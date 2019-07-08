Parliament LIVE updates: Amendment to UAPA bill introduced in Lok Sabha; NK Premachandran, Shashi Tharoor call it 'open for misuse'

Parliament LATEST updates: A Bill to amend UAPA is being introduced by MoS Home G Kishan Reddy. NK Premachandran, Shashi Tharoor, ET Mohammed Basheer and other leaders have opposed the Bill. Opposition leaders urged the Speaker to acknowledge the repressive law which gives the government free hand to detain whoever it pleases, making the law open for misuse.
BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao suggests Question Hours and business in Parliament be translated into regional languages. He suggests as a first step, the answers to questions can be given in a regional language of the members' choice. "This is a suggestion worth consideration, but I don't want to come to conclusion without application of mind," the Chair says.
There are several Bills set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today, while the Rajya Sabha has two for consideration and passing.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce three amendment Bills; The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019; The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019; and The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Two more amendment Bills are also to be introduced. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will introduce The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019, while MP Prahlad Singh Patel will introduce The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan will introduce the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, while Cabinet Minister Ram Vilas Paswan will introduce The Consumer Protection Bill, 2019.
Updated Date: Jul 08, 2019 13:05:57 IST
Highlights
NIA amendment bill introduced in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposes
MoS Home Affairs Kishen Reddy introduces the NIA (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He says the bill will ensure the NIA courts can give quick conviction. Reddy introduces one more Bill, The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says every constitutional authority is being diluted and now is the turn for NHRC. "That is why I oppose the Bill," he says.
Minister says that the Opposition party is not just for opposing, but to offer constructive criticism. He says that the proposed Amendment is based on Paris principles. The Minister introduces the Bill.
Online monitoring system for various schemes related to Scheduled Tribes, says Arjun Munda
The government has put in place an online monitoring system for various schemes related to Scheduled Tribes, Union minister Arjun Munda told Lok Sabha. The Tribal Affairs Ministry monitors utilisation of Tribal Sub-Plans (TSP) funds based on the mechanism designed by NITI Aayog.
Munda told the Lok Sabha that an online monitoring system has been put in place and the framework envisages monitoring of expenditures vis-a-vis allocations of TSP funds under various schemes of central ministries. The ministry has developed online portals for monitoring of its schemes related to NGO grants, scholarships, Forest Rights Acts, Tribal Research Institutes, Special Central Assistance, Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, Research and Grants, he added.
Rajya Sabha | Did security failure lead to killing of 40 jawans in Pulwama, NCP asks Rajnath Singh
NCP's Majeed Memon asks the defence ministry if it was a security failure that led to killing of 40 jawans in Pulwama. Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister says Home Ministry is conducting a probe and Home Minister will inform the House after the report is out.
Lok Sabha | Amendment to UAPA introduced; Premachandran, Tharoor oppose the bill
Lok Sabha | DNA Technology Regulation Bill introduced
The DNA Technology Regulation Bill is being introduced in Lok Sabha. Congress members raise objections. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan moves the Bill. DMK members seek to take up adjournment Motion.
Rajya Sabha discusses accidents on Yamuna-Agra Expressway
Union Transport minister Nitin Gadkari urges the Upper House MPs to consider passage of road safety bill. A member asks about the Yamuna Expressway accident. Gadkari said that the expressway is maintained by Noida Authority and not the NHAI. He says the ministry is considering making it mandatory to use Nitrogen air in tyres and use silicon tyres to prevent such accidents.
Rajya Sabha
BJD reminds House women's reservation bill is pending for years now
Sasmit Patra (BJD) reminds the House that Women's Reservation Bill is pending for years now. It is not even being listed. He requests the government to take steps as early as possible. "This is your first submission. It is the best submission. Good!," the Chair lauds him.
First time MP from Tripura struggles with procedure
First time MP Rebati Tripura asks a question. He was struggling with the procedure, but the Speaker helped him out. His question pertains to adding Tripura to Tourism circuit. Prahalad Singh Patel, MoS Tourism, says money will be released to improve tourism in the region.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
Rajya Sabha | BJP MP demands Bagheli to be added in scheduled list of languages
Ajay Pratap Singh (BJP) speaks in Bagheli. The language is not listed in the 22 Scheduled language and hence not allowed in the Parliament. However, the Chair allows him to speak in Bagheli. He suggests the language must be added to official list. "I could understand what you said. I sounds simple," the Chair says.
Rajya Sabha | KJ Alphons raises issue of NRI's suicide
In Rajya Sabha, Zero Hour proceedings are under way. Former minister KJ Alphons raises the issue of suicide of an NRI, allegedly blaming red-tapism. "What is your suggestion?" the Chair asks. He suggests the Centre to issue an adivosry to all States to keep up the spirit of ease of doing business.
RAJYA SABHA
Naidu, however, objected to the term "regional" languages. "Let's call them all Indian languages... can't restrict the languages to one region."
He is the second BJP member today to support use of regional languages.
Speaker Om Birla in the Chair
Minister for Tribal Affairs and former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda answers questions about schemes for the SC/ST community. DMK MP from Pollachi Shanmugasundaram spoke about facilities for tribal families in his constituency. Munda assures him they are looking into it.
Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar asked about whether the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act allows certain parameters to be applicable in different companies in the country and if so, the details thereof.
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha convene
Lok Sabha begins question hour, while Rajya Sabha observes a minute of silence for Sudarshan Agarwal, former Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha who passed away recently. Members of the Rajya Sabha lay papers on the table.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
13:05 (IST)
NIA amendment bill introduced in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposes
13:00 (IST)
Online monitoring system for various schemes related to Scheduled Tribes, says Arjun Munda
12:46 (IST)
Rajya Sabha | Did security failure lead to killing of 40 jawans in Pulwama, NCP asks Rajnath Singh
12:37 (IST)
Lok Sabha | Amendment to UAPA introduced; Premachandran, Tharoor oppose the bill
12:26 (IST)
Lok Sabha | DNA Technology Regulation Bill introduced
The DNA Technology Regulation Bill is being introduced in Lok Sabha. Congress members raise objections. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan moves the Bill. DMK members seek to take up adjournment Motion.
12:25 (IST)
Rajya Sabha discusses accidents on Yamuna-Agra Expressway
12:06 (IST)
Rajya Sabha
BJD reminds House women's reservation bill is pending for years now
12:04 (IST)
Question Hour underway in Lok Sabha
Congress' Manish Tewari asks what is the difference between a tourist destination and a tourist circuit? Joshi claims that the circuit model conceived by the Modi government is the best in the world. Circuits intend to develop new destinations, he says.
Trinamool Congress' Sudip Bandhopapdyay (AITC), who headed the parliamentary committee on railways, suggests a Shivling circuit. The minister says there are 15 tourism circuits based on religion and spirituality. With the States and Railways support, a Jyotirling circuit will also be developed, he says.
11:52 (IST)
First time MP from Tripura struggles with procedure
11:50 (IST)
Lok Sabha
DMK's Kanimozhi asks how the labour ministry identifies unorganised workers. How do they propose to bring in retail traders and farmers in pension scheme?
Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar says any trader who earns less than Rs 2 crore per annum can join the pension scheme by paying a premium of Rs 50.
11:48 (IST)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
11:45 (IST)
Rajya Sabha | BJP MP demands Bagheli to be added in scheduled list of languages
11:44 (IST)
Rajya Sabha | KJ Alphons raises issue of NRI's suicide
11:40 (IST)
RAJYA SABHA
11:36 (IST)
LOK SABHA
In Lok Sabha, replying to a question reduction of ESI contribution, Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar elaborates the various works undertaken by ESI. The Speaker cuts him short and asks the minister to answer the specific question. "I will look into the member's concerns," the minister says.
NK Premachandran asks whether auto rickshaw drivers are included in ESI. The Minister says it is being considered.
11:32 (IST)
Speaker Om Birla in the Chair
11:31 (IST)
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha convene
