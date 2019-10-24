Panipat Rural Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Panipat Rural Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 2,35,671

Female electors: 1,07,358

Male electors: 1,28,304

Third gender electors: 9

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Results in the last four elections: Panipat Rural held its first elections as an Assembly constituency in 2009 in which an independent candidate, Om Prakash Jain, defeated INLD’s Bimla Kadian by winning approximately 6,000 votes more. In the 2014 elections, BJP’s Mahipal Dhanda emerged victorious with 62,074 votes while Independent candidate Dhara Singh Ranwal was the runner-up with 25,942 votes.

Kuldeep Rathi from INLD, Balkar Malik from Bahujan Samaj Party, Om Prakash Jain from Congress and Bakhshish Singh Virk from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Under the delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008, two new constituencies were carved out separately for Panipat City and Rural area.

