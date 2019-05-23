Palamu Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Vishnu Dayal Ram of BJP wins

Palamu Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 16,45,957

Female electors: 7,55,947

Male electors: 8,90,010

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Daltonganj, Garhwa, Bhawanathpur, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This parliamentary constituency has seen members of three different parties in power over the last 15 years. In 2004, RJD leader Manoj Kumar became the MP. He was succeeded by JMM candidate Kameshwar Baitha in 2009, who defeated RJD’s Ghuran Ram. In 2014, the BJP came to power with Vishnu Dayal Ram as the MP with a winning margin of 27.01% votes, while RJD’s Kumar came a distant second.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire Garhwa district and parts of Palamu district. The constituency is part of the Red Corridor and is affected by Left-Wing Extremism. Garhwa district has a population of 13.23 lakh people, where 24.19 percent of the population belongs to Scheduled Castes. It also receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Programme. Most of the population in the district reside in rural areas. Its literacy rate stands at 60.33 percent. Palamu also receives funding from the Backward Regions Grant Programme and is an LWE-affected district.

