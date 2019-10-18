Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Parbhani profile: Shiv Sena retained seat since 1999; party MLA Dr Rahul V Patil faces Congress' Raviraj Deshmukh

Parbhani Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is no reserved seat in the Parbhani district.

Constituency Name— Parbhani

Constituency Number—96

District—Parbhani

Total Electors –306075

Female Electors –147713

Male Electors – 158361

Third Gender—1

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections: In 1999, Tukaram Ganpatrao Renge won this seat receiving 58,257 votes against Congress candidate M Liyakat Ali A Kadir Ansari who netted 50,978 votes in his name. In 2004, Shiv Sena candidate Bandu (Sanjay) Haribhau Jadhav won this seat against Ashok Anandrao Deshmukh of Congress. In 2009 elections, the sitting MLA retained the seat by defeating Independent candidate Vikhar Ahemad with a margin of over 20,000 votes. In 2014, Dr Rahul V Patil contested from Parbhani on a Shiv Sena ticket and won the seat receiving 71,584 votes against the AIMIM candidate Syad Khalad Syad Sahebjan.

In the 2019 election, the incumbent MLA Dr Rahul V Patil of Shiv Sena will lock horns with Raviraj Deshmukh of Congress. Shiv Sena has not lost the seat even once since 1990.

Demographics: Parbhani has a total population of 26,07,507 people, of which 76.77 percent is rural and 23.23 percent is urban.

