in setting up an entire cold chain infrastructure, not just standalone facilities. Grants are available to anyone who wants to apply," says Badal.
Mandivya lists out generic medicines for which govt capped prices
Mansukh Mandivya lists out a number of generic medicines for which the government capped prices, under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi scheme.
Cardiac medicines that are retailed at Rs 5 while in the market, is being retailed for Rs 35, the minister tells Lok Sabha.
YSRCP MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao asks about the allocation and utilisation of funds made to the District Rural Development Agencies (DRDAs) during the last three years, state-wise including the district-wise details of Andhra Pradesh. He says the Centre should waive the debt of the farmers.
Question Hour underway in Lok Sabha
Minister of State Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya takes questions on branded and generic medicines.
Rajya Sabha adjourns till 12
Question Hour begins in Lok Sabha
Papers are laid on the table in the Rajya Sabha, while Lok Sabha begins Question Hour. The Ministry of Chemicals and fertilisers takes questions on branded and generic medicines.
Parliament proceedings begin
Build dams on rivers in Nashik district to boost agriculture in north Maharashtra, Subhash Bhamre urges govt
BJP's Subhash Bhamre urges government to use water in four rivers in the Nashik district in north Maharashtra for agricultural purposes, given the drought the region has seen and water crisis being witnessed. He also suggested the building of dams on these rivers to divert waters to tehsils in need, apart from river-linking projects.
BJP’s Sushil Kumar Singh demands maximum fund allocation to river-linking projects
Pointing out the water crisis in the country, BJP’s Sushil Kumar Singh said that the Centre should make the maximum funds possible available for the river-linking project that was started during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
He also suggested development of roads in Naxal-impacted areas.
Gaurav Gogoi demands special package for tea plantation industry
Congress' Gaurav Gogoi says that BJP MPs only say sweet things about Budget, which "could lead to diabetes", but the Opposition will say bitter things, which "like Neem will be good for health". He placed a demand for a special package for the tea plantation industry.
Gaurav Gogoi questions disparity in GDP numbers
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned the disparity in GDP numbers and said, "It seems that the left hand does not know what the right hand is doing."
Centre has ensured dignity for all, says Aonla MP
Aonla MP Dharmendra Kashyap said, "Along with basic necessities like roti, kapda and makaan, this government has attempted to ensure dignity for every person — whether through gas connections or through toilets."
'Am sure govt will ensure water supply,' says Mukesh Rajput
BJP MP from Farrukhabad Mukesh Rajput drew attention to water crisis. "People travel for long distances in order to secure. But, now, I am sure that the government will ensure water supply to every home."
BSP’s Sangeeta Azad said that her constituency’s development has been ignored in the budget
BSP MP Sangeeta Azad from Lalganj said the budget ignores SCs, STs and OBCs. She said the budget has ignored her constituency and has not talked about opening of Kendriya Vidyalayas, Kendriya Bhandar or sugar mills in the area. She ended her speech by urging the Centre to look into the development of Lalganj.
Budget has not addressed issues of agrarian crisis, unemployment, says YSRCP’s Kuruva Gorantala Madhav
YSRCP’s Kuruva Gorantala Madhav said the Budget has disappointed minority, youth, women and differently abled. He said the problems of agrarian crisis and unemployment have not been addressed either.
“Andhra Pradesh, which needs support from the Centre, has been neglected. Andhra Pradesh’s only agenda is special category status and that has been conveyed through the Lok Sabha election results this year,” he said.
Urge government to look at better connectivity of north-east with the rest of India, says NPP’s Agatha Sangma
Appreciating that the Budget focusses on sustainability, NPP’s Agatha Sangma highlighted various schemes of the government which focus on e-vehicles, water conservation, energy efficiency and improving the quality of life.
Sangma took up the issue of reduction in allocation for NEC in the Budget and the reduction in central pool of resources for north east and Sikkim. “I urge the government to increase funds for development of the north east and improve connectivity, both through air and road,” she concluded.
Lok Sabha proceedings extended till 10 pm
Locket Chatterjee blames TMC government for blocking govt’s schemes in West Bengal
BJP’s Locket Chatterjee praises Budget for introducing measures in support of women and to fight corruption and black money. She also listed schemes relating to farmers, health and housing and how the state government in West Bengal is proving to be a roadblock in the implementation of these projects.
TMC's Saugata Roy criticises the absence of any minister in the Lower House, disrupting proceedings
BJP’s Nihal Chand Chauhan talks about the issue of water-sharing with Punjab
Apart from raising the issue of water-sharing with Punjab, BJP’s Nihal Chand Chauhan said that polluted water from sugar mills in Punjab flows into Rajasthan and 20 percent people in his constituency Ganganagar in Rajasthan are impacted by it. We urge the government to pay attention to this issue and shut the mill that has been fined for this. The polluted water that these mills release are drinking water for people in Rajasthan’s villages,’ he said.
He also said that the lands of many people are across the border in Pakistan now and they cannot cultivate it. He urged the government to look into compensating the owners of such land.
Congress’s MK Raghavan calls the Budget against farmers, labour, poor and youth
“The Budget is anti-farmer, anti-labour, anti-poor and anti-youth,” Congress’ MK Raghavan said. He said that NDA’s 2014 Achche Din slogan has not materialised even now. “Government said unemployment is at 45-year high and they had promised two crore jobs every year in 2014. Medium and small farmers started suffering with the advent of demonetisation,” he said.
Raghavan said that schemes ensuring access to fertilisers, irrigation facilities to farmers have not been provided in the Budget. He also blamed the government of having a step-motherly attitude towards South India, especially Kerala, which is evident with there still being no AIIMS in the state.
Budget has no scheme to benefit farmers except ensuring MSP, says YSRCP’s Talari Rangaiah
YSRCP MP Talari Rangaiah appreciated pro-women measures in the Union Budget, including an increase in Nirbhaya Fund and working women’s hostels. However, he criticised the Budget for not factoring in the needs of farmers, by only ensuring MSP. He also talked about the lack of sufficient funding allocated to irrigation projects.
RLP’s Hanuman Beniwal rises to speak
Beniwal jokes that with NK Premachandran in the Speaker’s chair, he thinks everyone will get some extra minutes to speak.
Anupriya Patel questions reduction in fund allocation to Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, MGNREGA
Voicing her support for the Budget, Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel said the government has focussed on women, poor and youth. She urged Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to come up with a scheme that looks after the bataai kissan or sharecroppers. She also asked about the measures planned to conduct agricultural research.
Focussing on the water crisis and the agricultural need of water supply, she said the government has to ensure that farmers begin sowing crops that are not water-intensive.
She concluded her speech with three questions: Why has the fund allocation under MGNREGA reduced? Why has Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan funding been cut? What is the roadmap towards the $5 trillion dollar economy target?
Congress MP for Odisha demands a special package for Odisha
congress' Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka demands a special package for Odisha, since the state faces a environmental hazards.
Every ministry’s budget has been increased except that of Minority Affairs, says Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM's asaduddin Owaisi raises questions on the Haj subsidy cuts, education schemes for minorities. "Finance ministry has not given figures on how many minorities have been given jobs," he said.
He criticised reduction in funding for Chabahar port's development, increased taxes on newspapers and books, lack of schemes for betterment of manual scavengers, reduced scholarship schemes for Dalits. "Every ministry’s budget increased except for Minority Affairs'," he said.
He said that powerlooms are dying and the government has imposed anti-dumping duty on them. He also demanded that the Polavaram project should get national status.
RSP’s NK Premachandran highlights the discrepancies in the figures in Budget
RSP leader from Kerala NK Premachandram calls the Budget opaque and says that macroeconomic terms, like the GDP, fiscal deficit and revenue deficit, which people should know have not been mentioned in the Budget. “Budget is only a policy statement. While you are extending the corporate taxes, what is the revenue loss? What is the revenue rise due to increase in price rise of fuel? Government wants to conceal many things from people and that is why it is not being said in speeches but being mentioned in annexe documents to the speech,” he says.
He states discrepancies in numbers and figures in the Budget in comparison to the Economic Survey.
Typical of Modi government to only sell dreams, says CPM's AM Ariff
Calling the Union Budget an eyewash, CPM's AM Ariff said that it is typical of the Narendra Modi government to only sell dreams to the poor. "There are no clear geographical locations of projects in the Budget. Be it the Sagar Mala or Bharat Mala project, they do not have any route maps. When and where will these projects be implemented?" he asked.
BJD’s Anubhav Mohanty says Budget ignored Odisha's demand for additional funds to deal with natural calamities
While welcoming the Union budget, BJD’s Anubhav Mohanty that many of Odisha’s long-standing demands have been ignored. “We demanded more funds for Odisha since we are prone to natural calamities. While allocation for railway projects may have come, the progress on these projects is lacking,” he said.
He also talked of ‘unfair’ taxes imposed on the newspaper industry. “The government should come up with special packages for print media. The country may be heading towards digitalisation, but every household wakes up and reads the newspaper,” Mohanty said.
BSP's Girish Chandra criticises the Budget's ignorance of the SCs and STs
Girish Chandra of BSP says the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes constitute 25% of the Indian population but the budget doesn't reflect anything for the upliftment of these people.
Lok Sabha proceedings extended till 9 pm
Union Budget is like the prospectus of private company, says Congress' Jayakumar K
Jayakumar K of the Congress says the current Budget is like the prospectus of a private company and has no proper road map to solve unemployment. "Moreover, in 2014, the BJP government said if elected to power they will return black money from foreign banks and will deposit Rs 15 lakh in every bank account. It's 2019 now, what happened to that promise?" he asked.
Govt in LS says paid crop insurance claims worth Rs 9,046 cr to 80 lakh farmers in kharif 2018
The government has paid crop insurance claims worth Rs 9,046 crore to 80 lakh farmers for the kharif 2018 season under PMFBY and RWBCIS, Parliament was informed.
The government currently offers two crop insurance schemes namely Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS).
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Rs 9,046 crore worth claims have been paid to 80 lakh farmers under PMFBY and weather index based RWBCIS for the kharif 2018 season. — PTI
Govt in LS says there has been incursion of desert locust in Rajasthan, Gujarat from Pakistan border areas
There has been an incursion of desert locust, a kind of grasshopper, since 21 May this year in Rajasthan and Gujarat from Pakistan border areas but no evidence of crop damage is seen till date, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.
Its presence has been noticed mainly in Jaisalmer, Barmer and Jalore districts of Rajasthan, while Banaskantha district in Gujarat, he said.
"Till date, there is no evidence of crop damages by desert locust. Neither the desert locust control teams nor any state agriculture functionaries have reported any damage to the crops," Tomar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. — PTI
One percent of Indians hold 75 percent of nation's wealth, says BJP's Varun Gandhi
BJP's Varun Gandhi begins speech after arguments in the House are put to rest. He said that there is no directive to the Minimum Wage Act of 1948 though India was one of the first developing countries to pass this Act. "In the 1920's, during the time of Raja-Maharaja's, 1 percent of them held 25 percent of country's wealth, but today 1 percent of Indians hold 75 percent of the nation's wealth," he said.
BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House tomorrow
Gujarat getting tax benefits shows there is cooperative favouritism, says Ram Mohan Naidu
"There is 'Cooperative favoritism' instead of 'Cooperative federalism'. Developed state like Gujarat has been getting tax benefits. Government should tell how many companies have come up due to Make In India, how many jobs were created," says TDP's Rammohan Naidu.
Andhra Pradesh has been betrayed, says TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu
TDP’s Ram Mohan Naidu points out discrepancies in the Budget, concerning the sanctioned amounts, fiscal deficit and GDP figures. “Andhra Pradesh has been betrayed with respect to the Special Category Status, railway corridor, among other projects and promises,” Naidu said.
TDP is not in a crisis, but we respect YSRCP since it has come with a thumping mandate. “Make in India and Mudra loans are a failure, 50% of these loans are now NPA,” he said.
What will the govt do to bring more gold medals in 2020 Olympics, questions YSRCP MP
Bharat welcomed the vision of one nation, one grid for electricity, gas and roads, Bharatmala and corporate tax legislations. However, he questioned if the government has a roadmap for winning gold medals in 2020 Olympics and coming in the top 10 rankings worldwide?
“Andhra Pradesh is in crisis. I urge the PM to take care of wounded Andhra Pradesh. Do not see people through prism of Chandrababu Naidu. I request PM to give Special Category Status without any further delay and implement provisions of AP Reorganisation Act. We also request for the timely release of funds to state and the sanction 13 major industries in 13 districts of AP. NDA government should not ignore Andhra Pradesh when it follows the slogan of ‘sabka saath, sabka vishwas, sabka vikas’.
YSRCP's Margani Bharat said the NDA, UPA governments left Andhra Pradesh in lurch
Margani Bharat, YSRCP MP in Lok Sabha, said that even though Narendra Modi has put our nation on the global pedestal, the people of Andhra Pradesh are disappointed with Budget.
"During the Lok Sabha election campaign, Modi had promised at the footsteps of temple of Lord Tirupati Balaji that he will give special category status to bifurcated Andhra Pradesh. None of these promises are fulfilled and we feel neglected," Bharat said.
Andhra is considered rich when it comes to the agricultural sector, he said, adding that people invested after the government's promises, but all the riched were "given to Telangana". "UPA divided the state and left it in a lurch, and now the NDA govt is doing the same," he said.
The Union Budget's aim is to establish the grounds for New India, says Rajyavardhan Rathore
Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore begins his speech by saying, "In the last five years, the lack of commitment displayed by leaders before the Modi government was reversed by the ruling dispensation. To establish the ground for a New India is the purpose of this Budget. To the questions by the Opposition, I would say that we are determined to serve the people."
Rathore said that even the Opposition knows the work done in the last 60 months has superseded the work done in 60 years. "We have given roads, aim to provide water, electricity, homes and health schemes in every home by 2014. Ours is among the fastest growing economies in the world. With respect to fiscal deficit, we have brought in the highest FDI. We opened FDI into media and animation sectors, which sees the high involvement of the youth," he added.
DMK's A Raja says the budget does not disclose total revenue
"More than Rs 1,000 crore decline in Tamil Nadu allotment between interim and full budget. For the first time, budget speech does not disclose total revenue, total expenditure. Only 0.7 % companies are to pay 30% corporate tax, 99.3 % will pay 25 % tax," said A Raja, DMK
Govt failed to generate jobs in a country, demonetisation made matters worse, says TMC’s Sisir Adhikari
Trinamool Congress' Sisir Adhikari began his speech in the Lok Sabha by saying that even though the current Union Budget is meant to be a 10-year roadmap for India's economy, the country's youth has been ignored. "India is a country of youth and failure of the government to generate employment, along with whimsical steps like demonetisation, has made matters serious. Before elections, the government discredited its own officials who prepared NSSO report. In entire budget speech, only one paragraph is talking about definitive schemes addressing employment generation."
India needs better water management: Sunita Duggal, BJP
BJP ML Sunita Duggal lauds Narendra Modi govt's accomplishments. Stressing the need to focus on better water management, she said that the states with surplus water don;t understand the importance of water resource, whereas states with water scarcity are struggling for every drop.
Lok Sabha: Congress MP Preneet Kaur slams govt over defence budget
Stating that the 10 percent increase in defence budget will be meaningless due to inflation, Congress MP Preneet Kaur slammed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for failing to address the needs of India's defence sector.
Lok Sabha | LJSP Bihar MP says Narendra Modi govt brought electricity, gas to constituency
Ramchandra Paswan of the LJSP praised various initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ujwala sheme and the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. "NDA has brought electricity and gas to every house in my village. My mother and grandmother are grateful to Narendra Modi for not having to use a chulha anymore. No one in the village had thought that the toilets the government is building under the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, would be possible for us.
Vinod Sonkar lauds construction of toilets under Swachch Bharat Abhiyan
BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship initiative of the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. “Naamdar log (dynasts) don't know the value of the toilets (made under Swachch Bharat Abhiyan).
"When a woman is newly married, she is only worried about where she can use the toilet. Modi has given such women the opportunity to live with dignity," he said.
MP Vinod Shonkar says 'I will not say 'Budget', I will say 'bahi khata'
BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi praised the Centre's terminology for the Union Budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, ahead of presenting the Budget on 5 July, had posed with a 'bahi khata' outside the Parliament instead of the traditional briefcase.
"I will not refer to it as the 'Budget', I will call it the 'bahi khata'," he said.
Lok Sabha | Nama Nageswara Rao slams the Centre over non-fulfilment of promises to Telangana
Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao of the TRS brought up the 'Har ghar jal' initiative promised under the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He said that Telangana had introduced a similar programme.
Lok Sabha | A Raja presides over Lower House
Lok Sabha | General discussion on Union Budget begins
BJP MP Virendra Singh begins the discussion on the Union Budget in the Lower House. He praised the Narendra Modi government and Finance Minister Nirmala SItharaman on the Budget. "Those who haven’t given even a paisa to farmers are saying that allocation in the Budget for agriculture is less," he said.
Rajya Sabha | House adjourned till Wednesday amid protests from Opposition MPs
The Rajya Sabha stands adjourned till 11 am on Wednesday as protests from Opposition MPs refused to let the debate proceedings in the House continue after repeated adjournments. The Upper House was meant to debate on the Union Budget which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Chairman made repeated attempts to bring order to the House, but to no avail. “I urge you to go back to your seats, the Budget is a very important topic," he said, adding that Congress leader Chidambaram was going to weigh in on the topic in the session. "Chidambaramji has been the finance minister in the past, he will have very important inputs on the topic, I urge you to let him speak," he said to the protesting MPs.
He added, "What message are you sending out by protesting like this in the well of the Rajya Sabha, when we are supposed to debate on the Budget?”
Rajya Sabha disrupted by ruckus caused by Congress over Karnataka political crisis
The political crisis surrounding the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka continues to unfold as the parties struggle to resolve the issues, however, ruckus caused by the main Opposition party, Congress, in the Rajya Sabha disrupted proceedings of the House resulting in almost no business being conducted on Tuesday.
The House was adjourned till 2 pm immediately after the MPs assembled at 12 pm due to continued sloganeering against the ruling BJP, as the Congress blamed the saffron party for "poaching politics" in Karnataka. The Congress MPs also trooped into the well during the protest.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till 2 pm at the end of the Zero Hour. The Lower House saw some disruptions from the Opposition MPs who raised slogans against the BJP over the ongoing political crisis in Kerala. However, even though some Congress MPs walked out of the proceedings, the Zero Hour was conducted in a civil manner.
Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume at 2 pm.
Lok Sabha | Bolangr BJP MP demands kendriya vidyalaya in constituency
BJP MP from Odisha's Bolangir, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo raised the issue of the lack of "quality education" in her parliamentary constituency and said that "poor people" were facing "immense difficulties" in providing quality education for their children.
She said, "This subdivision has only one govt aided school, because of which the poor people of the area are facing immense difficulty to provide quality education. I request the HRD ministry to open a kendriya vidyalaya in this parliamentary constituency."
Lok Sabha | Uttam Kumar Reddy says promises made to people Telangana should be kept
Opposition MP Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the people of Telangana "were disappointed" with the lack of fulfilment of promises made to them at the time of creation of the state. During the Zero Hour in the Lower House, Reddy mentioned facilities that were promised and said that neither of these were addressed by the President or Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget.
"Rs 2 crore was sanctioned for a new tribal ministry, but how can a tribal university be set up in Rs 2 crore? I appeal to the Centre to honour the assurances given to the state of Telangana when it was created," he said.
Zero Hour in Lok Sabha | Kerala MPs raise issues like sea erosion, man-animal conflict in state
ET Mohammad Basheer spoke about the issue sea erosion in Kerala during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha. He also asked for financial help from the central government. Rekha Arun Kumar spoke about the linking of the Gomati and Sarada rivers.
Another MP also brought up the issue of the man-animal conflict in Kerala.