Palus Kadegaon Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Palus Kadegaon Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Sangli district — Miraj.

Constituency Name—Palus Kadegaon

Constituency Number—285

District Name—Sangli

Total Electors—277591

Female Electors—137560

Male Electors—140026

Third Gender—5

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—The incumbent MLA and Congress candidate Dr Kadam Patangrao Shripatrao has won the seat in the elections held since 2009.

In 2014, Dr Kadam won the majority of 112523 votes against BJP candidate Deshmukh Pruthviraj sayajirao’s 88489 votes.

In 2009, Dr Kadam won the seat by securing 106211 votes against an independent candidate Deshmukh Pruthviraj sayajirao’s 70,626 votes.

In 2019, Dr Kadam Patangrao Shripatrao will defend his seat against Rahul Shivaji Patil of BSP, Sanjay Ananda Vibhuthe of Shiv Sena and Adhikrao Sampat Channe of Janata Party among others.

