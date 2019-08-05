Parliament LIVE updates: Removal of Article 370 will lead to end of bloodshed in Kashmir, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Parliament LATEST updates: Parliament LIVE updates: 'I want to make it clear in front of the House that due to the removal of Article 370, there will be an end to long bloodshed in Kashmir': Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha.
Amit Shah has introduced the resolution on Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha. The resolution is officially titled the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019.
Congress' Kapil Sibal said, "I know the bill will be passed as you have manufactured a majority. Therefore,we can do nothing about it. While you call this a historic moment, only history will judge whether it was historic or not."
Former home minister P Chidambaram asked, "How can you use Article 370 to modify Article 370? It can only be used to modify other parts of the Constitution. By doing this, you are unleashing forces that you cannot control."
SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav asks why the government did not consult stakeholders. "You could've just scrapped Article 370, why was it necessary to make it the state a Union Territory," he said in Rajya Sabha. He also took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party asking them why they are supporting the bill though thet cried every day due to Delhi's Lt. Governor.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad said he thought the House would be discussing the J&K Reservation Bill, but never thought this would happen with the state of Jammu and Kashmir. "You could've brought the Bill after the Assembly election, he said alleging the government of threatening the unity and integrity of the state for "votes".
DMK MP called the proposal to abolish Article 370 "unconstitutional and unwarranted". He quoted the Supreme Court verdict saying that Article 370 is permanent. He asked if the Centre did public consultation or legislative members were consulted. "Tomorrow, you can convert any State into a Union Territory," Siva remarked saying that the government's move sets "dangerous precedence". He urged the government to wait till the state legislature is constituted.
Calling it a 'great day', BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that the Leader of Opposition "doesn't know the law". He quoted Article 370 and said that Jammu and Kashmir stands as a part of India without Article 370. "Article 370 died the day Kashmiri Pandits were driven out of Kashmir," he said.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, " We have destroyed a Bhasmasur with the scrapping for Article 370." Raut said that the dream of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Bal Thackeray has been fulfilled now.
Supporting the move by the govt, BJD MP Prasanna Acharya in the Parliament said that the state of Kashmir became 'part of India' in 'real sense' today. "In reality, the state of Jammu and Kashmir today became an integral part of India", BJD MP Prasanna Acharya said in Rajya Sabha. "My party supports this resolution. We are a regional party but for us nation is first," he added.
Amid the uproar in the Parliament, Amit Shah justified the repeal of Article 370. The home minister said, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not getting any benefits. The politicians are allowing corruption to flourish. Article 370 never helped Jammu and Kashmir join India. Jammu and Kashmir was already a part of India much before Article 370. Article 370 was accepted with the idea that it will eventually be removed but no political party had the will to do it."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has moved a proposal to remove all provisions of Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha. The government has also proposed to make both Ladakh and Jammu separate Union Territories. The govt has proposed separate legislatures for Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Even as tensions in Jammu and Kashmir are on the rise following the additional deployment of troops in the state, Union home minister Amit Shah is set to introduce a bill in the Rajya Sabha on a less contentious topic related to the state — reservation for economically weaker sections. The proposed legislation — the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 — was approved by the Union Cabinet on 31 July.
Moreover, Shah will address both the Houses today in wake of the prevailing tense situation in the Valley following the imposition of Section 144 and house arrest of prominent leaders such as NCP chief Omar Abdullah, former chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Muft and Sajad Lone. All means of communications have been snapped in Jammu and Kashmir, incliding TV networks and landlines.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks to extend the 10 percent quota to economically weaker sections to the state, which has special constitutional provisions. After the bill is passed by the Parliament, all residents of the state with income below Rs 8 lakh per annum would benefit from a ten percent quota. This ten percent quota for economically weaker sections was introduced in the rest of the country through the 103rd constitutional amendment in January this year. Several state governments have implemented the reservation since then.
As an article in Greater Kashmir notes, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, the total percentage of reservation in the state cannot exceed 50 percent. The 103rd constitutional amendment can only be made applicable to the state once this provision in the Act is amended. At present, the Act provides for reservation to various categories of people, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (residents of Backward Area, Actual Line of Control/ International Border and Social Castes).
