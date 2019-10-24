Panchkula Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Panchkula Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination was 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations was 5 October. The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 02

Total electors: 2,05,543

Female electors: 96,275

Male electors: 1,09,261

Third gender electors: 7

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Click here for the full list of candidates in Panchkula LAC in 2019

Results in the last four elections: Panchkula was formed as an Assembly constituency after the 2005 Assembly elections and its first Assembly elections were held in 2009. Congress candidate Devendra Kumar Bansal defeated INLD’s Yograj Singh with about 12,000 votes in the 2009 elections. In the following elections in 2014, BJP came to power as its candidate Gian Chand Gupta won with more than double the votes of the runner-up, Kul Bhushan Goyal (INLD).

Karundeep Chaudhary from INLD, Roshan Lal Kochar from Bahujan Samaj Party, Chander Mohan from Congress and Gian Chand Gupta from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

Demographics: The Assembly constituency Panchkula is an urban area that lies in the Panchkula district, the 17th district of Haryana. Like its neighbouring regions, Hindus are a majority, whereas Sikhs and Muslims form the minority population.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .