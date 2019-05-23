Parbhani Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Parbhani Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 18,03,792

Female electors: 8,57,893

Male electors: 9,45,899

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Singnapur Assembly segment was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Jintur, Parbhani, Gangakhed, Pathri, Partur, Gansavangi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Shiv Sena bastion. Suresh Ramrao Jadhav was the MP from 1999 to 2004. Then Tukaram Ganpatrao Patil represented the seat till 2009. Ganeshrao Dudhgaonkar won the seat that year. Sanjay Jadhav is the current MP since 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Parbhani district and parts of Jalna district. Parbhani district has a population of 18,36,086 people, as per Census 2011. It is located in the Marathwada region. It has an SC population of 2,47,308. The economy survives mainly on agriculture in the district. The sex ratio is 947 and its literacy rate is 73.3 percent.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.