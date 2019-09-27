LIVE Election Results 2019: BJP's Mimi Majumdar Das in Badharghat continues to lead with 3,748 votes after third round of counting

LIVE Election Results 2019: In Tripura’s Badharghat seat, the BJP candidate Mimi Majumdar Das is leading with 3,748 votes after the third round of counting. The other candidates in the fray are Congress’ Ratan Chandra Das and CPM's Bulti Biswas, a councillor of Agartala Municipal Corporation.
Devti Karma, the Congress candidate was leading by a margin of 2,778 votes in the Dantewada assembly bypoll where counting was taken up on Friday morning, officials said.
As per the early trends, Devti Karma was leading by a margin of 2,778 votes against her nearest rival Ojaswi Mandavi of the BJP, a poll official said.
"Karma had secured 6,720 votes, while Mandavi got 3942 votes after initial rounds of counting," he added.
The counting of votes for the Assembly bypolls held on 23 September in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, Tripura's Badharghat and Kerala's Pala — is being conducted on Friday (27 September).
The counting for all four Assembly seats began at 8 am and the results will be declared later today.
In the Naxal-infested Dantewada seat, both the Congress and the BJP are hpoing for a win. The election in the Chhattisgarh constituency was necessitated after incumbent BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed in a Maoist attack in April. The seat had registered a turnout of 53.25 percent
In Pala, the outcome is expected to be a litmus test for the ruling CPM-led LDF. The Assembly seat, which fell vacant after Kerala Congress veteran KM Mani passed away in April, recorded a voting percentage of 71.41.
In Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, the battle is mainly between BJP's Yuvraj Singh, Congress' Hardeepak Bishad, Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Manoj Prajapati and Naushad Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The Hamirpur seat, which recorded 51 percent turnout, was vacated following the conviction of BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Chandel in a 22-year-old murder case.
The bypoll in the Tripura Assembly seat of Badharghat, where a voter turnout of 79.29 percent was registered, was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Dilip Sarkar on 1 April. BJP’s Mimi Majumder and CPM's Bulti Biswas are the main contenders in this seat.
Badharghat BJP spokesperson Ashok Sinha said the party was ready to secure "comfortable win".
According to agency reports citing poll officials, postal ballots will be taken up for counting first, followed by EVMs. The process will conclude after 20 rounds. The voting will also be verified with Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT).
Updated Date: Sep 27, 2019
Chhattisgarh Assembly polls
Bypoll in Dantewada following death of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi in Maoist attack
The bypoll for this ST constituency was necessitated following the death of BJP MLA from Dantewada Bhima Mandavi in a Maoist attack ahead of the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections in April this year on 11 April.
Mandavi and four security personnel were killed on 9 April – two days ahead of the first-phase of Lok Sabha polling in Bastar—by Maoists, when the latter attacked the MLA’s convoy on way back home from poll campaigning near Shyamgiri. A powerful IED blast killed five people on the spot.
Mandavi was the only BJP MLA who was elected from Bastar division with 12 assembly segments in 2018 assembly polls; the rest of the seats had gone to Congress. Despite tight security, intelligence failure, non-adherence to SOPs and leakage of MLA’s tour plan were blamed to be the reasons of the attack.
Tripura Assembly polls
In Tripura’s Badharghat seat, the BJP candidate Mimi Majumdar Das is leading with 3,748 votes after the third round of counting. The other candidates in the fray are Congress’ Ratan Chandra Das and CPM's Bulti Biswas, a councillor of Agartala Municipal Corporation.
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll
Congress in the lead by margin of 2,778 votes after first round of voting
Devti Karma, the Congress candidate was leading by a margin of 2,778 votes in the Dantewada assembly bypoll where counting was taken up on Friday morning, officials said.
Chhattisgarh Assembly polls
In Dantewada, contest between BJP's Ojaswi Mandavi and Congress' Devti Karma
The BJP has fielded Bhima Mandavi’s wife Ojaswi Mandavi against Congress candidate Devti Karma, wife of party leader Mahendra Karma who was killed in a Naxal attack in Jhiram Valley in 2013.
A total nine contestants are in the fray, but the main contest is between these two candidates.
Kerala Assembly polls
Eyes on CPM-led LDF in Pala seat
In Pala, the outcome is expected to be a litmus test for the ruling CPM-led LDF. The Assembly seat, which fell vacant after Kerala Congress veteran KM Mani passed away in April, recorded a voting percentage of 71.41.
