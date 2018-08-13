You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Pakistan's newly-elected Parliament holds maiden session; Speaker Ayaz Sadiq administers oath to new members

Politics Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 11:49:41 IST

Islamabad: The maiden session of Pakistan's newly-elected Parliament began on Monday to start the process of transition and handing over powers to the new government. Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the previous National Assembly, is presiding over the session. He will administer the oath to the new members.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

President Mamnoon Hussain had summoned the maiden session of the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, at 10 am in parliament house on Monday, 19 days after Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party emerged as the single largest in the general elections.

After the election of the new speaker, the outgoing speaker will give him the oath and hand over charge of the new house. Prime Minister-in-waiting Khan's PTI emerged as the single largest party with 116 seats in the 25 July election. Its tally increased to 125 after nine independent members joined it. The final tally of the PTI has reached 158 after it was allowed 28 out of 60 seats reserved for women.


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 11:49 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores