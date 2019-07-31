Parliament LIVE updates: Manish Tewari raises VG Siddhartha's death in LS; Opposition claims govt rushing through bills in RS

Parliament LATEST Updates: The Rajya Sabha, a day after it passed the contentious triple talaq bill, will take up the much-debated Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, on Wednesday. Home minister Amit Shah will introduce the bill for consideration in the Upper House after it was passed in Lok Sabha last week.
Proceedings in the Lower House will include Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moving the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019, for amendment.
The Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment (UAPA) Bill is an anti-terror legislation that seeks to label an individual as a "terrorist".
On 24 July, Lok Sabha cleared the changes to the existing law, with 284 votes in favour and eight against after the Opposition walked out in protest, terming it "draconian" and demanding that it be referred to a standing committee for scrutiny.
During the debate, Shah, however, had said, "We are bringing in the laws that will end terrorism in the country and we promise that the government will never misuse it. Terrorism has to be dealt with, with strict laws."
On Monday, the Rajya Sabha had approved amending the three-year-old Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), providing clarity about preference to secured lenders over operational creditors and giving lenders explicit authority over distribution of proceeds of auction of loan defaulting companies.
Replying to a debate on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2019, Sitharaman had said the changes being brought in now are in response to events that eroded legislative intent of the IBC.
The contentious bill to ban 'Triple Talaq' by making it a criminal offense, which failed the Rajya Sabha test last time, sailed through the opposition-dominated Upper House on Tuesday aided by a series of walkouts and abstentions.
When the bill will be enacted, the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men will be punishable by jail term of up to three years.
While members of the ruling BJP hailed the bill as "historic" and said that it will contribute to the empowerment of women, some Opposition leaders termed the triple talaq bill as a 'historic mistake' and alleged that the law was an attack on "Muslim identity and citizenship."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that a historic wrong done to Muslim women has been corrected and an "archaic and medieval practice" confined to the dustbin of history.
"India rejoices today," he said in tweets minutes after Rajya Sabha passed the bill.
Updated Date: Jul 31, 2019 12:19:14 IST
Opposition accuses govt of passing bills in clandestine manner in Rajya Sabha
Leader of Opposition, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the government was trying to hoodwink the opposition and pass bills by keeping them in dark. Azad said that out of the six bills that the Opposition wanted referred to a standing committee, the government had agreed to revert to them their views in three to four days. However, instead of communicating it to the opposition, the government chose to pass all those bills late on Monday night, without sufficient prior notice so that the Opposition MPs cannot be present.
Derek O'Brien raises a point of order. He says that Bills are being passed too soon, without giving Members time to peruse the Bill. The Chair tries to begin a short duration discussion. Prakash Javadekar says that eight out of 10 Bills have been sent to Standing Committee.
Manish Tewari raises issue of VG Siddhartha's suicide
Congress MP VG Siddhartha raised the issue of VG Siddhartha's suicide demanding that a free and fair probe should be conducted to determine the veracity of the claims made in the purported suicide note.
DMK's Tiruchi Siva questions comment about subsidy on railway tickets
Amit Shah says NDA govt will 'end terrorism' in India
During the debate on the contentious legislation in the Lok Sabha last week, Home Minister Amit Shah had said, "We are bringing in the laws that will end terrorism in the country and we promise that the government will never misuse it. Terrorism has to be dealt with, with strict laws."
The home minister was responding to vehement objections from the Opposition, led by the Congress, regarding the amendments proposed in the bill.
What is the UAPA bill?
The Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment (UAPA) Bill is an anti-terror legislation that seeks to label an individual as a "terrorist".
Amit Shah to introduce UAPA bill in Rajya Sabha today
Home minister Amit Shah will introduce the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, for consideration in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after it was passed in Lok Sabha last week.