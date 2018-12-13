Parliament Winter Session Day 3: Both Houses adjourned as Opposition creates ruckus over Rafale deal, demands for Andhra Pradesh

Operations in both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Thursday without transacting much business due to protests by Opposition parties.

BJP held a parliamentary party meeting, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Prakash Javadekar, Kiren Rijiju, Ravi Shankar Prasad, senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, and other party leaders were present.

The third day of Parliament began with MPs paying tribute and also maintaining two minutes of silence for those killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament.

A notable sight during the day was TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad, who came to Parliament on Thursday, dressed up as a magician. He has previously pulled off other looks such as Adolf Hitler and Narad Muni. His party is reiterating demands for Andhra Pradesh.

Business began as usual in both Houses shortly after, but was soon hindered in the Upper House by AIADMK and DMK MPs, who began protesting in the Well over the Cauvery river issue. Despite Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's warnings to adjourn the day's proceedings if members did not return to their seats, the Tamil Nadu parties continued sloganeering. The Rajya Sabha was then adjourned for the day.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, RJD MP JP Yadav moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Muzaffarpur shelter home case. In the Zero Hour, Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul raised the Ram Temple issue and noted that the government has not made any efforts towards this in the last four-and-a-half years.

Meenakshi Lekhi of the BJP raised the issue of rape in the country, and said that victims of rape and sexual assault should be treated with sensitivity.

A din then ensued in the Lower House, with "Rafale ghotale ka kya hua (What happened about the Rafale scam)?" being the last slogan heard before Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for a short break.

"Every party has their say," she said as Lok Sabha session resumed. "But the Parliament is for discussion, according to the rules."

However, the Opposition parties continued their protests and creating a ruckus in the House, followed by which the session was adjourned until Friday.