In January, Parliament passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019. The law allows the legislature to make any special provision for the advancement of any economically weaker sections of citizens other than those already existing under the Constitution (such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, etc). It also specifically mentions admission to educational institutes and appointment to posts as areas to which the provision extends.
This enabled state governments to make laws providing for reservation on the basis of people's economic condition, and several states soon passed such laws, such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. As income is the criterion on the basis of which a person can avail the benefit of this law, the legislation is perceived to be aimed at the poor among upper castes. The law was also perceived to have been passed with political considerations in mind, as it came just months before the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
It is this amendment which is sought to be extended to Jammu and Kashmir through the bill that Shah will table on Monday. Only days earlier, in the course of the ongoing Parliament session, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by both the Lok Sabha (28 June) and Rajya Sabha (1 July).
The bill paves the way for people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion, and educational institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC). On the bill becoming a law, people living in the districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua will stand to benefit. Interestingly, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was the first legislative business conducted by Amit Shah after his election to the Lok Sabha
AAP supports govt: MP says ready to have LG rule but not ready to allow attack on India's sovereignty
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Gupta, who spoke after Derek O'Brien said in response to his address citing oppression by LGs saying that the Aam Aadmi Party is ready to take the rule of a Lieutenant Governor but not ready to sacrifice the unity and integrity of the nation. He hoped that this decision of the government will help drive out the terrorists from the Valley, ensure peace and prosperity of the people and allow people from across the country to go and do trade there.
'This is what the Nazis did to Jews in 1942, we will fight this everyday,' says TMC MP Derek O'Brien
Derek O'Brien said called the day a "Black Monday" saying he doesn't condone the tearing up of the Constitution. "There is President's rule in J&K, and you brought this in. The Constitution has been either forgotten or thrown into the dustbin," he alleged.
“Tomorrow Bengal can become four States, or Odisha can become, what's your lucky number, seven states? he asked the government. "What we saw was a mockery of Parliament claiming that members got the revised list of business after the resolution was moved. "We will fight this everyday in the Parliament and outside," he stated.
"This is being called the 'final solution' by the right-wing on social media. This was what the Nazis did to Jews in 1942," he remarked.
You have made J&K a 'non-entity', Ghulam Nabi Azad lashes out at Centre
Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "It is a shame that you've made Jammu and Kashmir a non-entity...You've destroyed the history of a state."
"We went from Prime Minister to Chief Minister, now we're at Lt. Governor. You've made the Governor a clerk. You've made Jammu and Kashmir a non-entity. Bring this to your State and see what happens, Azad told Amit Shah. "Don't be intoxicated with power," he told the government.
Never thought this would happen to Jammu and Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad said he thought the House would be discussing the J&K Reservation Bill, but now that discussion is pointless. He said that he never thought this would happen with the state of Jammu and Kashmir. "You could've brought the Bill after the Assembly election, he said. "This state is the head of our country and today that head has been cut off... government is playing with unity and integrity of state for votes, he alleged.
Lone TDP MP in Rajya Sabha expresses support
Telugu Desam Party's Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar lauded the Reorganisation Bill saying that this will relieve the people of Jammu and Kashmir from all tensions they've borne over six decades. "By implementing this provision, they will be provided equal opportunities as those granted to the other people of the country."
Asom Gana Parishad supports govt
Asom Gana Parishad supports the resolutions on Article 370 moved by the home minister Amit Shah.
'Govt has set dangerous precedence': DMK
DMK MP called the proposal "unconstitutional and unwarranted". He quoted the Supreme Court verdict saying that Article 370 is permanent. He asked if the Centre did public consultation or legislative members were consulted. "Tomorrow, you can convert any State into a Union Territory," Siva remarked saying that the government's move sets "dangerous precedence". He urged the government to wait till the state legislature is constituted.
'We have opened a way for Kashmir to become Palestine,' RJD MP Manoj Jha
Rashtriya Janata Dal Manoj Jha said, "What has happened with Article 370, I can't ever stand with that." Citing a letter by former Janta Party leader Jayaprakash Narayan in which he had written that "it will be a suicide of the soul of India, if India tried to suppress the Kashmiri people by force". Jha said, "we have opened the way for Kashmir to become Palestine. I only urge you to forgo your ego and embrace the Kashmiris."
'Govt is creating another Palestine': CPM
CPM leader TK Rangarajan alleged that the government is creating "another Palestine". "You can do this to any State tomorrow. The CPM warned people before the election that the RSS-BJP will destroy the Constitution. He said that those in the Opposition who are supporting the government will realise this in the future. "The Constitution is in danger," he remarked.
Article 370 died the day Kashmiri Pandits were driven out of Kashmir: Subramanian Swamy
Calling it a 'great day', BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that the Leader of Opposition "doesn't know the law". He quoted Article 370 and said that Jammu and Kashmir stands as a part of India without Article 370. "Article 370 died the day Kashmiri Pandits were driven out of Kashmir," he said.
Discussion on Article 370 bill in Lok Sabha tomorrow
The Bill relating to the abolition of Article 370 is likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha the time to move amendments to the proposal moved by home minister Amit Shah has been extended.
Independent member Dr Subhash Chandra supports motion
Independent member of the Upper House, Dr. Subash Chandra said that if it weren't for Article 370, the two PDP MPs would not have done what they did in Parliament. He also said that there would have always been peace in the region had this Constitutional provision not been there in the first place. This Bill will help turn Kashmir into "a heaven" again, he remarked.
Vaiko calls Kashmir proposal 'murder of democracy', calls out Congress' 'fraud'
MDMK leader Vaiko said it's a "day of sorrow". He also called out the "fraud" was committed by the Congress party. He says he wouldn't have objected even if the Constitution were burnt in the House by the PDP Member saying that Congress killed democracy all these years. "When Puducherry is claiming statehood, you are equating it with UT of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. You have played into their hands, Vaiko said pointing at the Treasury Benches.
Directing his attack at the govt, Vaiko said, "You have played with the sentiments of people of Kashmir. When additional army personnel were deployed there, I was worried. Kashmir should not become Kosovo, East Timor and South Sudan."
YSRCP extends 'wholehearted' support
YSR Congress Party's Vijaysai Reddy says that his party "wholeheartedly" supports the Bill. "How can this country have two constitutions, how can the state have two separate flags, how can a Pakistani become a citizen of India by simply marrying a Kashmiri girl. We had this in Jammu and Kashmir and how can Kashmiri girl becomes untouchable if she marries a boy from another part of the country. This is gender discrimination. The leaders of the country have been fighting since 1947 with the hope of unifying India. I am happy that the home minister has fulfilled this."
'We have destroyed a Bhasmasur,' says Sanjay Raut on proposal to abolish Article 370
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, " We have destroyed a Bhasmasur with the scrapping for Article 370." Raut said that the dream of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Bal Thackeray has been fulfilled now.
Jammu and Kashmir became an integral part of India in 'real sense' today: BJD MP
Supporting the move by the govt, BJD MP Prasanna Acharya in the Parliament said that the state of Kashmir became 'part of India' in 'real sense' today. "In reality, the state of Jammu and Kashmir today became an integral part of India", BJD MP Prasanna Acharya said in Rajya Sabha. "My party supports this resolution. We are a regional party but for us nation is first," he added.
BJD also supports repealing of Article 370
BJD also supported the govt's move on Article 370 in Rajya Sabha. "I congratulate the Home Minister for taking up this move. Now the 130 crore people of India want Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to be made a part of India. BJD supports this move of the government.":
So far AIADMK, BSP, YSRCP have extended their support to repeal Article 370.
Motion to Repeal Article 370 to be passed with simple majority of both the Houses
Amit Shah explained that since there is no Jammu and Kashmir Assembly now (following the government's move to make it a Union Territory) all powers of the Assembly reside in the two houses of Parliament. Therefore, Article 370 can be repealed with the concurrence of a simple majority of both houses of Parliament and not 2/3rds.
NDA ally JD(U) will not support govt over proposal to scrap Article 370
JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said, "Our chief Nitish Kumar is carrying forward the tradition of JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia & George Fernandes. So our party is not supporting the Bill moved in the Rajya Sabha today. We have different thinking. We want that Article 370 should not be revoked."
Congress had also earlier amended Article 370: Amit Shah
Amid ruckus and protests in Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said that Congress, too, had earlier amended Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir that gives the state special status.
BSP offers complete support to government on Kashmir bills
BSP MP Satish Chandra in Rajya Sabha: "Our party gives complete support. We want that the Bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 Bill and the other Bill."
'We are only reclaiming the land Syama Prasad Mookerjee gave his life for': BJP MP Bhupendera Yadav
BJP MP Bhupendera Yadav targeted the Opposition for "ruining" the democracy. He requested the Opposition memebers to take part in the discussion. Yadav claimed that Syama Prasad Mookerjee "sacrificed his life in Kashmir" and said that "today we are reclaiming the land". He also praised BSP for supporting the government over the issue.
'Three families looted J&K under the umbrella of Article of 370,' says Amit Shah
"Under the umbrella of Article 370 three families looted Jammu and Kashmir for years. Leader of Opposition (Ghulam Nabi Azad) said Article 370 connected J&K to India, it's not true. Maharaja Hari Singh signed J&K Instrument of Accession on 27 Oct 1947, Article 370 came in 1954," Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha.
YSRCP also likely to support motion to repeal Article 370
According to reports, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) headed by Andhra Pradeh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will also support the government in its proposal to away with all provisions of Artice 370, along with BSP.
No lunch break in Rajya Sabha today
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that once the bill is introduced, MPs will get one hour to introduce any amendments. He also announced that there will be no lunch break today in Rajya Sabha and 4 bills on Jammu and Kashmir will be discussed today in the House.
BSP supports govt's move to remove Article 370
Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is supporting the government's bill on removing Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha. MP Satish Chandra Mishra said in Parliament. The govt will call an all-party meeting as well.
'Article 370 hasn't helped the people of J&K,' says Amit Shah
Amid the uproar in the Parliament, Amit Shah justified the repeal of Article 370. The home minister said, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not getting any benefits. The politicians are allowing corruption to flourish. Article 370 never helped Jammu and Kashmir join India. Jammu and Kashmir was already a part of India much before Article 370. Article 370 was accepted with the idea that it will eventually be removed but no political party had the will to do it."
"The nation wants to know why the children of Pandits are not considered Kashmiris, he said while appealing all members to take part in a discussion on the Bill.
'BJP Has murdered the Constitution': Ghulam Nabi Azad
Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad said in the Rajya Sabha, "This is not an ordinary day today. Something historical has happened. I strongly condemn the act. We stand by the Constitution of India. Today, BJP has murdered the Indian Constitution."
Mehbooba Mufti says 'darkest day in Indian democracy'
"People like us who placed faith in Parliament, the temple of democracy have been deceived. Those elements in J&K who rejected the 🇮🇳 constitution & sought resolution under the UN have been vindicated. This will exacerbate the alienation Kashmiris feel," PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.
Ladakh to be a Union Territory without a legislation
The submission by the Home Minister Amit Shah reads: "There has been a long-pending demanding of people of Ladakh, to give it the status of a Union Territory to enable them to realise their aspirations."
President signs on the Constitution (application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019
According to reports, President Ram Nath Kovind has signed on the Constitution(application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019.
Govt moves to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir
Home Minister Amit Shah in a submission to Parliament said that Jammu and Kashmir will be made Union Territories with a legislature. While, the government has decided to bifurcate the state with Ladakh also being given the status of Union Territory without a legislature.
Derek O'Brien says Kashmir bills were not circulated among MPs
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien raised a point of order that only one bill has been distributed not giving the MPs enough time to reflect on the Amendments even though four bills are slated to be introduced on Kashmir.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu replied to his argument saying they will be circulated again in the House.
Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir to be separate Union Territories
The government has also proposed to make both Ladakh and Jammu separate Union Territories. The govt has proposed separate legislatures for Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
NMC and motor bill passed in Lok Sabha after RS amendment
In Lok Sabha, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and MoS Road Transport Gen. V.K. Singh moved the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 and Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 as amended by Rajya Sabha to be passed in Lok Sabha. The Bills are passed even as Opposition members raise slogans on Kashmir issue. Lok Sabha has now taken up The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019.
Massive uproar in Rajya Sabha as Amit Shah announces removal of Article 370
Home Minister Amit Shah moved a proposal to revoke the contentious Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, triggering massive chaos in Rajya Sabha as opposition MPs shouted slogans and start protesting in the Well of the House.
Amit Shah proposed that all regulation under Article 370 will not be applicable after Presidential nod.
Amit Shah moves proposal to remove all provisions of Article 370
Ghulam Nabi Azad interrupts Amit Shah's address, asks for clarity on J&K situation
In Rajya Sabha, Chairman says he is not allowing the adjournment motion but allows the members to raise the issue on Kashmir situation during debate on The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Home Minister Amit Shah rises to speak. Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad intervenes. He assures that the Bill will be passed but wants the government to inform the House what is happening in the region. Shah replied to the contention raised by Azad saying that he is ready to address all issues related to Kashmir.
RS Chairman announces resignation of three MPs
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced the resignation of three Rajya Sabha Members — Samajwadi Party's Surendra Nagar another SP MP Neeraj Shekhar and Congress's Sanjay Singh.
Jammu and Kashmir reservation bill in Rajya Sabha
Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to introduce the Jammu and Kashmir quota bill in the Rajya Sabha for the implementation of the 10 percent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, the Parliament had passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which provides people living near the International Border benefits like reservation in jobs, promotion and education institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (LoC).
Amit Shah to address both the Houses today
Union home minister Amit Shah will speak in the Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 noon.
Zero Hour submissions in Rajya Sabha delayed
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has decided to delay the Zero Hour Submission on Monday due to ‘Urgent Legislative Business’.
Article 370 prevented democracy from blossoming in J&K, says home minister
The home minister, pointing out the negative effects of Article 370, further said in the Rajya Sabha, "It is because of Article 370 that democracy was not allowed to blosson in Jammu and Kashmir. The provision only encouraged corruption and allowed it to proliferate."
Amit Shah says Article 370 did not benefit Jammu and Kashmir's youth
Amit Shah, seeking to address the concerns of the youth in Jammu and Kashmir, said, "Will Article 370 lead to better schools? Will it lead to building of toilets? Will it lead to increase in your salaries? If these had been true, then there may have been reason to retain the provision."
Article 370 will lead to end of bloodshed in Kashmir, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
" I want to make it clear in front of the House that due to the removal of Article 370, there will be an end to long bloodshed in Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha.
He further said that the provision is responsible for poverty in the state, and that it is anti-women.
Home minister Amit Shah is now addressing concerns of Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha
Amit Shah introduces Jammu and Kashmir resolution in Lok Sabha
Home minister Amit Shah has introduced the resolution on Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha. The resolution is officially titled the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019.
Lok Sabha takes up Surrogacy bill
Stating that in the recent years India has unfortunately emerged as the hub for surrogacy,
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the bill which seeks to ban commercial surrogacy was "the need of the hour".
Moving the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage, Vardhan said that "A rough estimates says there are about 2,000-3000 surrogacy clinics running illegally in the country and a few thousand foreign couples resort to surrogacy practise within India and the whole issue is thorougly unregulated."
The bill, he said "was the need of the hour."
It seeks to ban commercial surrogacy.
Besides, the bill says that only close relatives will be permitted to act as surrogates to infertile couples for "ethical altruistic" reasons. "There have been reports concerning unethical practices, abandonment of children born out of surrogacy and exploitation of surrogate mothers," the minister said.
PTI
'Why should Kashmiris be deprived of opportunities,' asks Prakash Javadekar
Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said in the Rajya Sabha, "Why should the people of Kashmir be deprived of opportunities that are available to others? People want peace and progress."
'Article 370 was not introduced suddenly, like bringing out rabbit from hat': Nirmala Sitharaman
Sitharaman further said, "It is something the country has been waiting for the last 70 years. Even our manifesto mentioned the need to abrogate Article 370. So, it is not something we brought out suddenly like a rabbit from a magic hat."
Nirmala Sitharaman says special status to J&K led to 'gross injustice' to women
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Even today, girls born in Jammu and Kashmir are denied their rights if they marry outside the state. This is gross injustice, and it had never been addressed before. I was hoping that at least for this reason, Opposition parties would support the move."
Kapil Sibal says Sardar Patel was ready to give Kashmir to Pakistan, sparks protests
In remarks that sparked protests in the Rajya Sabha, Congres MP Kapil Sibal said, "Sardar Patel had brought in Article 370. He was ready to give Kashmir to Pakistan. However, he was clear that Junagarh must acede to India."
