Parliament LIVE updates: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm; Nirmala Sitharaman to make statement on revenue department in RS

Parliament LATEST updates: Jammu and Kashmir will be the focus of attention in both Houses of the parliament on Monday with bills affecting the future of the state being discussed. In Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently made his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir after assuming charge, will be moving the resolution to extend President's rule in the state.
The resolution to extend the President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for another six months was already passed by the Lok Sabha. In the Lower House, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘nishank’ will move The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill, 2019. The bill aims to provide reservation in appointments by direct recruitment of persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, the socially and educationally backward classes, and the economically weaker sections, to teachers’ cadre in certain Central Educational Institutions.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also make a statement in Lok Sabha regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 58th Report of the Standing Committee on Finance on Demands for Grants (2018-19) pertaining to the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.
Also, MoS for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey will move The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
In Rajya Sabha, several private member’s business resolutions will be moved by ministers including the case of unabated deaths of persons during the cleaning of municipal sewers and private septic tanks despite the promulgation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (PEMSRA).
Whereas, another bill passed by the Lok Sabha, the J&K Reservation Act 2004 will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha where it is expected to be met with Opposition.
On Friday, after a heated debate, Lok Sabha passed The Jammu Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019. During the discussion, Shah took a hit at Congress over the Jammu and Kashmir issue in the House, inviting an uproar from the Opposition, when he traced back to history on why there is a rift between people of India and the valley. “There’s a rift between people of India and people of Jammu and Kashmir and the previous government did not work towards it,” Shah said.
The bill will provide people living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir the benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion, and admission in professional courses on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).
Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 13:26:49 IST
Highlights
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Water crisis discussed in Rajya Sabha
Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat answered a question on linking of rivers to address the water scarcity problem in the country. A member then asked him about recharging groundwater, to which the minister replied that the government is mapping all aquifers.
Bills in Rajya Sabha today
— The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019
— The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019
Bills in Lok Sabha today
— The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019
— The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019
DMK announces names of three Rajya Sabha candidates
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday announced the names of three candidates for Rajya Sabha — MDMK chief Vaiko, former additional advocate general P Wilson and party’s Labour Progressive Federation general secretary M Shanmugham.
Opposition moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TR Balu and Mohammed Basheer gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over reduction of interest rate in small saving scheme, 'urgent need to stop Carbon project in Cauvery Basin', and Jharkhand mob lynching respectively.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
13:01 (IST)
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
13:00 (IST)
12:42 (IST)
Water crisis discussed in Rajya Sabha
Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat answered a question on linking of rivers to address the water scarcity problem in the country. A member then asked him about recharging groundwater, to which the minister replied that the government is mapping all aquifers.
12:22 (IST)
Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raises issue of challenges faced by those investing in small scale savings scheme
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury first talked about the National Doctor's day and urged for improvement of the doctor-patient relationship. He also asked for a road in Delhi and a central hospital, named after Dr. Bidhan Chandra Rai.
The INC leader in Lok Sabha also raised the issue of people who depend on interests from small scale savings and have been affected of late.
12:16 (IST)
AAP MP Bhagwant Mann raises issue of MNREGA workers in Lok Sabha
Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann blamed the Congress government in the state of rubbing salt on the wound of daily wage labourers who are being denied a fair pay on a daily basis. Mann said that the state govt has raised their salary by Rs 1 only and this has caused distress for a large number of poor people.
11:34 (IST)
Bills in Rajya Sabha today
— The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019
— The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019
Bills in Lok Sabha today
— The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019
— The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019
11:25 (IST)
Ram Vilas Paswan takes oath in Rajya Sabha
As the Rajya Sabha convened, LJP leader and BJP ally Ram Vilas Paswan, who was elected to the Upper House unchallenged from Bihar, took the oath of office.
11:08 (IST)
DMK announces names of three Rajya Sabha candidates
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday announced the names of three candidates for Rajya Sabha — MDMK chief Vaiko, former additional advocate general P Wilson and party’s Labour Progressive Federation general secretary M Shanmugham.
11:07 (IST)
Opposition moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TR Balu and Mohammed Basheer gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over reduction of interest rate in small saving scheme, 'urgent need to stop Carbon project in Cauvery Basin', and Jharkhand mob lynching respectively.
11:05 (IST)
11:01 (IST)
