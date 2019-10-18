Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Paranda profile: NCP incumbent Rahul Maharudra Mote looks to retain seat he's held since 2004

Paranda Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Osmanabad district — Umarga.

Constituency Name—Paranda

Constituency Number—243

District Name—Osmanabad

Total Electors—313765



Female Electors—146739



Male Electors—167025

Third Gender – 1

Reserved – Yes (ST)

Previous election results — NCP has held the seat since 2004 as its candidate and incumbent MLA Rahul Maharudra Mote won against Patil Raosaheb, Borkar Shankar and Patil Balasaheb in 2014, 2009 and 2004 respectively. In 2014, the three-time winner beat Shiv Sena's Patil Dnyaneshwar Raosaheb with a margin of 12,000 votes.

In 2019, Mote will be seen defending his seat against Tanaji Jaywant Sawant of Shiv Sena, Mahadeo Shankar Lokhande of BSP along with independent candidates such as Aryanraje Kisanrao Shinde, Padghan Nanasaheb Dnyanoba and Baliram Shankarrao Chede among others.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .