Paliganj Election Result 2020: BJP rebel Usha Vidyarthi in fray as Lok Janshakti Party candidate

Paliganj Election Result 2020: Located in Magadh region and Patna district of Bihar, the rural Assembly Constituency of Paliganj is part of the 31 Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

According to News18, "In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Jay Vardhan Yadav Alias Bachcha Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Ram Janm Sharma of BJP by a margin of 24,453 votes which was 16.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 45.08% in 2015 in the seat."

As per a Hindustan Times report, Paliganj (LAC No. - 190) voted on 28 October and as per the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission in 2008, the Paliganj constituency covers Paliganj and Dulhin Bazar community development blocks.

A total of 26 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Paliganj seat this year. In 2015, it was 14.

Here is some information about the Paliganj constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,80,694

Number of male voters: 1,44,582

Number of female voters: 1,34,971

Number of transgender voters: 6

Voter turnout in 2020: 54.82 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 55.79 percent