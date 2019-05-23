Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Parbhani Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:57:41 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BSP Dr. Vaijnath Sitaram Phad 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Rajesh Uttamrao Vitekar 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI Com. Rajan Kshirsagar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SBHP Dr. Appasaheb Onkar Kadam 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Alamgir Mohd. Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Ad. Yashwant Rambhau Kasbe 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPSP Kishor Namdeo Gaware 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Uttamrao Pandurangrao Rathod 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sangita Kalyanrao Nirmal 0 Votes 0% Votes
BBKD Santosh Govind Rathod 0 Votes 0% Votes
ANC Subhash Ashokrao Ambhore (Dudhgaonkar) 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHMP Shaikh Salim Shaikh Ibrahim 0 Votes 0% Votes
SGS Harishchandra Dattu Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kishor Baburao Munnemanik 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bobade Sakharam Gyanba 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Govind (Bhaiya) Ramrao Deshmukh,Pedgaonkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Parbhani Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 18,03,792

Female electors: 8,57,893

Male electors: 9,45,899

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Singnapur Assembly segment was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Jintur, Parbhani, Gangakhed, Pathri, Partur, Gansavangi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Shiv Sena bastion. Suresh Ramrao Jadhav was the MP from 1999 to 2004. Then Tukaram Ganpatrao Patil represented the seat till 2009. Ganeshrao Dudhgaonkar won the seat that year. Sanjay Jadhav is the current MP since 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Parbhani district and parts of Jalna district. Parbhani district has a population of 18,36,086 people, as per Census 2011. It is located in the Marathwada region. It has an SC population of 2,47,308. The economy survives mainly on agriculture in the district. The sex ratio is 947 and its literacy rate is 73.3 percent.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:57:41 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile