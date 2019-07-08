Parliament LIVE updates: Amendment to UAPA bill introduced in Lok Sabha; NK Premachandran, Shashi Tharoor call it 'open for misuse'

Parliament LATEST updates: A Bill to amend UAPA is being introduced by MoS Home G Kishan Reddy. NK Premachandran, Shashi Tharoor, ET Mohammed Basheer and other leaders have opposed the Bill. Opposition leaders urged the Speaker to acknowledge the repressive law which gives the government free hand to detain whoever it pleases, making the law open for misuse.

BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao suggests Question Hours and business in Parliament be translated into regional languages. He suggests as a first step, the answers to questions can be given in a regional language of the members' choice. "This is a suggestion worth consideration, but I don't want to come to conclusion without application of mind," the Chair says.

There are several Bills set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today, while the Rajya Sabha has two for consideration and passing.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce three amendment Bills; The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019; The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019; and The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Two more amendment Bills are also to be introduced. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will introduce The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019, while MP Prahlad Singh Patel will introduce The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan will introduce the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, while Cabinet Minister Ram Vilas Paswan will introduce The Consumer Protection Bill, 2019.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.