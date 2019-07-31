Parliament LIVE updates: Manish Tewari raises VG Siddhartha's death in LS; Opposition claims govt rushing through bills in RS

Parliament LATEST Updates: The Rajya Sabha, a day after it passed the contentious triple talaq bill, will take up the much-debated Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, on Wednesday. Home minister Amit Shah will introduce the bill for consideration in the Upper House after it was passed in Lok Sabha last week.

Proceedings in the Lower House will include Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moving the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019, for amendment.

The Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment (UAPA) Bill is an anti-terror legislation that seeks to label an individual as a "terrorist".

On 24 July, Lok Sabha cleared the changes to the existing law, with 284 votes in favour and eight against after the Opposition walked out in protest, terming it "draconian" and demanding that it be referred to a standing committee for scrutiny.

During the debate, Shah, however, had said, "We are bringing in the laws that will end terrorism in the country and we promise that the government will never misuse it. Terrorism has to be dealt with, with strict laws."

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha had approved amending the three-year-old Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), providing clarity about preference to secured lenders over operational creditors and giving lenders explicit authority over distribution of proceeds of auction of loan defaulting companies.

Replying to a debate on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2019, Sitharaman had said the changes being brought in now are in response to events that eroded legislative intent of the IBC.

The contentious bill to ban 'Triple Talaq' by making it a criminal offense, which failed the Rajya Sabha test last time, sailed through the opposition-dominated Upper House on Tuesday aided by a series of walkouts and abstentions.

When the bill will be enacted, the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men will be punishable by jail term of up to three years.

While members of the ruling BJP hailed the bill as "historic" and said that it will contribute to the empowerment of women, some Opposition leaders termed the triple talaq bill as a 'historic mistake' and alleged that the law was an attack on "Muslim identity and citizenship."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that a historic wrong done to Muslim women has been corrected and an "archaic and medieval practice" confined to the dustbin of history.

"India rejoices today," he said in tweets minutes after Rajya Sabha passed the bill.