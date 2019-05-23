Pali Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Union Minister P P Chaudhary of BJP wins

Pali Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 18,93,030

Female electors: 8,98,948

Male electors: 9,94,082

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Jaitaran Assembly seat was moved to Rajsamand Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Bilara, Bhopalgarh and Osian Assembly seats were added from Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency. Kharchi and Desuri Assembly seats were dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Sojat (SC), Pali, Marwar Junction, Bali, Sumerpur, Osian, Bhopalgarh (SC), Bilara (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Pushp Jain won the seat in 1999 and 2004. However, he lost to Congress leader Badri Ram Jakhar in 2009. BJP leader PP Choudhary won the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Pali and Jodhpur districts. Jats and Sirvis dominate this constituency. Other major communities here are Jains, Rajputs, Ganchis and STs.

