Parliament Updates: TMC's Sukhendu Ray sings 'mile sur mera tumhara' in jibe at Narendra Modi, Amit Shah for conflicting statements on NRC

Parliament LATEST Updates: In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Centre said that as per the information received from Assam Government, the state has not constructed any detention camp in Assam exclusively to detain those who do not have documents proving their citizenship under National Register of Citizens.
On the construction of Ram temple, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that it is taking all necessary steps, including consultation with the state government of Uttar Pradesh, in compliance of the directions contained in the Supreme Court judgment.
Centre told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that three cases have been registered by Delhi Police against the mob, who were found involved in unlawful activities and defacing the public property while protesting against CAA at and around Jamia Millia Islamia.
BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde, standing by the statement he made on 1 February, said he never made any reference to any political party or Mahatma Gandhi or anybody else. "I was just trying to categorise the freedom struggle," he told ANI.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned after an uproar over BJP leader Anant Hegde's remark on Mahatma Gandhi.
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that people are not being allowed to celebrate Saraswati Puja, an important festival in West Bengal. "It is similar to Pakistan where Hindus are not allowed to conduct their pujas," she said, criticising TMC and Mamata Banerjee.
DMK's P Wilson said there's an alarming emergency regarding appointment of judge to the High Courts, adding that most HCs are working at 50 percent of their sanctioned strength. He also blamed the government for sitting over recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium
During Question Hour, BJP MP Ashok Bajpai asked why the Ayushmann Bharat scheme is not being implemented in Delhi. BJP's Neeraj Shekhar also asked if there is any way to bring private hospitals under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme.
Raising his voice against BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's remark about Mahatma Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "They (BJP) are insulting the follower of ram. They are the children of Raavan."
In response to the questions about whether the Government is aware of the observation of Kerala High Court that there is no case of love jihad in Kerala, the Ministry of Home Affairs told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that there are no such cases in the southern state.
The government has not taken any decision regarding the preparation of the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level, Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh requested for the intervention of the President and Supreme Court for speedy execution of death sentence awarded to the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. In response, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "The appeal of the convicts was rejected by Supreme Court in 2017 but jail authorities took more than a year to complete the process for informing the convicts. The delay is due to the state government."
In response to a query about the damage being caused to crops by locusts, Parshottam Pupala, MoS Agriculture, said that world bodies have recognised that India alone has been able to control the menace.
The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began on a stormy note as Opposition members raised the slogans and demanded a discussion on CAA, NPR and NRC. Soon after, members started chanting 'Goli chalana band karo (Stop firing bullets)' and descended into the Well.
After Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read out the obituary references, Congress members raised protests against CAA, NRC and NRC, demanding a debate on the issue. Protests were also raised against BJP minister Anant Kumar Hegde's comment about Mahatma Gandhi's freedom struggle being framed in collusion with the British. The House was adjourned till 12 pm.
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and Congress MP Manickam Tagore have given an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House over the "environment of fear and intimidation in the country due to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)". Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Abdul Khaleque and Hibi Eden have given adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's statement on Mahatma Gandhi.
TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva have given suspension of business notices in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act". Meanwhile, BJP MP RK Sinha gave a zero hour notice over the "anti-India propaganda under the guise of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)".
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the "demand to expedite the death sentence of 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts". BJP MP Saroj Pandey has given a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the "need for One Nation, One Election".
A Parliamentary party meet of the BJP was held at the Parliament complex ahead of the Budget Session's third day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the meet.
On the third day of the Budget session, both the Houses will move and consider a Motion of Thanks in response to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to a joint sitting of the Parliament on 31 January, in which he hailed the government’s passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The Lok Sabha will continue debate on Motion of Thanks moved by controversial BJP MP Parvesh Verma, seconded by Kripal Yadav. On Monday, the Lok Sabha had seen protests by Opposition members even as the Speaker turned down the adjournment notices given keeping in view the anti-CAA, NRC agitations and resultant violence all over the country, apart from the controversial statements by Verma and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
As soon as the Lok Sabha convened, members of the Congress, CPI, CPM, BSP and TMC demanded that a debate be held on the issues pertaining to the contentious law and the violence witnessed in its wake. When Thakur, who has been criticised for his ‘shoot the traitors’ remark and given a campaigning ban by the Election Commission, began talking, the outcry by members grew stronger, with slogans 'Goli maarna band karo, desh ko todna band karo (Stop shooting, stop breaking the nation)' being raised. The House was adjourned, only to be followed by a walkout by Opposition members when it reconvened and Verma began speaking to move the Motion of Thanks.
Verma on Monday strongly criticised the Congress in the Lok Sabha for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and accused the Opposition party of creating problems like Article 370 as part of its "vote bank politics". "They (the Congress) should know that it is not Rajiv Feroze Khan government, it is Narendra Modi's government," he said. "We will not take back CAA. It is a question of the country's integrity," asserted Verma.
Widespread protests have been witnessed across India ever since the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in December last year, with many deaths reported in various states. Following controversial statements by Thakur and Verma, three incidents of firing were reported in the Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh areas within a week. Both these areas are epicentres of the protests against CAA and NRC.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is slated to move the The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Additionally, among the questions submitted for oral answers are those concerning the NRC and plans for its implementation, applications for citizenship received after the CAA came into force, detention centres in Assam, the grant of citizenship to Muslim refugees, love jihad cases in Kerala and the PM-KISAN scheme.
BJP minister Bhupendra Yadav will move a Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha. The Rajya Sabha too had seen repeated adjournments on Monday as members demanded a discussion on CAA and NRC and even trooped into the Well.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Feb 04, 2020 19:03:18 IST
Highlights
Rajya Sabha latest updates
TRS says Telangana govt will pass resolution against CAA
Keshava Rao, TRS MP, said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the Telangana state government under TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao will pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) "on the principle that there cannot be a law that can change the Constitution", The Hindu reported.
Rajya Sabha latest updates
BJD says atmophere of 'hate and mistrust' is prevalent in country
BJD MP Prasanna Acharya, making a pitch to pay tribute to all freedom fighters equally along with Mahatma Gandhi, said that while political leaders quote the leader, the country is in "an atmosphere of hatred and mistrust".
Parliament latest updates
Assam BJP MP says state has 'progressed' under Narendra Modi
Dilip Saikia, Assam BJP MP, said that the state had "progressed" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He also lauded the government's deals with the Bodo and Bru communities in the North East and said that the development will "usher in a peaceful environment in the region".
AIADMK MP A Navaneethakrishnan also extended support to the Centre.
Lok Sabha latest updates
Asaduddin Owaisi says failure of 'neighbourhood first' policy is 'evident'
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Centre's 'neighbourhood first' police had failed, which was evident from the fact "that Nepal has offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, that the US Congress and Senators have been discussing India's policy, and that the EU Parliament passed a resolution against the citizenship law," The Hindu reported.
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Sukhendu Sekhar Ray says Mahatma Gandhi's statements on citizenship being distorted
TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, condeming the reduced investments in public institutions, said that the government should provide clarity on why LIC was "forced to provide funds to loss-making enterprisesm," The Hindu reported.
He also referred to the quotes of Mahatma Gandhi which were used in President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address. Ray said that Gandhi's statements had been "distorted".
"Citing the book Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi, he says that at a prayer meeting Gandhi said: "Assumption of the Hindus that India has become a land of Hindus is erroneous. India belongs to all who live here," the report said.
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Sukhendu Sekhar Ray sings 'Mile sur mera tumhara' in jibe against Centre on NRC
TMC MP in the Rajya Sabha Sukhendu Sekhar Ray slammed the Centre over its approach to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's mismatched statements on the NRC, a proposed project which is also being opposed, were an indication of the government's "own confusion about the topic".
He sang a sentence of 'mile sur mera tumhara' along with 'jhoot bole kauva kaate', both popular yesteryear Bollywood songs, to taunt the Centre over the confusion.
Earlier in the year, amid nationwide protests against the CAA and NRC, Modi had said that his government had never mentioned that NRC would be implemented, however, several Opposition leaders and journalists pointed out Shah's statements in the Parliament regarding the government's commitment to implement a nationwide NRC.
Lok Sabha latest updates
JD(U) slams Opposition over anti-CAA protests
The JD(U) in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday extended support to the Centre over the contentious CAA, which seeks to give citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu also said that the BJP had worked to extend Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's "vision of 'Jal, Jeevan Hariyali' to the whole country.
He accused the Opposition of protesting against the CAA because "it couldn't find an issue to rally against," The Hindu reported.
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Centre should hold dialogue with anti-CAA, NRC protesters, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
Congress veteran and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad urged the Centre to hold a dialogue with the citizens protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC, and NPR for almost two months since the CAA was passed in the Parliament on 11 December.
He said, "The country has been on the streets for the last two months against CAA, NRC, and NPR. I have never seen the amount of people — from oldest to youngest — protest against a policy of the government till now. But not even one minister of the government has spoken to the people, tried to understand their opinion. But instead, what are the statements being given by the BJP MPs? They claim to be following Gandhiji but they have destroyed his principles and values," he said.
Referring to Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Azad said that the party should have suspended her for her statements on Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Gandhiji. “Because the BJP doesn’t condemn such statements, we are wary of the government, we suspect that you support them.”
Rajya Sabha latest updates
If you continue like this, Shaheen Bagh will come up everywhere: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Leader of Opposition, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, said, "If you had brought constructive matters, we would have bowed before you, but you brought destruction."
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Ghulam Nabi Azad says Centre misled people on demonetisation, GST
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday in the Rajya Sabha said that the Centre "misled the nation" on the policy of demonetisation, and the GST system. "Parliamentary system, procedures and democracy were killed on 5 August, 2019, when Jammu and Kashmir's special status was withdrawn," he was quoted by The Hindu as saying.
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Ghulam Nabi Azad says Centre misled people on demonetisation, GST
Out of 114 parametres of development, the then-state Jammu and Kashmir was above the national average in 80 parametres, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Tuesday.
After giving a point-by-point rebuttal on the reasons given by the Centre for abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, Azad said that since in comparison with Gujarat, the erstwhile state had fared better, "even Gujarat should be put under President's Rule".
He also said that the Jammu region has suffered as much as the Kashmir Valley after the abrogation of Article 370, which accorded a certain degree of autonomy to the region. "Small businesses, tourism sector, people of all communities have suffered, not just Kashmiris," he said.
Rajya Sabha latest updates
BJP harmed Jammu and Kashmir, North East: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Ghulam Nabi Azad, in his Motion of Thanks speech in response to the President's joint address, on Tuesday gave the Centre a point-by-point rebuttal of the points given as reasons for the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, in August.
Accusing the government of "breaking" Jammu and Kashmir by stripping its special status under Article 370 and Assam by implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Azad countered the government on the issues of development, education, healthcare, and other social issues in the erstwhile state with statistics in comparison to the statistics in Gujarat.
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Ghulam Nabi Azad questions Centre over promise of increasing employment
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, criticised the NDA government over promises about employment and healthcare made by the BJP and said that on the counts of the economy, unemployment, education, the government has fallen short of the promises made.
Referring to a report by The Times of India saying that the CAG had cautioned against the "huge shortages and grossly inadequate reserves" of winter wear for forces in the Siachen glacier and Ladakh regions, stated, "In 2014, the BJP won by talking about their plans for the defence sector, but what has happened now? The defence forces need to be strengthened by more than just words."
Lok Sabha latest updates
62 cops, 127 others injured during Jamia protests: Govt
As many as 62 police personnel and 127 others were injured during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Millia Islamia, the government told Lok Sabha Tuesday. Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said that as reported by the Delhi Police, they entered the university campus chasing a "violent congregation of students/mob, to nab/disperse the offenders, control the situation and to protect the government property as well as saving the lives of innocent students residing in the area," PTI reported.
Lok Sabha latest updates
JD(U)'s Rajiv Ranjan Singh demands caste-wise census
Janata Dal United leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the first caste-wise census of India was done for the last time in 1931 and since then the demography must have changed drastically. He said that there was a need to determine the exact composition of our population and extend reservation benefits accordingly.
Lok Sabha latest updates
Nama Nageswara Rao of TRS says Centre unfairly depriving south Indian states of funds
The TRS leader said that the fund allocation for Andhra Pradesh, and all other south Indian states has been cut down drastically. He said that Andhra has been demanding funds due to it, and the Centre has shirked its responsibility.
Lok Sabha latest updates
BJP's Dilip Ghosh calls anti-CAA protests a 'drama'
Dilip Ghosh of the BJP says that the Citizenship Amendment Act is a historic step and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be thanked for it. He added that anti-CAA protests are a "drama".
Lok Sabha latest updates
No detention camps constructed in Assam, Centre tells Lok Sabha
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Centre said that as per the information received from Assam Government, the state has not constructed any detention camp in Assam exclusively to detain those who do not have documents proving their citizenship under National Register of Citizens (NRIC).
Never said anything about Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, says BJP's Anantkumar Hegde
BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde, standing by the statement he made on 1 February, said he never made any reference to any political party or Mahatma Gandhi or anybody else. "I was just trying to categorise the freedom struggle," he told ANI.
"The speech is in the public domain and if anyone wants to see, it is available online and on my website. I never said a word against Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru," he added. He further said that all related media reports are false and "unnecessary controversy" is being created.
Lok Sabha latest updates
Congress members walk out of Lok Sabha
After raising their voices against BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's remarks about Mahatma Gandhi, Congress members said they were not being allowed to discuss the issue. Soon after, they walked out of the Lok Sabha.
Lok Sabha latest updates
People not being able to celebrate Saraswati Puja in Bengal, says Locket Chatterjee
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that people are not being allowed to celebrate Saraswati Puja, an important festival in West Bengal. "It is similar to Pakistan where Hindus are not allowed to conduct their pujas. Mamata Banerjee and the TMC are doing politics of appeasement," she said.
Rajya Sabha latest updates
DMK member raises concern about need to appoint HC judges
DMK's P Wilson said there's an alarming emergency regarding appointment of judge to the High Courts, adding that most HCs are working at 50 percent of their sanctioned strength.
He also blamed the government for sitting over recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium. "230 names have been recommended by the SC Collegium but the government is causing inordinate delay in clearing those names." he said. He sought a "mandatory time frame" for acting on the Collegium's recommendations.
Rajya Sabha latest updates
BJP MPs ask about implementation of Ayushmann Bharat scheme in Delhi, private hospitals
During Question Hour, BJP MP Ashok Bajpai asked why the Ayushmann Bharat scheme is not being implemented in Delhi. In reponse, Health Minister Harsh Varshan said that India has a federal structure and the Centre cannot impose a scheme on the states. Vardhan added that Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana are yet to adopt the scheme.
BJP's Neeraj Shekhar also asked if there is any way to bring private hospitals under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme.
Lok Sabha latest updates
'They are insulting the follower of Ram': Protests erupt over Anantkumar Hegde's Gandhi remark
Raising his voice against BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's remark about Mahatma Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "They (BJP) are insulting the follower of Ram. They are the children of Raavan."
Union Minister of Parlaimentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi says that BJP members are real 'bhakts' and ' followers of Mahatma Gandhi, calling the Congress members 'followers of Sonai Gandhi'. Following his statement, protests intensify.
Lok Sabha latest updates
No love jihad cases in Kerala, MHA tells Lok Sabha
In response to the questions about whether the Government is aware of the observation of Kerala High Court that there is no case of love jihad in Kerala, the Ministry of Home Affairs told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that there are no such cases in the southern state.
The reply added that two cases from Kerala involving inter-faith marriages have been investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Rajya Sabha latest updates
'CAA pe halla bol': Unrelenting Opposition members continue protests in Upper House
Even as Rajya Sabha members raise issues ranging from sale of onions produced in Andhra Pradesh and the cultivation of rabi crops and assistance planned for farmers, Congress members remain in the Well and continue raising slogans like 'CAA pe halla bol', 'BJP pe halla bol' (Down with CAA, BJP).
Lok Sabha latest updates
No decision yet to prepare NRC, MoS Home tells Lok Sabha
The government has not taken any decision regarding the preparation of the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level, Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.
Centre also said in the reply that the government is in discussion with the states having concerns in regard to the preparation of National Population Register (NPR).
Questions were raised about whether the Government has any plan to introduce National Register of Citizens (NRC) all over the country, the timeline fixed for implementation of NRC, whether all the state governments are being taken into confidence before introduction of NRC and whether the Government has received any communications from the state governments regarding their refusal to implement the NRC.
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Prakash Javadekar blames state government for delay in 2012 Delhi ganrape convicts' execution
Speaking in Rajya Sabha in response to AAP's Sanjay Singh's notice on expediting the execution of 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "The appeal of the convicts was rejected by Supreme Court in 2017 but jail authorities took more than a year to complete the process for informing the convicts. The delay is due to the state government."
Rajya Sabha latest updates
AAP's Sanjay Singh seeks speedy execution of 212 Delhi gangrape convicts
AAP MP Sanjay Singh requested for the intervention of the President and Supreme Court for speedy execution of death sentence awarded to the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. "Fast track courts were created but the matter is seeing only dates after dates," he added.
Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said that the continuous delay in the execution of the death sentence is "making people restive".
Lok Sabha latest updates
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid protests over CAA, Anantkumar Hegde's statement
After Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read out the obituary references, Congress members raised protests against CAA, NRC and NRC, demanding a debate on the issue.
Protests were also raised against BJP minister Anant Kumar Hegde's comment about Mahatma Gandhi's freedom struggle being framed in collusion with the British. Minutes within the convening of the session, it was adjourned till 12 pm.
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Uproar in House of Elders over CAA, NRC
The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began on a stormy note as Opposition members raised the slogans and demanded a discussion on CAA, NPR and NRC. Soon after, members started chanting 'Goli chalana band karo (Stop firing bullets)' and descended into the Well.
The slogans are an apparent reference to the firing incidents reported within a week's time at Shaheen Bagh and in Jamia Nagar and the violence witnessed during the protests against CAA, NRC and NPR.
Additonally, TMC MP Derek O'Brien raised his voice against the Chair not taking up the suspension of business notice given by him under Rule 267 over the "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act".
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Congress MPs give adjournment notices over Anantkumar Hegde's 'Gandhi' remark
Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Abdul Khaleque and Hibi Eden have given adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's statement on Mahatma Gandhi.
Hegde had questioned the freedom movement led by Gandhi, saying it was an "adjustment" with the British, remarks which triggered a huge political row.
Lok Sabha latest updates
Congress MPs give adjournment notices over 'environment of fear' due to CAA
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and Congress MP Manickam Tagore have given an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House over the "environment of fear and intimidation in the country due to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)".
During the debate on the Motion of Thanks, Chowdhury strongly criticised the situation prevailing in the country since the passage of CAA and due to NRC and NPR. He had said that the government cannot silence people's "boli" (voice) with "goli" (bullets). When he was allowed to speak during Zero Hour, the Congress leader hit out at the BJP and alleged that even as anti-CAA protestors held the national flag and sang the national anthem, they were fired upon and killed, making a reference to the deaths reported across the country during agitations against the law.
“You are fake Hindus," he said, adding that if its members were "asli (genuine) Hindus", they would have behaved differently. “It's a conspiracy by ruling party to scare and threaten protesters. The ruling party's goons are doing such things and the government is silent,” he added.
BJP Parliamentary party meet underway
A Parliamentary party meet of the BJP was held at the Parliament complex ahead of the Budget Session's third day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the meet.
Rajya Sabha latest updates
AAP MP gives notice over death sentence to 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the "demand to expedite the death sentence of 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts".
BJP MP Saroj Pandey has given a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the "need for One Nation, One Election".
Rajya Sabha latest updates
TMC, DMK give notices in Rajya Sabha seeking discussion on NPR, NRC
TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva have given suspension of business notices in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act".
Meanwhile, BJP MP RK Sinha gave a zero hour notice over the "anti-India propaganda under the guise of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)".
Lok Sabha latest updates
Lok Sabha to discuss Motion of Thanks, day after Opposition members' protests against CAA, NRC
The Lok Sabha will continue the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address moved by controversial BJP MP Parvesh Verma, seconded by Kripal Yadav. The Lower House will also take up the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
On Monday, the Lok Sabha had seen protests by Opposition members even as the Speaker turned down the adjournment notices given keeping in view the anti-CAA, NRC agitations and resultant violence all over the country, apart from the controversial statements by Verma and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
As soon as the Lok Sabha convened, members of the Congress, CPI, CPM, BSP and TMC demanded that a debate be held on the issues pertaining to the contentious law and the violence witnessed in its wake.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
18:35 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
TRS says Telangana govt will pass resolution against CAA
Keshava Rao, TRS MP, said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the Telangana state government under TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao will pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) "on the principle that there cannot be a law that can change the Constitution", The Hindu reported.
18:27 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
BJD says atmophere of 'hate and mistrust' is prevalent in country
BJD MP Prasanna Acharya, making a pitch to pay tribute to all freedom fighters equally along with Mahatma Gandhi, said that while political leaders quote the leader, the country is in "an atmosphere of hatred and mistrust".
17:57 (IST)
Parliament latest updates
Assam BJP MP says state has 'progressed' under Narendra Modi
Dilip Saikia, Assam BJP MP, said that the state had "progressed" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He also lauded the government's deals with the Bodo and Bru communities in the North East and said that the development will "usher in a peaceful environment in the region".
AIADMK MP A Navaneethakrishnan also extended support to the Centre.
17:42 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
Asaduddin Owaisi says failure of 'neighbourhood first' policy is 'evident'
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Centre's 'neighbourhood first' police had failed, which was evident from the fact "that Nepal has offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, that the US Congress and Senators have been discussing India's policy, and that the EU Parliament passed a resolution against the citizenship law," The Hindu reported.
17:30 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Sukhendu Sekhar Ray says Mahatma Gandhi's statements on citizenship being distorted
TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, condeming the reduced investments in public institutions, said that the government should provide clarity on why LIC was "forced to provide funds to loss-making enterprisesm," The Hindu reported.
He also referred to the quotes of Mahatma Gandhi which were used in President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address. Ray said that Gandhi's statements had been "distorted".
"Citing the book Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi, he says that at a prayer meeting Gandhi said: "Assumption of the Hindus that India has become a land of Hindus is erroneous. India belongs to all who live here," the report said.
17:06 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Sukhendu Sekhar Ray sings 'Mile sur mera tumhara' in jibe against Centre on NRC
TMC MP in the Rajya Sabha Sukhendu Sekhar Ray slammed the Centre over its approach to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's mismatched statements on the NRC, a proposed project which is also being opposed, were an indication of the government's "own confusion about the topic".
He sang a sentence of 'mile sur mera tumhara' along with 'jhoot bole kauva kaate', both popular yesteryear Bollywood songs, to taunt the Centre over the confusion.
Earlier in the year, amid nationwide protests against the CAA and NRC, Modi had said that his government had never mentioned that NRC would be implemented, however, several Opposition leaders and journalists pointed out Shah's statements in the Parliament regarding the government's commitment to implement a nationwide NRC.
16:55 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
JD(U) slams Opposition over anti-CAA protests
The JD(U) in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday extended support to the Centre over the contentious CAA, which seeks to give citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu also said that the BJP had worked to extend Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's "vision of 'Jal, Jeevan Hariyali' to the whole country.
He accused the Opposition of protesting against the CAA because "it couldn't find an issue to rally against," The Hindu reported.
16:38 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Centre should hold dialogue with anti-CAA, NRC protesters, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
Congress veteran and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad urged the Centre to hold a dialogue with the citizens protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC, and NPR for almost two months since the CAA was passed in the Parliament on 11 December.
He said, "The country has been on the streets for the last two months against CAA, NRC, and NPR. I have never seen the amount of people — from oldest to youngest — protest against a policy of the government till now. But not even one minister of the government has spoken to the people, tried to understand their opinion. But instead, what are the statements being given by the BJP MPs? They claim to be following Gandhiji but they have destroyed his principles and values," he said.
Referring to Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Azad said that the party should have suspended her for her statements on Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Gandhiji. “Because the BJP doesn’t condemn such statements, we are wary of the government, we suspect that you support them.”
16:23 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
If you continue like this, Shaheen Bagh will come up everywhere: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Leader of Opposition, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, said, "If you had brought constructive matters, we would have bowed before you, but you brought destruction."