Tripura Assembly polls
BJP’s Mimi Majumder and CPM's Bulti Biswas are the main contenders in this seat. Badharghat BJP spokesperson Ashok Sinha said the party was ready to secure "comfortable win".
Tripura Assembly polls
Badharghat bypoll necessitated due to death of sitting BJP MLA
The bypoll in the Tripura Assembly seat of Badharghat, where a voter turnout of 79.29 percent was registered, was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Dilip Sarkar on 1 April.
Chhattisgarh Assembly polls
BJP and Congress eyeing for win in Naxal-affected Dantewada seat
In the Naxal-infested Dantewada seat, both the Congress and the BJP are hooing for a win. The election in the Chhattisgarh constituency was necessitated after incumbent BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed in a Maoist attack in April. The seat had registered a turnout of 53.25 percent
Counting in four Assembly seats underway
The counting of votes for the Assembly bypolls held on 23 September in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, Tripura's Badharghat and Kerala's Pala — is being conducted on Friday (27 September).
11:23 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Assembly polls
Bypoll in Dantewada following death of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi in Maoist attack
The bypoll for this ST constituency was necessitated following the death of BJP MLA from Dantewada Bhima Mandavi in a Maoist attack ahead of the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections in April this year on 11 April.
Mandavi and four security personnel were killed on 9 April – two days ahead of the first-phase of Lok Sabha polling in Bastar—by Maoists, when the latter attacked the MLA’s convoy on way back home from poll campaigning near Shyamgiri. A powerful IED blast killed five people on the spot.
Mandavi was the only BJP MLA who was elected from Bastar division with 12 assembly segments in 2018 assembly polls; the rest of the seats had gone to Congress. Despite tight security, intelligence failure, non-adherence to SOPs and leakage of MLA’s tour plan were blamed to be the reasons of the attack.
11:17 (IST)
Tripura Assembly polls
In Tripura’s Badharghat seat, the BJP candidate Mimi Majumdar Das is leading with 3,748 votes after the third round of counting. The other candidates in the fray are Congress’ Ratan Chandra Das and CPM's Bulti Biswas, a councillor of Agartala Municipal Corporation.
10:57 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll
Congress in the lead by margin of 2,778 votes after first round of voting
Devti Karma, the Congress candidate was leading by a margin of 2,778 votes in the Dantewada assembly bypoll where counting was taken up on Friday morning, officials said.
10:51 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Assembly polls
In Dantewada, contest between BJP's Ojaswi Mandavi and Congress' Devti Karma
The BJP has fielded Bhima Mandavi’s wife Ojaswi Mandavi against Congress candidate Devti Karma, wife of party leader Mahendra Karma who was killed in a Naxal attack in Jhiram Valley in 2013.
A total nine contestants are in the fray, but the main contest is between these two candidates.
10:37 (IST)
Kerala Assembly polls
Eyes on CPM-led LDF in Pala seat
In Pala, the outcome is expected to be a litmus test for the ruling CPM-led LDF. The Assembly seat, which fell vacant after Kerala Congress veteran KM Mani passed away in April, recorded a voting percentage of 71.41.
10:35 (IST)
Tripura Assembly polls
BJP’s Mimi Majumder and CPM's Bulti Biswas are the main contenders in this seat. Badharghat BJP spokesperson Ashok Sinha said the party was ready to secure "comfortable win".
10:31 (IST)
Tripura Assembly polls
Badharghat bypoll necessitated due to death of sitting BJP MLA
The bypoll in the Tripura Assembly seat of Badharghat, where a voter turnout of 79.29 percent was registered, was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Dilip Sarkar on 1 April.
10:23 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Assembly polls
BJP and Congress eyeing for win in Naxal-affected Dantewada seat
In the Naxal-infested Dantewada seat, both the Congress and the BJP are hooing for a win. The election in the Chhattisgarh constituency was necessitated after incumbent BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed in a Maoist attack in April. The seat had registered a turnout of 53.25 percent
10:03 (IST)
Counting in four Assembly seats underway
The counting of votes for the Assembly bypolls held on 23 September in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, Tripura's Badharghat and Kerala's Pala — is being conducted on Friday (27 September).