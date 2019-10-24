Palwal Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Palwal Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 84

Total electors: 2,30,061

Female electors: 1,04,607

Male electors: 1,25,449

Third gender electors: 5

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Karan Singh Dalal bagged the first position in 2000 on a Republican Party of India (RPI) ticket by defeating INLD's Devender Chauhan with 37,539 votes. In the next election, Dalal again emerged the winner, but this time as a Congress candidate. The 2009 Assembly election, however, didn't bring him much luck as he lost to INLD's Subhash Choudhary, albeit by a small margin of 6,672 votes.

In 2014, Dalal bounced back again in the fray with 57,423 votes by gaining over BJP's Deepak Mangla. Although the Narendra Modi-led BJP government made a sweeping victory in 2014, the saffron party wasn't able to make inroads in any of the seats of Palwal district.

Satpal Deshwal from INLD, Karan Singh Dalal from Congress and Deepak Mangla from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Located in Palwal district of Haryana, this seat comes under the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency. As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 2,30,061 population, 54.35 percent is rural and 45.65 percent is urban. The Scheduled Castes ratio is 23.19.

