Palghar Nagar Parishad Election Result 2019: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance wins 21 out of 28 seats in civic body

The Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance on Monday clinched victory in the Palghar Municipal Council election, weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2019.

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine won 21 out of 28 seats, while Independents bagged five, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won two, Times Now reported. While the BJP won seven seats, the Shiv Sena won 14.

The victory for the BJP-Sena alliance can be seen as an indicator of its popularity ahead of the Lok Sabha battle, in which Maharashtra will be a crucial state. The state has the second highest number of constituencies in the country, after Uttar Pradesh.

In May 2018, the BJP had won a bypoll for the Palghar Lok Sabha seat by 29,572 votes.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.