Pandharpur Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Pandharpur Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste category in the Solapur district — Mohol and Malshiran.

Constituency Name—Pandharpur

Constituency Number—252

District Name—Solapur

Total Electors—332860

Female Electors—159330



Male Electors—173527



Third Gender – 3

Reserved –No

Results in previous elections—The incumbent MLA and Congress candidate Bhalake Bharat Tukaram won in two consecutive assembly elections held in 2019 and 2009.

In 2014, he defeated SWP candidate Paricharak Shailendra Alias Prashant Prabhakar who secured 82950 votes against Tukaram's 91863 votes for the seat. In 2009, Tukaram of SWP won by 106141 votes against NCP candidate Mohite Patil Vijaysinh's 68778 votes for the seat.

In 2004, NCP candidate Paricharak Sudhakar Ramchandra won the seat by securing 84554 votes against Pandurang Patil Yashwantrao's 60415 votes who fought the elections independently.

In 1999, Paricharak Sudhakar Ramchandra representing NCP won the seat by securing 83559 votes against 68196 votes of kale Vasantrao Shrimant who fought the elections independently.

Currently, in 2019, kalunge Shivaji Rao Bajirao of Congress will contest against Paricharak Sudhakar Ramchandra of BJP and the current MLA Bhalake Bharat Tukaram of NCP.