At the time of independence, while Jammu and Kashmir was a Muslim-majority princely state that was ruled by a Hindu, Junagarh was a Hindu-majority princely state ruled by a Muslim.
He further said, "I know the bill will be passed as you have manufactured a majority. Therefore,we can do nothing about it.While you call this a historic moment, only history will judge whether it was historic or not."
In LS, Hema Malini says Surrogacy Regulation Bill aimed at curbing unethical practices
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is discussing the Surrogacy Regulation Bill. BJP MP Hema Malini said, "There have been reports about unethical practices, and abandonment of children born from surrogacy. To address these concerns, the govternment has come up with this bill."
'For heaven's sake, don't dismember J&K,' Chidambaram tells govt
Chidambaram further said, "What you are doing today sends a very, very wrong signal. As far as dismembering Jammu and Kashmir is concerned...for heaven's sake, don't do it. It is one state, and it came to us as one state. Doing so will be monumental blunder."
'Govt reducing states to colonies': P Chidambaram
In sharply-worded remarks, Chidambaram, who was earlier the Union home minister, has said, "The duty of the Rajya Sabha is to protect the rights of the states. However, we reducing states merely to municipal administrations. Today, you (government) have reduced states to colonies."
He further asked, "How can you use Article 370 to modify Article 370? It can only be used to modify other parts of the Constitution. By doing this, you are unleashing forces that you cannot control.
'Black day for India,' says P Chidambaram
Congress MP P Chidambaram has begun his address in the Rajya Sabha. In his opening remarks, he said, "This is a black day for India. I don't expect the treasury benches to be convinced by my arguments. But history will prove you (government) to be wrong."
'We are only completing work that you started': MoS Jitendra Singh to Congress
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, MoS in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh said, "I cannot understand why the Congress is opposing this bill. We have only completed the work that you started. Former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had said that Article 370 is a temporary provision. Gulzarilal Nanda, who was home minister during the Lal Bahadur Shastri regime, had also said at the time that the time to scrap Article 370 has come."
AAI (Amendment) Bill passed in Lok Sabha
Meanwhile in Lo Sabha, the Secretary General said that the Lok Sabha has passed the AAI (Amendment) Bill, agreeing to the amendments made by the Rajya Sabha to the Motor Vehicles Bill, and the National Medical Commission Bill.
Article 370 was a miscarriage of history: MoS Jitendra Singh
Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh said in the Parliament that Article 370 was a miscarriage of history and this atonement (repeal of the article) of was needed.
'Why was it necessary to make Jammu and Ladakh a UT? What was the hurry?' asks Ram Gopal Yadav
SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav asks why the government did not consult stakeholders. "You could've just scrapped Article 370, why was it necessary to make it the state a Union Territory," he said in Rajya Sabha. He also took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party asking them why they are supporting the bill though thet cried every day due to Delhi's Lt. Governor.
Alleging that "BJP doesnt care of what happens in Kashmir and only wants to chest-thump", he asked Amit Shah what the hurry was in bringing the legislation in this way.
AAP supports govt: MP says ready to have LG rule but not ready to allow attack on India's sovereignty
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Gupta, who spoke after Derek O'Brien said in response to his address citing oppression by LGs saying that the Aam Aadmi Party is ready to take the rule of a Lieutenant Governor but not ready to sacrifice the unity and integrity of the nation. He hoped that this decision of the government will help drive out the terrorists from the Valley, ensure peace and prosperity of the people and allow people from across the country to go and do trade there.
'This is what the Nazis did to Jews in 1942, we will fight this everyday,' says TMC MP Derek O'Brien
Derek O'Brien said called the day a "Black Monday" saying he doesn't condone the tearing up of the Constitution. "There is President's rule in J&K, and you brought this in. The Constitution has been either forgotten or thrown into the dustbin," he alleged.
“Tomorrow Bengal can become four States, or Odisha can become, what's your lucky number, seven states? he asked the government. "What we saw was a mockery of Parliament claiming that members got the revised list of business after the resolution was moved. "We will fight this everyday in the Parliament and outside," he stated.
"This is being called the 'final solution' by the right-wing on social media. This was what the Nazis did to Jews in 1942," he remarked.
You have made J&K a 'non-entity', Ghulam Nabi Azad lashes out at Centre
Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "It is a shame that you've made Jammu and Kashmir a non-entity...You've destroyed the history of a state."
"We went from Prime Minister to Chief Minister, now we're at Lt. Governor. You've made the Governor a clerk. You've made Jammu and Kashmir a non-entity. Bring this to your State and see what happens, Azad told Amit Shah. "Don't be intoxicated with power," he told the government.
Never thought this would happen to Jammu and Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad said he thought the House would be discussing the J&K Reservation Bill, but now that discussion is pointless. He said that he never thought this would happen with the state of Jammu and Kashmir. "You could've brought the Bill after the Assembly election, he said. "This state is the head of our country and today that head has been cut off... government is playing with unity and integrity of state for votes, he alleged.
Lone TDP MP in Rajya Sabha expresses support
Telugu Desam Party's Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar lauded the Reorganisation Bill saying that this will relieve the people of Jammu and Kashmir from all tensions they've borne over six decades. "By implementing this provision, they will be provided equal opportunities as those granted to the other people of the country."
Asom Gana Parishad supports govt
Asom Gana Parishad supports the resolutions on Article 370 moved by the home minister Amit Shah.
'Govt has set dangerous precedence': DMK
DMK MP called the proposal "unconstitutional and unwarranted". He quoted the Supreme Court verdict saying that Article 370 is permanent. He asked if the Centre did public consultation or legislative members were consulted. "Tomorrow, you can convert any State into a Union Territory," Siva remarked saying that the government's move sets "dangerous precedence". He urged the government to wait till the state legislature is constituted.
'We have opened a way for Kashmir to become Palestine,' RJD MP Manoj Jha
Rashtriya Janata Dal Manoj Jha said, "What has happened with Article 370, I can't ever stand with that." Citing a letter by former Janta Party leader Jayaprakash Narayan in which he had written that "it will be a suicide of the soul of India, if India tried to suppress the Kashmiri people by force". Jha said, "we have opened the way for Kashmir to become Palestine. I only urge you to forgo your ego and embrace the Kashmiris."
'Govt is creating another Palestine': CPM
CPM leader TK Rangarajan alleged that the government is creating "another Palestine". "You can do this to any State tomorrow. The CPM warned people before the election that the RSS-BJP will destroy the Constitution. He said that those in the Opposition who are supporting the government will realise this in the future. "The Constitution is in danger," he remarked.
Article 370 died the day Kashmiri Pandits were driven out of Kashmir: Subramanian Swamy
Calling it a 'great day', BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that the Leader of Opposition "doesn't know the law". He quoted Article 370 and said that Jammu and Kashmir stands as a part of India without Article 370. "Article 370 died the day Kashmiri Pandits were driven out of Kashmir," he said.
Discussion on Article 370 bill in Lok Sabha tomorrow
The Bill relating to the abolition of Article 370 is likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha the time to move amendments to the proposal moved by home minister Amit Shah has been extended.
Shiromani Akali Dal supports motion against Article 370
SAD MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder said in the Rajya Sabha that his party is in support of the "unity of India". He says the country is secular and multi-cultural asking the home minister to ensure that minorities are safe.
Independent member Dr Subhash Chandra supports motion
Independent member of the Upper House, Dr. Subash Chandra said that if it weren't for Article 370, the two PDP MPs would not have done what they did in Parliament. He also said that there would have always been peace in the region had this Constitutional provision not been there in the first place. This Bill will help turn Kashmir into "a heaven" again, he remarked.
Vaiko calls Kashmir proposal 'murder of democracy', calls out Congress' 'fraud'
MDMK leader Vaiko said it's a "day of sorrow". He also called out the "fraud" was committed by the Congress party. He says he wouldn't have objected even if the Constitution were burnt in the House by the PDP Member saying that Congress killed democracy all these years. "When Puducherry is claiming statehood, you are equating it with UT of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. You have played into their hands, Vaiko said pointing at the Treasury Benches.
Directing his attack at the govt, Vaiko said, "You have played with the sentiments of people of Kashmir. When additional army personnel were deployed there, I was worried. Kashmir should not become Kosovo, East Timor and South Sudan."
AAP also supports Amit Shah's proposal
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that his party supports the government's move on Kashmir.
YSRCP extends 'wholehearted' support
YSR Congress Party's Vijaysai Reddy says that his party "wholeheartedly" supports the Bill. "How can this country have two constitutions, how can the state have two separate flags, how can a Pakistani become a citizen of India by simply marrying a Kashmiri girl. We had this in Jammu and Kashmir and how can Kashmiri girl becomes untouchable if she marries a boy from another part of the country. This is gender discrimination. The leaders of the country have been fighting since 1947 with the hope of unifying India. I am happy that the home minister has fulfilled this."
Assam's BDF party supports govt
Bodoland People's Front (BDF) Biswajit Daimary said that this is an important moment for the country. He said that if after 15 or 20 years, Jammu and Kashmir sees peace, statehood can be given back to the region. He further said that there are many communities in the northeast region which want separate states citing the example of Bodoland.
Muslims from across the country can now be settled in Kashmir: BSP
Explaining his party's decision to support the Bill, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Satish Mishra says, "It's not just Jammu and Kashmir that has minority Muslim community. The Muslims from there can go to other parts of the country and buy property there. But the minority communities from other parts of the country can't do the same. This is why we have decided to support the Bill."
He called it a courageous decision by the home minister saying that had Nehru entrusted this to Patel, we would not have been discussing this issue now.
'We have destroyed a Bhasmasur,' says Sanjay Raut on proposal to abolish Article 370
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, " We have destroyed a Bhasmasur with the scrapping for Article 370." Raut said that the dream of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Bal Thackeray has been fulfilled now.
Jammu and Kashmir became an integral part of India in 'real sense' today: BJD MP
Supporting the move by the govt, BJD MP Prasanna Acharya in the Parliament said that the state of Kashmir became 'part of India' in 'real sense' today. "In reality, the state of Jammu and Kashmir today became an integral part of India", BJD MP Prasanna Acharya said in Rajya Sabha. "My party supports this resolution. We are a regional party but for us nation is first," he added.
"Proud day for people of Kolkata as state leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dream has come true today," says Nominated RS member Swapan Dasgupta
Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta (Nominated) said that it is a proud moment for the country. He said after the historic Triple Talaq Bill became a law, the passing of this legislation is another historic moment for the country.
BJD also supports repealing of Article 370
BJD also supported the govt's move on Article 370 in Rajya Sabha. "I congratulate the Home Minister for taking up this move. Now the 130 crore people of India want Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to be made a part of India. BJD supports this move of the government.":
So far AIADMK, BSP, YSRCP have extended their support to repeal Article 370.
AIADMK supports Centre, MP says Jayalalitha wanted Article 370 to go
AIADMK MP A Navaneethakrishnan expresses his party's support for the statutory resolution to abolish Article 370. Reading out from the Constitution, he sayid Article 370 was temprory, saying former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK chief Jayalalitha 'Amma' was for this.
Motion to Repeal Article 370 to be passed with simple majority of both the Houses
Amit Shah explained that since there is no Jammu and Kashmir Assembly now (following the government's move to make it a Union Territory) all powers of the Assembly reside in the two houses of Parliament. Therefore, Article 370 can be repealed with the concurrence of a simple majority of both houses of Parliament and not 2/3rds.
NDA ally JD(U) will not support govt over proposal to scrap Article 370
JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said, "Our chief Nitish Kumar is carrying forward the tradition of JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia & George Fernandes. So our party is not supporting the Bill moved in the Rajya Sabha today. We have different thinking. We want that Article 370 should not be revoked."
Amit Shah replies to SP MP Ramgopal Yadav on Presidential Order scrapping Article 370
Samajwadi Party's Ramgopal Yadav (SP) said that Article 370 cannot be removed through a resolution. "It is part of the Constitution. If it has to be removed, the Constitution has to be amended," he stated. However, Amit Shah quoted a provision under Article 370 to prove that the President can scrap it by a Presidential Order.
Congress had also earlier amended Article 370: Amit Shah
Amid ruckus and protests in Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said that Congress, too, had earlier amended Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir that gives the state special status.
BSP offers complete support to government on Kashmir bills
BSP MP Satish Chandra in Rajya Sabha: "Our party gives complete support. We want that the Bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 Bill and the other Bill."