Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Palghar profile: Shiv Sena fields Shrinivas Chintaman Vanga against Congress' Yogesh Shankar Nam

Palghar Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are four reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe category in the Palghar district — Dahanu (ST), Vekramgrth (ST), Palghar (ST), Boisar (ST).

Constituency Name— Palghar

Constituency Number—130

District Name— Palghar

Total Electors—273591

Female Electors—134597

Male Electors—138977

Third Gender—17

Reserved— Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections—A city in the Thane district of Maharashtra, the assembly constituency of Palghar belongs to Palghar parliamentary constituency. The seat which was occupied by SHS (Shiv Sena) since 1990 was taken over by INC in the 2009 assembly elections. Gawit Rajendra Dhedya of INC won the 2009 assembly elections and is the present MLA. He defeated Manisha Manohar Nimkar of SHS, the two-time winner. Dhedya bagged 55665 votes as against Nimkar's 34694 votes. In 2014, Ghoda Krushna Arjun of SHS won the seat against Gavit Rajendra Dhedya of Congress. This year, Yogesh Shankar Nam from Congress will be contesting against Shrinivas Chintaman Vanga of Shiv Sena.

Demographics – Palghar constituency is under the Palghar district. As of 2011 census, it had a population of 550166.