16:21 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Ghulam Nabi Azad says Centre misled people on demonetisation, GST
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday in the Rajya Sabha said that the Centre "misled the nation" on the policy of demonetisation, and the GST system. "Parliamentary system, procedures and democracy were killed on 5 August, 2019, when Jammu and Kashmir's special status was withdrawn," he was quoted by The Hindu as saying.
16:14 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Ghulam Nabi Azad says Centre misled people on demonetisation, GST
Out of 114 parametres of development, the then-state Jammu and Kashmir was above the national average in 80 parametres, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Tuesday.
After giving a point-by-point rebuttal on the reasons given by the Centre for abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, Azad said that since in comparison with Gujarat, the erstwhile state had fared better, "even Gujarat should be put under President's Rule".
He also said that the Jammu region has suffered as much as the Kashmir Valley after the abrogation of Article 370, which accorded a certain degree of autonomy to the region. "Small businesses, tourism sector, people of all communities have suffered, not just Kashmiris," he said.
16:04 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
BJP harmed Jammu and Kashmir, North East: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Ghulam Nabi Azad, in his Motion of Thanks speech in response to the President's joint address, on Tuesday gave the Centre a point-by-point rebuttal of the points given as reasons for the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, in August.
Accusing the government of "breaking" Jammu and Kashmir by stripping its special status under Article 370 and Assam by implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Azad countered the government on the issues of development, education, healthcare, and other social issues in the erstwhile state with statistics in comparison to the statistics in Gujarat.
15:43 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Ghulam Nabi Azad questions Centre over promise of increasing employment
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, criticised the NDA government over promises about employment and healthcare made by the BJP and said that on the counts of the economy, unemployment, education, the government has fallen short of the promises made.
Referring to a report by The Times of India saying that the CAG had cautioned against the "huge shortages and grossly inadequate reserves" of winter wear for forces in the Siachen glacier and Ladakh regions, stated, "In 2014, the BJP won by talking about their plans for the defence sector, but what has happened now? The defence forces need to be strengthened by more than just words."
15:23 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
Shashi Tharoor slams govt on rising intolerance
15:08 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
Stand up India should be renamed to Sit down India, Shut Up India: Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor, speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address, pointed out that India, under the BJP government has the world record of the most number of internet shut downs, and also the longest such spell imposed on Jammu and Kashmir. He said the government should rename its pet scheme Stand up India to Sit down India, Shut Up India, Stand down India.
15:05 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
62 cops, 127 others injured during Jamia protests: Govt
As many as 62 police personnel and 127 others were injured during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Millia Islamia, the government told Lok Sabha Tuesday. Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said that as reported by the Delhi Police, they entered the university campus chasing a "violent congregation of students/mob, to nab/disperse the offenders, control the situation and to protect the government property as well as saving the lives of innocent students residing in the area," PTI reported.
15:04 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
JD(U) reiterates support to CAA, says some people trying to vitiate atmosphere
Janata Dal United leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh, without naming a particular party or group, said that those opposing the law have not been able to point out even a single section that is unconstitutional. However, people are vitiating the atmosphere by trying to link it to NRC, which has not even been conceived yet.
14:54 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
JD(U)'s Rajiv Ranjan Singh demands caste-wise census
Janata Dal United leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the first caste-wise census of India was done for the last time in 1931 and since then the demography must have changed drastically. He said that there was a need to determine the exact composition of our population and extend reservation benefits accordingly.
14:47 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
Nama Nageswara Rao of TRS says Centre unfairly depriving south Indian states of funds
The TRS leader said that the fund allocation for Andhra Pradesh, and all other south Indian states has been cut down drastically. He said that Andhra has been demanding funds due to it, and the Centre has shirked its responsibility.
14:35 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Bhupender Yadav lauds govt on national security during Motion of Thanks speech
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav lauded the government on the issue of national security, stating that the situation has drastically improved since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power. The minister also praised the move to appoint a chief of defence staff for better coordination between three wings of the armed forces.
14:22 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
BJP's Dilip Ghosh calls anti-CAA protests a 'drama'
Dilip Ghosh of the BJP says that the Citizenship Amendment Act is a historic step and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be thanked for it. He added that anti-CAA protests are a "drama".
14:20 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav moves Motion of Thanks to President's address
Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav cite statement given by TMC MP Derek O'Brien about his grandfather and his brother living in India and Pakistan respectively in a column written by him. "We have got the citizenship law so that O'Briens remain O'Briens and are not forced to convert to other religions," Yadav said.
He also hit out at the Shaheen Bagh protests, saying that the agitators are poising young minds, including those of children who are being made to say "hate-filled words".
14:02 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
No detention camps constructed in Assam, Centre tells Lok Sabha
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Centre said that as per the information received from Assam Government, the state has not constructed any detention camp in Assam exclusively to detain those who do not have documents proving their citizenship under National Register of Citizens (NRIC).
13:56 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
Taking all necessary steps to comply with SC's Ayodhya judgement, Centre tells LS
On the construction of Ram temple, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that it is taking all necessary steps, including consultation with the state government of Uttar Pradesh, in compliance of the directions contained in the Supreme Court judgment.
