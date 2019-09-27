Pala, Dantewada, Hamirpur Election Results LIVE Updates: Congress' Devti Karma leads by more than 7,000 votes in Dantewada bypoll

Kerala Pala, Dantewada Chhattisgarh, Hamirpur UP Bypoll Assembly Election Results 2019 LATEST News and Updates: After the completion of 10th round of counting in Dantewada Assembly poll, Congress' Devti Karma is leading by more than 7000 votes by winning 32,260 votes. On the other hand, the BJP won 25,013 votes.
The counting of votes for the Assembly bypolls held on 23 September in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, Tripura's Badharghat and Kerala's Pala — is being conducted on Friday (27 September).
The counting for all four Assembly seats began at 8 am and the results will be declared later today.
In the Naxal-infested Dantewada seat, both the Congress and the BJP are hpoing for a win. The election in the Chhattisgarh constituency was necessitated after incumbent BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed in a Maoist attack in April. The seat had registered a turnout of 53.25 percent
In Pala, the outcome is expected to be a litmus test for the ruling CPM-led LDF. The Assembly seat, which fell vacant after Kerala Congress veteran KM Mani passed away in April, recorded a voting percentage of 71.41.
In Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, the battle is mainly between BJP's Yuvraj Singh, Congress' Hardeepak Bishad, Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Manoj Prajapati and Naushad Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The Hamirpur seat, which recorded 51 percent turnout, was vacated following the conviction of BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Chandel in a 22-year-old murder case.
The bypoll in the Tripura Assembly seat of Badharghat, where a voter turnout of 79.29 percent was registered, was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Dilip Sarkar on 1 April. BJP’s Mimi Majumder and CPM's Bulti Biswas are the main contenders in this seat.
Badharghat BJP spokesperson Ashok Sinha said the party was ready to secure "comfortable win".
According to agency reports citing poll officials, postal ballots will be taken up for counting first, followed by EVMs. The process will conclude after 20 rounds. The voting will also be verified with Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT).
Updated Date: Sep 27, 2019 14:01:55 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
14:01 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Election Result
Tight security at Maoist-affected Dantewada district and around
Chhattisgarh administration has ensured a fool-proof security arrangement on Friday as counting of votes is underway at Dantewada.
Though the bypoll in Maoist-affected city was peacefully conducted on 23 September and the security forces were hailed for the same, the police was caught unaware about the incident the very next day in Kanker.
Chhattisgarh Police apparently came under pressure after the Maoists blew up an oil tanker by triggering an IED blast that killed three people in Kanker district on 24 September.
A high security arrangement has been deployed in Dantewada in view of counting. About 2000 CRPF personnel, 1200 Chhattisgarh police and 1500 jawans from District Reserve Guards have been stationed at and around Dantewada.
"Due to intense planning by security forces, we were able to conduct incident-free elections. About 15000 security forces including 2000 special forces were deployed. 24 bomb disposal squads were used in view of IED threat, 30 UAV were used for aerial surveillance, human and technical intelligence was increased during the bye-poll. More than 50 VVIPs visited Dantewada for campaigning including present CM and ex CM. Considering the sensitivity of the day, we’ve ensured fool-proof security arrangement today as well," Superintendent of Police, Dantewada, Abhishek Pallav told Firstpost.
13:54 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Election Results
Congress' Devti Karma leads by more than 7000 votes in Dantewada
After the completion of 10th round of counting in Dantewada Assembly poll, Congress' Devti Karma is leading by more than 7000 votes by winning 32,260 votes. On the other hand, the BJP won 25,013 votes
Congress party workers have already started to celebrate. At this point, it appears a little difficult for the BJP to bridge the increasing gap. However, tables can be turned as ten more rounds of counting are still left.
13:24 (IST)
Kerala Election Results
LDF's Mani C Kappan defeats rival Tom Jose in Pala
In a major victory for the ruling LDF in Kerala, Mani C Kappan, the coalition candidate won the Pala Assembly seat in Kottayam by over 2,500 votes.
Kappan, a candidate of the LDF ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) received 54,137 votes while, his nearest rival Jose Tom of UDF got 51,194 votes. NDA candidate N Hari received only1,804 votes.
13:10 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Election Results
Battle of prestige for Congress to win Dantewada seat
After the sixth round of counting in Chhattisgarh bypoll, Congress candidate is leading with 6927 votes. Congress' Devti Karma has received a total of 21,724 votes while, BJP's Ojaswi Mandavi is trailing with 14, 797 votes.
It’s gradually becoming evident that voters of Maoist-affected Dantewada in this Assembly bypoll want the Congress party to win the seat. It’s becoming more clear, because Chhattisgarh is a Congress stronghold and the state president of Congress is from Bastar. So, it’s a battle of prestige for Congress to win Dantewada seat.
12:37 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Election Results
BJP candidate ahead in Hamirpur seat
In Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, BJP candidate Yuvraj Singh took the lead with 2,446 votes over his nearest rival from Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar Parjapati. Singh has garnered 14,331 votes till now.
12:19 (IST)
Tripura Assembly polls
12:04 (IST)
Kerala Assembly polls
LDF's Mani C Kappan maintaining lead in Pala
After five rounds of counting in Pala Assembly seat, LDF’s Mani C Kappan was in the leading postion with 17,934 votes. UDF’s Tom Jose was in the second spot with 15,096 votes while, the NDA remained in the distant third spot with 5, 264 votes.
11:46 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll
Congress candidate ahead in Dantewada
As the fifth round of counting continues, Congress candidate Devti Karma is leading, with 6,006 votes ahead of BJP candidate Ojaswi Mandavi.
A total of nine candidates are in the fray for the Assembly bypolls, wherein ruling Congress fielded Devti Karma, wife of Congress leader and noted tribal leader Mahendra Karma, who was killed in the Jhiram Ghati (valley) Naxal attack in 2013.
11:31 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Assembly polls
In Dantewada, NOTA takes third position after Congress and BJP
It is interesting to note that after Congress and BJP in the leads, it’s the NOTA (None of the above) option that took the third spot after concluding third round of counting in Dantewada. Till now 696 voters have opted for the NOTA option.
11:23 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Assembly polls
Bypoll in Dantewada following death of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi in Maoist attack
The bypoll for this ST constituency was necessitated following the death of BJP MLA from Dantewada Bhima Mandavi in a Maoist attack ahead of the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections in April this year on 11 April.
Mandavi and four security personnel were killed on 9 April – two days ahead of the first-phase of Lok Sabha polling in Bastar—by Maoists, when the latter attacked the MLA’s convoy on way back home from poll campaigning near Shyamgiri. A powerful IED blast killed five people on the spot.
Mandavi was the only BJP MLA who was elected from Bastar division with 12 assembly segments in 2018 assembly polls; the rest of the seats had gone to Congress. Despite tight security, intelligence failure, non-adherence to SOPs and leakage of MLA’s tour plan were blamed to be the reasons of the attack.
Read more here
11:17 (IST)
Tripura Assembly polls
In Tripura’s Badharghat seat, the BJP candidate Mimi Majumdar Das is leading with 3,748 votes after the third round of counting. The other candidates in the fray are Congress’ Ratan Chandra Das and CPM's Bulti Biswas, a councillor of Agartala Municipal Corporation.
10:57 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll
Congress in the lead by margin of 2,778 votes after first round of voting
Devti Karma, the Congress candidate was leading by a margin of 2,778 votes in the Dantewada assembly bypoll where counting was taken up on Friday morning, officials said.
10:51 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Assembly polls
In Dantewada, contest between BJP's Ojaswi Mandavi and Congress' Devti Karma
The BJP has fielded Bhima Mandavi’s wife Ojaswi Mandavi against Congress candidate Devti Karma, wife of party leader Mahendra Karma who was killed in a Naxal attack in Jhiram Valley in 2013.
A total nine contestants are in the fray, but the main contest is between these two candidates.
10:37 (IST)
Kerala Assembly polls
Eyes on CPM-led LDF in Pala seat
In Pala, the outcome is expected to be a litmus test for the ruling CPM-led LDF. The Assembly seat, which fell vacant after Kerala Congress veteran KM Mani passed away in April, recorded a voting percentage of 71.41.
10:35 (IST)
Tripura Assembly polls
BJP’s Mimi Majumder and CPM's Bulti Biswas are the main contenders in this seat. Badharghat BJP spokesperson Ashok Sinha said the party was ready to secure "comfortable win".
10:31 (IST)
Tripura Assembly polls
Badharghat bypoll necessitated due to death of sitting BJP MLA
The bypoll in the Tripura Assembly seat of Badharghat, where a voter turnout of 79.29 percent was registered, was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Dilip Sarkar on 1 April.
10:23 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Assembly polls
BJP and Congress eyeing for win in Naxal-affected Dantewada seat
In the Naxal-infested Dantewada seat, both the Congress and the BJP are hooing for a win. The election in the Chhattisgarh constituency was necessitated after incumbent BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed in a Maoist attack in April. The seat had registered a turnout of 53.25 percent
10:03 (IST)
Counting in four Assembly seats underway
The counting of votes for the Assembly bypolls held on 23 September in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, Tripura's Badharghat and Kerala's Pala — is being conducted on Friday (27 September).