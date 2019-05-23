Panchmahal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod of BJP wins

Panchmahal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 15,76,667

Female electors: 7,56,437

Male electors: 8,20,230

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The seat was created in 2008. Godhra and Kapadvanj Lok Sabha constituencies were dissolved and most of the area under it was included under Panchmahal.

Assembly constituencies: Thasra, Balasinor, Lunawada, Shehra, Morva Hadaf (ST), Godhra, Kalol

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Prabhatsinh Pratapsinh Chauhan has been the sitting BJP MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Kheda and Panchmahal districts. Panchmahal district receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Located in the eastern part of Gujarat, the district has a population of 23,90,776 people. Though a Hindu majority region, the district has more than 1.58 lakh Muslims. In Godhra Assembly segment, more than 1/3 of the voters are Muslims. Granite and sandstone mining also contribute majorly to the local economy.

