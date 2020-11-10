Paliganj Election Final Result 2020 Declared: CPI-ML's Sandeep Saurav defeats JD(U)'s Bachcha Yadav in surprise win

CPIML's Sandeep Saurav received a total of 67,917 (43.73 percent) votes against JD(U)s Bachcha Yadav's 37,002 (23.83 percent) votes. The latter had won the seat on RJD ticket in 2015

Paliganj Election Final Result 2020 Declared: In one of the many surprise wins that the Left parties recorded during the Bihar Assembly election, CPI-ML leader Sandeep Saurav defeated Jay Vardhan Yadav alias Bachcha Yadav with a handsome margin of nearly 31,000 votes from the 190 Paliganj rural constituency.

A former RJD MLA from Paliganj, Yadav had joined the JD(U) ahead of the Bihar Assembly election along with Lalu Yadav's samadhi Chandrika Roy.

Saurav received a total of 67,917 (43.73 percent) votes against Yadav's 37,002 (23.83 percent) votes. Lok Janshakti Party's Dr Usha Vidyarthi received 16,102 votes (10.37 percent).

Located in Magadh region and Patna district of Bihar, the rural Assembly Constituency of Paliganj is part of the 31 Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

According to News18, "In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Yadav had won in this seat by defeating Ram Janm Sharma of BJP by a margin of 24,453 votes which was 16.72 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 45.08 percent in 2015 in the seat."

As per a Hindustan Times report, Paliganj (LAC No 190) voted on 28 October and as per the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission in 2008, the Paliganj constituency covers Paliganj and Dulhin Bazar community development blocks.

A total of 26 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Paliganj seat this year. In 2015, it was 14.

Here is some information about the Paliganj constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,80,694

Number of male voters: 1,44,582

Number of female voters: 1,34,971

Number of transgender voters: 6

Voter turnout in 2020: 54.82 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 55.79 percent