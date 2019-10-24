Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Panvel Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 18:12:50 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Prashant Ramsheth Thakur 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMKP Pravin Subhash Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
INPP Rajeev Kumar Sinha 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sanjay Ganpat Chaudhari 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kantilal Harishchandra Kadu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Haresh Suresh Keni 0 Votes 0% Votes
BVA Adv. Manvendra Yallappa Vaidu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arun Ram Mhatre 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Fulchand Mangal Kitke 0 Votes 0% Votes
PWPI Haresh Manohar Keni 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
  • Panvel is the 188th constituency in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra

  • This year, there are a total of 554475 electors in Panvel. Out of the total, 297136 are male and 257339 are female electors

  • Prashant Ramsheth Thakur of the BJP won this seat in the 2014 elections.

Panvel Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019 

Representational image. PTI

Constituency Name— Panvel
Constituency Number— 188
District Name—Raigad
Total Electors— 554475
Female Electors—257339
Male Electors— 297136
Third Gender— 0
Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, BJP candidate Prashant Ramsheth Thakur won with 1,25,142 votes against  Balaram Dattusheth Patil (Balusheth) of  PWPI who received 1,11,927 votes. In 2009 elections, Prashant Ramsheth Thakur had won this seat as Congress candidate Prashant RamshethThakur 80,671 votes against Balaram Dattatreya Patil. In 2004 and 1999 elections Vivek Patil won this seat against Congress candidates Shyam Mhatre and RC Gharat.

In 2019, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Fulchand Mangal Kitke will challenge BJP candidate and sitting MLA Prashant Ramsheth Thakur for this seat.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 18:12:50 IST

