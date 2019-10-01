Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Panipat City profile: Snatched from Congress in 2014, BJP heads to defend turf

Panipat City Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 2,13,758

Female electors: 99,437

Male electors: 1,14,313

Third gender electors: 8

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Results in the last four elections: Like Panipat Rural, Panipat City witnessed its first elections as a constituency in 2009. Congress’ Balbir Paul gained over BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia by over 12,000 votes. However, in the 2014 elections, the BJP’s votes surpassed Congress candidate Virender Kumar Shah’s as Rohit Rewri won with over 53,000 votes more.

Suresh Soni from INLD, Ramesh Singla from Bahujan Samaj Party, Sanjay Aggarwal from Congress and Parmod Kumar Vij from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Located in the district which is famous for its historic battles, Panipat City comes under the Karnal parliamentary constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sanjay Bhatia became the Member of Parliament from Karnal.