13:54 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
15 persons arrested by Delhi Police in relation with Jamia violence, Centre tells Lok Sabha
Centre told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that three cases have been registered by Delhi Police against the mob, who were found involved in unlawful activities and defacing the public property while protesting against CAA at and around Jamia Millia Islamia.
Centre said in the reply that 15 persons have been arrested by Delhi Police. 62 police personnel and 127 persons, including 36 students, were injured. "As reported by Delhi Police, they entered the university campus chasing the violent congregation of students/mob, to nab/disperse the offenders, control the situation and to protect the government property as well to save the lives of innocent student," the Centre said.
13:41 (IST)
Never said anything about Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, says BJP's Anantkumar Hegde
BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde, standing by the statement he made on 1 February, said he never made any reference to any political party or Mahatma Gandhi or anybody else. "I was just trying to categorise the freedom struggle," he told ANI.
"The speech is in the public domain and if anyone wants to see, it is available online and on my website. I never said a word against Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru," he added. He further said that all related media reports are false and "unnecessary controversy" is being created.
13:30 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Opposition members, who had staged a walkout, returned to their seats. A short while after, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm.
13:20 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned after an uproar over BJP leader Anant Hegde's remark on Mahatma Gandhi.
13:16 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
RSP's NK Premachandran says Centre should issue formal statement about coronavirus outbreak
NK Premachandran of the RSP urges the Centre to provide sufficient facilities to students who were evacuated from China and are now under quarantine near Delhi and Haryana. He also says that the Centre should issue a formal statement regarding the outbreak.
12:59 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
Congress members walk out of Lok Sabha
After raising their voices against BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's remarks about Mahatma Gandhi, Congress members said they were not being allowed to discuss the issue. Soon after, they walked out of the Lok Sabha.
12:56 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
People not being able to celebrate Saraswati Puja in Bengal, says Locket Chatterjee
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that people are not being allowed to celebrate Saraswati Puja, an important festival in West Bengal. "It is similar to Pakistan where Hindus are not allowed to conduct their pujas. Mamata Banerjee and the TMC are doing politics of appeasement," she said.
12:54 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
DMK member raises concern about need to appoint HC judges
DMK's P Wilson said there's an alarming emergency regarding appointment of judge to the High Courts, adding that most HCs are working at 50 percent of their sanctioned strength.
He also blamed the government for sitting over recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium. "230 names have been recommended by the SC Collegium but the government is causing inordinate delay in clearing those names." he said. He sought a "mandatory time frame" for acting on the Collegium's recommendations.
12:38 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
BJP MPs ask about implementation of Ayushmann Bharat scheme in Delhi, private hospitals
During Question Hour, BJP MP Ashok Bajpai asked why the Ayushmann Bharat scheme is not being implemented in Delhi. In reponse, Health Minister Harsh Varshan said that India has a federal structure and the Centre cannot impose a scheme on the states. Vardhan added that Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana are yet to adopt the scheme.
BJP's Neeraj Shekhar also asked if there is any way to bring private hospitals under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme.
12:18 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
'They are insulting the follower of Ram': Protests erupt over Anantkumar Hegde's Gandhi remark
Raising his voice against BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's remark about Mahatma Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "They (BJP) are insulting the follower of Ram. They are the children of Raavan."
Union Minister of Parlaimentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi says that BJP members are real 'bhakts' and ' followers of Mahatma Gandhi, calling the Congress members 'followers of Sonai Gandhi'. Following his statement, protests intensify.
12:05 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
No love jihad cases in Kerala, MHA tells Lok Sabha
In response to the questions about whether the Government is aware of the observation of Kerala High Court that there is no case of love jihad in Kerala, the Ministry of Home Affairs told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that there are no such cases in the southern state.
The reply added that two cases from Kerala involving inter-faith marriages have been investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
12:00 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
'CAA pe halla bol': Unrelenting Opposition members continue protests in Upper House
Even as Rajya Sabha members raise issues ranging from sale of onions produced in Andhra Pradesh and the cultivation of rabi crops and assistance planned for farmers, Congress members remain in the Well and continue raising slogans like 'CAA pe halla bol', 'BJP pe halla bol' (Down with CAA, BJP).
11:45 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
No decision yet to prepare NRC, MoS Home tells Lok Sabha
The government has not taken any decision regarding the preparation of the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level, Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.
Centre also said in the reply that the government is in discussion with the states having concerns in regard to the preparation of National Population Register (NPR).
Questions were raised about whether the Government has any plan to introduce National Register of Citizens (NRC) all over the country, the timeline fixed for implementation of NRC, whether all the state governments are being taken into confidence before introduction of NRC and whether the Government has received any communications from the state governments regarding their refusal to implement the NRC.
11:39 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Prakash Javadekar blames state government for delay in 2012 Delhi ganrape convicts' execution
Speaking in Rajya Sabha in response to AAP's Sanjay Singh's notice on expediting the execution of 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "The appeal of the convicts was rejected by Supreme Court in 2017 but jail authorities took more than a year to complete the process for informing the convicts. The delay is due to the state government."
