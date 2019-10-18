Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Parli profile: BJP's Pankaja Munde, cabinet minister in Fadnavis govt, goes for third straight win

Parli Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Beed district — Kaij.

Constituency Name—Parli

Constituency Number—233

District Name—Beed

Total Electors—3,05,822

Female Electors—1,45,167

Male Electors—1,60,655

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections– Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde of BJP won this seat in the 2014 elections with 96,904 votes against Dhananjay Panditrao Munde of NCP who received 71,009 votes. The two-time MLA is also a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government. She is the minister for Rural Development, Women and Child Development.

In 2009, she defeated Munde Trimbak Patloba of Congress with a margin of nearly 36,000 votes.

In 2019, the sitting MLA will defend her seat against opponents such as Anant Vaijnath Gaikwad of Bahujan Samaj Party, Dhananjay Panditrao Munde of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) along with independent candidates like Nabisab Sab Sayyed, Bhagwat Ramkrushn Kakade, Dr Vasant Raghunath Munde, Shaikh Ejazbabar Ismail and Hidayat Sadekh Ali Sayyad among others.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .