Pala, Dantewada, Hamirpur Election Results LIVE Updates: Congress' Devti Karma leads by more than 7,000 votes in Dantewada bypoll

Tight security at Maoist-affected Dantewada district and around

Chhattisgarh administration has ensured a fool-proof security arrangement on Friday as counting of votes is underway at Dantewada.

Though the bypoll in Maoist-affected city was peacefully conducted on 23 September and the security forces were hailed for the same, the police was caught unaware about the incident the very next day in Kanker.

Chhattisgarh Police apparently came under pressure after the Maoists blew up an oil tanker by triggering an IED blast that killed three people in Kanker district on 24 September.

A high security arrangement has been deployed in Dantewada in view of counting. About 2000 CRPF personnel, 1200 Chhattisgarh police and 1500 jawans from District Reserve Guards have been stationed at and around Dantewada.

"Due to intense planning by security forces, we were able to conduct incident-free elections. About 15000 security forces including 2000 special forces were deployed. 24 bomb disposal squads were used in view of IED threat, 30 UAV were used for aerial surveillance, human and technical intelligence was increased during the bye-poll. More than 50 VVIPs visited Dantewada for campaigning including present CM and ex CM. Considering the sensitivity of the day, we’ve ensured fool-proof security arrangement today as well," Superintendent of Police, Dantewada, Abhishek Pallav told Firstpost.