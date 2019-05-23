Parbhani Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Parbhani Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 17
Total electors: 18,03,792
Female electors: 8,57,893
Male electors: 9,45,899
Reserved: No
Delimited: Yes. Singnapur Assembly segment was dissolved in 2008.
Assembly constituencies: Jintur, Parbhani, Gangakhed, Pathri, Partur, Gansavangi
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Shiv Sena bastion. Suresh Ramrao Jadhav was the MP from 1999 to 2004. Then Tukaram Ganpatrao Patil represented the seat till 2009. Ganeshrao Dudhgaonkar won the seat that year. Sanjay Jadhav is the current MP since 2014.
Demographics: It covers the entire Parbhani district and parts of Jalna district. Parbhani district has a population of 18,36,086 people, as per Census 2011. It is located in the Marathwada region. It has an SC population of 2,47,308. The economy survives mainly on agriculture in the district. The sex ratio is 947 and its literacy rate is 73.3 percent.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:57:41 IST