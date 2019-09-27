Pala, Dantewada, Hamirpur Election Results Updates: LDF wins in Kerala Congress bastion after 54 years; BJP secures win in UP bypoll

Kerala Pala, Dantewada Chhattisgarh, Hamirpur UP Bypoll Assembly Election Results 2019 LATEST News and Updates: The BJP, which has been leading since the counting began, emerged victorious with a margin of more than 5,000 votes over CPM. After the sixth and final round of counting, BJP candidate Mimi Majumder secured 20,471 votes while, the nearest rival – CPM's Bulti Biswas ended up winning 15,211 votes.

Congress candidate Devti Karma wins Dantewada Assembly bypoll, defeating BJP's Ojaswi Mandavi by a margin of 11, 331 votes. Celebration has started in Dantewada with Congress workers and supporters bursting firecrackers near Collectorate and Congress office.

BJP candidate Yuvraj Singh continues to maintain lead after 28th round of counting with over 58,000 votes, followed by Manoj Kumar Prajapati of Samajwadi Party with 46,085 votes.

After the completion of 10th round of counting in Dantewada Assembly poll, Congress' Devti Karma is leading by more than 7000 votes by winning 32,260 votes. On the other hand, the BJP won 25,013 votes.

Congress party workers have already started to celebrate. At this point, it appears a little difficult for the BJP to bridge the increasing gap. However, tables can be turned as ten more rounds of counting are still left.

In a major victory for the ruling LDF in Kerala, Mani C Kappan, the coalition candidate won the Pala Assembly seat in Kottayam by over 2,500 votes.

Kappan, a candidate of the LDF ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) received 54,137 votes while, his nearest rival Jose Tom of UDF got 51,194 votes. NDA candidate N Hari received only1,804 votes.

In Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, BJP candidate Yuvraj Singh took the lead with 2,446 votes over his nearest rival from Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar Parjapati. Singh has garnered 14,331 votes till now.

After five rounds of counting in Pala Assembly seat, LDF’s Mani C Kappan was in the leading postion with 17,934 votes. UDF’s Tom Jose was in the second spot with 15,096 votes while, the NDA remained in the distant third spot with 5, 264 votes.

As the fifth round of counting continues, Congress candidate Devti Karma is leading, with 6,006 votes ahead of BJP candidate Ojaswi Mandavi.

In Tripura’s Badharghat seat, the BJP candidate Mimi Majumdar Das is leading with 3,748 votes after the third round of counting. The other candidates in the fray are Congress’ Ratan Chandra Das and CPM's Bulti Biswas, a councillor of Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Devti Karma, the Congress candidate was leading by a margin of 2,778 votes in the Dantewada assembly bypoll where counting was taken up on Friday morning, officials said.

The counting of votes for the Assembly bypolls held on 23 September in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, Tripura's Badharghat and Kerala's Pala — is being conducted on Friday (27 September).

The counting for all four Assembly seats began at 8 am and the results will be declared later today.

In the Naxal-infested Dantewada seat, both the Congress and the BJP are hpoing for a win. The election in the Chhattisgarh constituency was necessitated after incumbent BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed in a Maoist attack in April. The seat had registered a turnout of 53.25 percent

In Pala, the outcome is expected to be a litmus test for the ruling CPM-led LDF. The Assembly seat, which fell vacant after Kerala Congress veteran KM Mani passed away in April, recorded a voting percentage of 71.41.

In Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, the battle is mainly between BJP's Yuvraj Singh, Congress' Hardeepak Bishad, Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Manoj Prajapati and Naushad Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The Hamirpur seat, which recorded 51 percent turnout, was vacated following the conviction of BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Chandel in a 22-year-old murder case.

The bypoll in the Tripura Assembly seat of Badharghat, where a voter turnout of 79.29 percent was registered, was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Dilip Sarkar on 1 April. BJP’s Mimi Majumder and CPM's Bulti Biswas are the main contenders in this seat.

Badharghat BJP spokesperson Ashok Sinha said the party was ready to secure "comfortable win".

According to agency reports citing poll officials, postal ballots will be taken up for counting first, followed by EVMs. The process will conclude after 20 rounds. The voting will also be verified with Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT).