Parliament Updates: TMC's Sukhendu Ray sings 'mile sur mera tumhara' in jibe at Narendra Modi, Amit Shah for conflicting statements on NRC

Parliament LATEST Updates: In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Centre said that as per the information received from Assam Government, the state has not constructed any detention camp in Assam exclusively to detain those who do not have documents proving their citizenship under National Register of Citizens.

On the construction of Ram temple, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that it is taking all necessary steps, including consultation with the state government of Uttar Pradesh, in compliance of the directions contained in the Supreme Court judgment.

Centre told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that three cases have been registered by Delhi Police against the mob, who were found involved in unlawful activities and defacing the public property while protesting against CAA at and around Jamia Millia Islamia.

BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde, standing by the statement he made on 1 February, said he never made any reference to any political party or Mahatma Gandhi or anybody else. "I was just trying to categorise the freedom struggle," he told ANI.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned after an uproar over BJP leader Anant Hegde's remark on Mahatma Gandhi.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that people are not being allowed to celebrate Saraswati Puja, an important festival in West Bengal. "It is similar to Pakistan where Hindus are not allowed to conduct their pujas," she said, criticising TMC and Mamata Banerjee.

DMK's P Wilson said there's an alarming emergency regarding appointment of judge to the High Courts, adding that most HCs are working at 50 percent of their sanctioned strength. He also blamed the government for sitting over recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium

During Question Hour, BJP MP Ashok Bajpai asked why the Ayushmann Bharat scheme is not being implemented in Delhi. BJP's Neeraj Shekhar also asked if there is any way to bring private hospitals under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Raising his voice against BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's remark about Mahatma Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "They (BJP) are insulting the follower of ram. They are the children of Raavan."

In response to the questions about whether the Government is aware of the observation of Kerala High Court that there is no case of love jihad in Kerala, the Ministry of Home Affairs told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that there are no such cases in the southern state.

The government has not taken any decision regarding the preparation of the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level, Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh requested for the intervention of the President and Supreme Court for speedy execution of death sentence awarded to the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. In response, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "The appeal of the convicts was rejected by Supreme Court in 2017 but jail authorities took more than a year to complete the process for informing the convicts. The delay is due to the state government."

In response to a query about the damage being caused to crops by locusts, Parshottam Pupala, MoS Agriculture, said that world bodies have recognised that India alone has been able to control the menace.

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began on a stormy note as Opposition members raised the slogans and demanded a discussion on CAA, NPR and NRC. Soon after, members started chanting 'Goli chalana band karo (Stop firing bullets)' and descended into the Well.

After Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read out the obituary references, Congress members raised protests against CAA, NRC and NRC, demanding a debate on the issue. Protests were also raised against BJP minister Anant Kumar Hegde's comment about Mahatma Gandhi's freedom struggle being framed in collusion with the British. The House was adjourned till 12 pm.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and Congress MP Manickam Tagore have given an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House over the "environment of fear and intimidation in the country due to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)". Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Abdul Khaleque and Hibi Eden have given adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's statement on Mahatma Gandhi.

TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva have given suspension of business notices in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act". Meanwhile, BJP MP RK Sinha gave a zero hour notice over the "anti-India propaganda under the guise of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)".

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the "demand to expedite the death sentence of 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts". BJP MP Saroj Pandey has given a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the "need for One Nation, One Election".

A Parliamentary party meet of the BJP was held at the Parliament complex ahead of the Budget Session's third day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the meet.

On the third day of the Budget session, both the Houses will move and consider a Motion of Thanks in response to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to a joint sitting of the Parliament on 31 January, in which he hailed the government’s passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Lok Sabha will continue debate on Motion of Thanks moved by controversial BJP MP Parvesh Verma, seconded by Kripal Yadav. On Monday, the Lok Sabha had seen protests by Opposition members even as the Speaker turned down the adjournment notices given keeping in view the anti-CAA, NRC agitations and resultant violence all over the country, apart from the controversial statements by Verma and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

As soon as the Lok Sabha convened, members of the Congress, CPI, CPM, BSP and TMC demanded that a debate be held on the issues pertaining to the contentious law and the violence witnessed in its wake. When Thakur, who has been criticised for his ‘shoot the traitors’ remark and given a campaigning ban by the Election Commission, began talking, the outcry by members grew stronger, with slogans 'Goli maarna band karo, desh ko todna band karo (Stop shooting, stop breaking the nation)' being raised. The House was adjourned, only to be followed by a walkout by Opposition members when it reconvened and Verma began speaking to move the Motion of Thanks.

Verma on Monday strongly criticised the Congress in the Lok Sabha for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and accused the Opposition party of creating problems like Article 370 as part of its "vote bank politics". "They (the Congress) should know that it is not Rajiv Feroze Khan government, it is Narendra Modi's government," he said. "We will not take back CAA. It is a question of the country's integrity," asserted Verma.

Widespread protests have been witnessed across India ever since the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in December last year, with many deaths reported in various states. Following controversial statements by Thakur and Verma, three incidents of firing were reported in the Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh areas within a week. Both these areas are epicentres of the protests against CAA and NRC.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is slated to move the The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Additionally, among the questions submitted for oral answers are those concerning the NRC and plans for its implementation, applications for citizenship received after the CAA came into force, detention centres in Assam, the grant of citizenship to Muslim refugees, love jihad cases in Kerala and the PM-KISAN scheme.

BJP minister Bhupendra Yadav will move a Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha. The Rajya Sabha too had seen repeated adjournments on Monday as members demanded a discussion on CAA and NRC and even trooped into the Well.