11:34 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
AAP's Sanjay Singh seeks speedy execution of 212 Delhi gangrape convicts
AAP MP Sanjay Singh requested for the intervention of the President and Supreme Court for speedy execution of death sentence awarded to the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. "Fast track courts were created but the matter is seeing only dates after dates," he added.
Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said that the continuous delay in the execution of the death sentence is "making people restive".
11:31 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
India only country to have controlled locust menace
In response to a query about the damage being caused to crops by locusts, Parshottam Pupala, MoS Agriculture, said that world bodies have recognised that India alone has been able to control the menace. "We are conducting dialogues on international about this issue," he said.
11:14 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid protests over CAA, Anantkumar Hegde's statement
After Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read out the obituary references, Congress members raised protests against CAA, NRC and NRC, demanding a debate on the issue.
Protests were also raised against BJP minister Anant Kumar Hegde's comment about Mahatma Gandhi's freedom struggle being framed in collusion with the British. Minutes within the convening of the session, it was adjourned till 12 pm.
11:12 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Uproar in House of Elders over CAA, NRC
The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began on a stormy note as Opposition members raised the slogans and demanded a discussion on CAA, NPR and NRC. Soon after, members started chanting 'Goli chalana band karo (Stop firing bullets)' and descended into the Well.
The slogans are an apparent reference to the firing incidents reported within a week's time at Shaheen Bagh and in Jamia Nagar and the violence witnessed during the protests against CAA, NRC and NPR.
Additonally, TMC MP Derek O'Brien raised his voice against the Chair not taking up the suspension of business notice given by him under Rule 267 over the "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act".
11:05 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Congress MPs give adjournment notices over Anantkumar Hegde's 'Gandhi' remark
Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Abdul Khaleque and Hibi Eden have given adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's statement on Mahatma Gandhi.
Hegde had questioned the freedom movement led by Gandhi, saying it was an "adjustment" with the British, remarks which triggered a huge political row.
11:03 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
Congress MPs give adjournment notices over 'environment of fear' due to CAA
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and Congress MP Manickam Tagore have given an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House over the "environment of fear and intimidation in the country due to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)".
During the debate on the Motion of Thanks, Chowdhury strongly criticised the situation prevailing in the country since the passage of CAA and due to NRC and NPR. He had said that the government cannot silence people's "boli" (voice) with "goli" (bullets). When he was allowed to speak during Zero Hour, the Congress leader hit out at the BJP and alleged that even as anti-CAA protestors held the national flag and sang the national anthem, they were fired upon and killed, making a reference to the deaths reported across the country during agitations against the law.
“You are fake Hindus," he said, adding that if its members were "asli (genuine) Hindus", they would have behaved differently. “It's a conspiracy by ruling party to scare and threaten protesters. The ruling party's goons are doing such things and the government is silent,” he added.
10:37 (IST)
RECAP | CAA won't be taken back, Congress indulging in vote bank politics, says BJP MP
Speaking while moving the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, controversial BJP MP Parvesh Verma accused the Congress of indulging in vote bank politics and creating problems like Article 370 during its rule.
"We will not take back CAA. It is a question of the country's integrity." He said that "they (Congress) create problems like Article 370 and 35(A)" by their "vote bank politics", and "we solve them" to strengthen India.
Verma said Lord Rama gives the message of humanity but the Congress linked him with religion, and went on to add that "if opposition members chant 'Jai Shri Ram', their sins will be washed off". The BJP MP said his government was not of any particular religion.
10:35 (IST)
BJP Parliamentary party meet underway
A Parliamentary party meet of the BJP was held at the Parliament complex ahead of the Budget Session's third day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the meet.
10:30 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
AAP MP gives notice over death sentence to 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the "demand to expedite the death sentence of 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts".
BJP MP Saroj Pandey has given a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the "need for One Nation, One Election".
10:27 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
TMC, DMK give notices in Rajya Sabha seeking discussion on NPR, NRC
TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva have given suspension of business notices in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act".
Meanwhile, BJP MP RK Sinha gave a zero hour notice over the "anti-India propaganda under the guise of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)".
10:22 (IST)
About the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will introduce the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which seeks to amend the British era Aircraft Act, 1934. The Act governs civil aviation in India.
10:18 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
Lok Sabha to discuss Motion of Thanks, day after Opposition members' protests against CAA, NRC
The Lok Sabha will continue the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address moved by controversial BJP MP Parvesh Verma, seconded by Kripal Yadav. The Lower House will also take up the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
On Monday, the Lok Sabha had seen protests by Opposition members even as the Speaker turned down the adjournment notices given keeping in view the anti-CAA, NRC agitations and resultant violence all over the country, apart from the controversial statements by Verma and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
As soon as the Lok Sabha convened, members of the Congress, CPI, CPM, BSP and TMC demanded that a debate be held on the issues pertaining to the contentious law and the violence witnessed in its wake.