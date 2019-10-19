Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Panvel profile: BJP's Prashant Thakur seeks second term, to battle BSP's

Panvel Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name— Panvel

Constituency Number— 188

District Name—Raigad

Total Electors— 554475

Female Electors—257339

Male Electors— 297136

Third Gender— 0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, BJP candidate Prashant Ramsheth Thakur won with 1,25,142 votes against Balaram Dattusheth Patil (Balusheth) of PWPI who received 1,11,927 votes. In 2009 elections, Prashant Ramsheth Thakur had won this seat as Congress candidate Prashant RamshethThakur 80,671 votes against Balaram Dattatreya Patil. In 2004 and 1999 elections Vivek Patil won this seat against Congress candidates Shyam Mhatre and RC Gharat.

In 2019, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Fulchand Mangal Kitke will challenge BJP candidate and sitting MLA Prashant Ramsheth Thakur for this seat.

