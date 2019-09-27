LIVE Election Results 2019: BJP's Mimi Majumdar Das in Badharghat continues to lead with 3,748 votes after third round of counting

LIVE Election Results 2019: In Tripura’s Badharghat seat, the BJP candidate Mimi Majumdar Das is leading with 3,748 votes after the third round of counting. The other candidates in the fray are Congress’ Ratan Chandra Das and CPM's Bulti Biswas, a councillor of Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Devti Karma, the Congress candidate was leading by a margin of 2,778 votes in the Dantewada assembly bypoll where counting was taken up on Friday morning, officials said.

As per the early trends, Devti Karma was leading by a margin of 2,778 votes against her nearest rival Ojaswi Mandavi of the BJP, a poll official said.

"Karma had secured 6,720 votes, while Mandavi got 3942 votes after initial rounds of counting," he added.

The counting of votes for the Assembly bypolls held on 23 September in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, Tripura's Badharghat and Kerala's Pala — is being conducted on Friday (27 September).

The counting for all four Assembly seats began at 8 am and the results will be declared later today.

In the Naxal-infested Dantewada seat, both the Congress and the BJP are hpoing for a win. The election in the Chhattisgarh constituency was necessitated after incumbent BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed in a Maoist attack in April. The seat had registered a turnout of 53.25 percent

In Pala, the outcome is expected to be a litmus test for the ruling CPM-led LDF. The Assembly seat, which fell vacant after Kerala Congress veteran KM Mani passed away in April, recorded a voting percentage of 71.41.

In Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, the battle is mainly between BJP's Yuvraj Singh, Congress' Hardeepak Bishad, Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Manoj Prajapati and Naushad Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The Hamirpur seat, which recorded 51 percent turnout, was vacated following the conviction of BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Chandel in a 22-year-old murder case.

The bypoll in the Tripura Assembly seat of Badharghat, where a voter turnout of 79.29 percent was registered, was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Dilip Sarkar on 1 April. BJP’s Mimi Majumder and CPM's Bulti Biswas are the main contenders in this seat.

Badharghat BJP spokesperson Ashok Sinha said the party was ready to secure "comfortable win".

According to agency reports citing poll officials, postal ballots will be taken up for counting first, followed by EVMs. The process will conclude after 20 rounds. The voting will also be verified with Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT).