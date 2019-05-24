Palakkad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: VK Sreekandan of Congress wins

Palakkad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 1,205,601 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,20,457

Male electors: 5,85,144

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Pattambi, Shornur, Ottapalam, Kongad, Mannarkad, Malampuzha, Palakkad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The CPM has held this constituency since 1999. While NN Krishnadas was two-time MP since 1999, MB Rajesh won the seat in 2009 and 2014 elections. Both belong to CPM.

Demographics: According to the 2011 Census, around 2,810,892 people live in the Palakkad district. While around 66 percent of them are Hindus, around 28.9 percent are Muslims. The constituency has been a CPM bastion since 1999. However, BJP, which rules in the Palakkad municipality, is looking to make an entry into the constituency. Party president Amit Shah recently flagged off campaigning from Palakkad.

