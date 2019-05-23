Palghar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Palghar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 1578077

Female electors: 7,47,645

Male electors: 8,30,432

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. It was carved out of Dahanu Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Palghar and Vasai Assembly segments were added from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat. Vikramgad, Boisar, Nalasopara Assembly seats were newly-carved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Dahanu (ST), Vikramgad (ST), Palghar (ST), Boisar (ST), Nalasopara, Vasai

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi leader Baliram Sukur Jadhav won the seat but lost the seat to Chintaman Wanga of the BJP in 2014. BJP’s Rajendra Gavit won the bypoll after Wanga passed away in January 2018.

Demographics: The constituency has a significant population of tribals, with four out of the six Assembly segments being reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes. Due to proximity to Mumbai, areas like Vasai and Virar are largely urbanised. The Catholic community is an influential community in Vasai, which is why the Shiv Sena is going to extra mile to woo the religious minority.

